Taylor Hawkins’ son plays ‘My Hero’ on drums with Foo Fighters during tribute gig

A hero to all. During a tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins in London Saturday night, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl invited the late drummer’s 16-year-old son, Oliver Shane Hawkins, to play drums as the band performed “My Hero.” “We have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person,” Grohl, 53, began. “But beyond that, he’s a member of our family … I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight,”...
Taylor Hawkins
Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet, 16, Gives Touching Performance At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

If there were any dry eyes left at Wembley Stadium by the time Violet Grohl took the stage, there certainly weren’t any after Dave Grohl’s daughter performed. Violet, 16, was one of the featured performers at the first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, taking place at the hallowed London venue. In a lineup that featured Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Joshua Homme, Geddy Lee Kesha, Nile Rodgers, John Paul Jones, Brian May, Lars Ulrich, and Kesha, it was the teenage Grohl who stole the spotlight with her touching renditions of two Jeff Buckley songs.
Late Taylor Hawkins' 16-year-old son steals the show drumming in his dad’s place at tribute concert

Fans who gathered at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday witnessed a significant moment in music history as the late Taylor Hawkins' teenage son, Shane, filled in for his dad on the drums. The 16-year-old joined the Foo Fighters as they performed an emotional rendition of "My Hero" at the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to their departed bandmate. While the night saw a "revolving door" of all-star drummers—including Travis Barker, Josh Freese, Rufus Taylor, Nandi Bushell, Omar Hakim and more—it was Shane's passionate performance that impressed those in attendance—and those watching along at home—the most.
Watch 12 Year Old Drummer Nandi Bushell Join Foo Fighters for "Learn to Fly" at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Nandi Bushell, a 12-year-old drummer and social media celebrity, joined the Foo Fighters on stage for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The show lasted for about six hours and took place on September 3. Nandi took to the stage to play drums on the song "Learn to Fly." Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, introduced her as "the coolest fucking drummer in the world." Grohl added, "She's the biggest rock star on the bill. I know we got Queen and Rush and all that shit, but we got Nandi tonight."
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Is The Rock Event Of The Year — Here’s How To Watch It

MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images. After the tragic death of Taylor Hawkins on March 25, 2022, the Foo Fighters, and the world, mourned. And, although various musicians paid tribute to Hawkins at the time, a recent concert at Wembley Arena on September 3, 2022, has proven to be an unexpected festival of rock royalty. Make no mistake, this concert — lead by Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters — is the rock event of the year. Did you expect Chrissie Hynde to duet with Paul McCartney in the same concert that also featured Kesha and the current version of Queen? Yeah. It’s that big.
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo shares the advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him

Metallica’s Robert Trujillo has reflected on advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him, saying the rocker encouraged him to always “play louder”. In an interview with Revolver, Trujillo fondly remembered his time playing for Ozzy Osbourne before he joined Suicidal Tendancies and spoke about the encouragement Ozzy gave him.
Listen: Ozzy Osbourne shares new single featuring Zakk Wylde

Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Patient Number 9 is almost here – and ahead of release, the Prince Of Darkness has shared one final single from the record. Following the title-track (featuring Jeff Beck) and Degradation Rules (featuring Tony Iommi), for this one Ozzy teams up with his longtime on-and-off guitarist Zakk Wylde for Nothing Feels Right.
