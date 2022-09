Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu will be laid to rest Saturday.

NOLA.com reports a funeral mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 6367 St. Charles Ave.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m.

Burial will be private.

Landrieu, the city's 56th mayor, served from 1970-1978. He died Monday at the age of 92.