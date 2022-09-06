ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Woman raped on New York City subway platform: police

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An assailant raped a woman on a New York City subway platform, authorities said Thursday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 21 first encountered her attacker inside the 42nd Street – Port Authority Bus Terminal station on the A/C/E lines in Midtown Manhattan around 3 a.m. Sept. 1, police […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideedition.com

Victim in Critical Condition After Random Stabbing in NYC: Police

It was a shocking attack that seems to have been unprovoked. Cops in New York are trying to find a suspect they say is responsible for a random stabbing. The NYPD says a man was walking in Midtown Manhattan just after midnight when he was approached by a random person who displayed a knife. The suspect then stabbed the man in the abdomen and then fled on foot. The victim was rushed to the hospital with a deep wound. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Bronx, NY
CBS New York

Police: 82-year-old attacked with machete in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- An 82-year-old man was injured after allegedly being attacked by a woman wielding a machete in Lower Manhattan.It happened Wednesday morning outside MTA headquarters.Police say a 20-year-old woman slashed the man in the head with the machete, then pepper-sprayed him in an unprovoked attack.The woman was arrested at the scene.Police say she has seven prior arrests beginning back in March.
MANHATTAN, NY
NewsLI

FBI Offers Reward for Information in Bronx Post Office Robbery

FBI Offers Reward for Information in Bronx Post Office Robbery — FBI New York/NYPD Joint Violent Crimes Task Force is asking for the public to help identify a man who robbed a post office and assaulted an employee in the Bronx on September 6, 2022. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Woman, Man Found Dead in 5th-Floor Hallway in Apparent Murder-Suicide: NYPD

A 41-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were found dead in a Bronx hallway early Friday in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police say. Cops responding to a call about a person shot in the Williamsbridge Road building just after midnight found the man and woman shot in a fifth-floor hallway. The man had been shot in the head. The woman was shot in the neck.
BRONX, NY
Public Safety
Gothamist

Criminal justice activists press City Council to end NYPD gang database

Protesters gather in Brooklyn on Wednesday to urge the City Council to pass a law that would put an end to the NYPD's gang database, which stores the names of thousands of people the department claims have gang ties. They call the listing of suspected gang members' names, also known as the Criminal Group Database, part of a failed "toolbox" that harms Blacks and Latinos. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
amny.com

Two deadly shootings in four hours in same Brooklyn precinct: NYPD

Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct saw two separate, fatal shootings in four hours’ time on Wednesday night, leaving a pair of men deceased. Wednesday’s murders occurred following an August that saw murders and shootings drop citywide, according to the NYPD. The 75th Precinct had also recorded declines in homicides (from 6 to 2) and shooting incidents (from 7 to 4) during the 28-day period that concluded on Sept. 4.
BROOKLYN, NY
marketplace.org

New York City’s hangry rat problem has big stakes

The smoke billowing from his car was foul. “A very specific smell,” Joe Paternoster recalled as we walked toward his black SUV, parked on 11th Avenue in New York City, near a delivery company warehouse. Early in the pandemic he wasn’t driving as often, and his car would...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thevillagesun.com

Reputed gang member gunned down in East Village

According to police, officers responding to a 911 call on Thurs., Sept. 1, around 1:30 p.m., found Dillin Tolentino, 26, of 601 E. 12th St., unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head at Avenue C and E. 12th Street. E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Zeldin goes to robbery scene to push bail reform rollbacks

Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor, was in the Bronx Thursday to talk about rising crime rates and call for bail reform rollbacks. Zeldin chose a post office in the Bronx where a violent robbery took place this week to highlight rising crime rates. According to Zeldin, crime is...
BRONX, NY
Queens Post

Flushing Teen Busted for Having Cache of Weapons in His Home and Selling Fentanyl: Queens DA

A Flushing teenager has been busted for allegedly having a cache of weapons in his home and for selling fentanyl to undercover cops during a sting operation. Justin Echeverry, 19, was indicted by a Queens grand jury and arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Wednesday on drug and weapons charges—as well as a slew of other crimes—after cops raided his Flushing home last week, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
QUEENS, NY
