Read full article on original website
Related
Wolf Van Halen Shares Emotional Tribute To Taylor Hawkins Ahead of Tribute Concert
The first of two tribute concerts for the late Taylor Hawkins will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Before the show, Wolf Van Halen shared a photo of two guitars lying in his room. Check out the post below. “Ready for the day [heart emoji] #TaylorHawkins,” Wolf Van Halen...
Taylor Hawkins’ son plays ‘My Hero’ on drums with Foo Fighters during tribute gig
A hero to all. During a tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins in London Saturday night, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl invited the late drummer’s 16-year-old son, Oliver Shane Hawkins, to play drums as the band performed “My Hero.” “We have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person,” Grohl, 53, began. “But beyond that, he’s a member of our family … I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight,”...
Watch Taylor Hawkins' son Shane steal the show by smashing My Hero at emotional tribute gig for his dad
Shane's performance was so good that some fans are even calling for him to officially become Foo Fighters' new drummer
Wolf Van Halen Snaps Selfies With Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese After Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Bassist and son of Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang Van Halen, took an iconic photo alongside fellow music stars. The photo was taken after the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show at Wembley Stadium. Van Halen was at the tribute show in London in honor of the Foo Fighters’ late drummer, Taylor Hawkins,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet, 16, Gives Touching Performance At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
If there were any dry eyes left at Wembley Stadium by the time Violet Grohl took the stage, there certainly weren’t any after Dave Grohl’s daughter performed. Violet, 16, was one of the featured performers at the first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, taking place at the hallowed London venue. In a lineup that featured Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Joshua Homme, Geddy Lee Kesha, Nile Rodgers, John Paul Jones, Brian May, Lars Ulrich, and Kesha, it was the teenage Grohl who stole the spotlight with her touching renditions of two Jeff Buckley songs.
Wolf Van Halen Shares Powerful Picture Alongside Message to Taylor Hawkins
Following his epic performance during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on Saturday (September 3rd), Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf took to his Twitter account to share a special post for the late Foo Fighters drummer. In his post, Wolf Van Halen paid tribute to Hawkins as well as his...
Collider
Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane Takes the Stage with Foo Fighters for an Emotional Performance of 'My Hero'
During last night’s tribute concert to the late drummer Taylor Hawkins, his 16-year-old son Shane Hawkins took to the stage to play drums for an emotional performance of the Foo Fighters’ classic song, “My Hero.”. While the first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert featured plenty of drummers including...
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Lets Tears Take Over At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The nearly six-hour tribute concert featured appearances by Paul McCartney, Travis Barker and Dave Chappelle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upworthy
Late Taylor Hawkins' 16-year-old son steals the show drumming in his dad’s place at tribute concert
Fans who gathered at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday witnessed a significant moment in music history as the late Taylor Hawkins' teenage son, Shane, filled in for his dad on the drums. The 16-year-old joined the Foo Fighters as they performed an emotional rendition of "My Hero" at the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to their departed bandmate. While the night saw a "revolving door" of all-star drummers—including Travis Barker, Josh Freese, Rufus Taylor, Nandi Bushell, Omar Hakim and more—it was Shane's passionate performance that impressed those in attendance—and those watching along at home—the most.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen crush two Van Halen classics at Taylor Hawkins tribute
"Wolfie killed it!" - Valerie Bertinelli reacts as her son pays tribute to his father at Taylor Hawkins Wembley show
Watch: Kane Brown Makes History as the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet. “People told him he wasn’t...
Collider
Watch 12 Year Old Drummer Nandi Bushell Join Foo Fighters for "Learn to Fly" at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Nandi Bushell, a 12-year-old drummer and social media celebrity, joined the Foo Fighters on stage for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The show lasted for about six hours and took place on September 3. Nandi took to the stage to play drums on the song "Learn to Fly." Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, introduced her as "the coolest fucking drummer in the world." Grohl added, "She's the biggest rock star on the bill. I know we got Queen and Rush and all that shit, but we got Nandi tonight."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen nail his late father's game-changing guitar showcase, Eruption
To mark the 45th anniversary of Eddie Van Halen recording his solo showcase Eruption, Wolfgang Van Halen has shared his own take on the iconic instrumental
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Is The Rock Event Of The Year — Here’s How To Watch It
MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images. After the tragic death of Taylor Hawkins on March 25, 2022, the Foo Fighters, and the world, mourned. And, although various musicians paid tribute to Hawkins at the time, a recent concert at Wembley Arena on September 3, 2022, has proven to be an unexpected festival of rock royalty. Make no mistake, this concert — lead by Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters — is the rock event of the year. Did you expect Chrissie Hynde to duet with Paul McCartney in the same concert that also featured Kesha and the current version of Queen? Yeah. It’s that big.
thebrag.com
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo shares the advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo has reflected on advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him, saying the rocker encouraged him to always “play louder”. In an interview with Revolver, Trujillo fondly remembered his time playing for Ozzy Osbourne before he joined Suicidal Tendancies and spoke about the encouragement Ozzy gave him.
Don't Worry Darling "spitgate" seemingly resolved as Chris Pine issues statement and Harry Styles' sources react
Don't Worry Darling has been plagued by controversy in recent weeks – but the latest rumor to hit the internet has been debunked just hours after it began. According to a representative for Chris Pine, Harry Styles did not spit on his co-star. If you're confused at just how...
CMT
Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, And More Will Be Featured On Rita Wilson’s Upcoming Cover Album
Legendary singer and actress Rita Wilson is taking a trip down memory lane, and she’s bringing several of her industry friends along for the ride. The platinum-selling artist is gearing up to release a cover album titled “Now & Forever: Duets” on Sept. 27. The collection will be filled to the brim with timeless tunes from the 1970s.
Kerrang
Listen: Ozzy Osbourne shares new single featuring Zakk Wylde
Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Patient Number 9 is almost here – and ahead of release, the Prince Of Darkness has shared one final single from the record. Following the title-track (featuring Jeff Beck) and Degradation Rules (featuring Tony Iommi), for this one Ozzy teams up with his longtime on-and-off guitarist Zakk Wylde for Nothing Feels Right.
How Keith Richards’ Role in The Rolling Stones Sets Him Apart From Other Guitarists, According to Ronnie Wood
Ronnie Wood once said that Keith Richards' role in the Rolling Stones sets him apart from other superstar guitar players.
CBS News
538K+
Followers
65K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0