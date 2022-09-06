Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Chipotle Agrees To $20 Million In Compensation For WorkersBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Related
Woman raped on New York City subway platform: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An assailant raped a woman on a New York City subway platform, authorities said Thursday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 21 first encountered her attacker inside the 42nd Street – Port Authority Bus Terminal station on the A/C/E lines in Midtown Manhattan around 3 a.m. Sept. 1, police […]
NYC robbery victim tackled into fruit stand, video shows
The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect seen on video tackling a victim into a fruit stand during a robbery. The incident happened in broad daylight on Aug. 29 in the city’s Bronx borough. In a statement to Fox News Digital, the NYPD said a...
insideedition.com
Victim in Critical Condition After Random Stabbing in NYC: Police
It was a shocking attack that seems to have been unprovoked. Cops in New York are trying to find a suspect they say is responsible for a random stabbing. The NYPD says a man was walking in Midtown Manhattan just after midnight when he was approached by a random person who displayed a knife. The suspect then stabbed the man in the abdomen and then fled on foot. The victim was rushed to the hospital with a deep wound. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
NYC Homeless Officer Suspended For Allegedly Beating Up Venezuelan Migrant
NYC Homeless Officer Suspended For Allegedly Beating Up Venezuelan Migrant Jennie Taer on September 8,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect attempted to rape New York City woman inside her Manhattan apartment
NYPD NEWS @NYPDnews WANTED for ATTEMPTED RAPE: On 9/4/22 at 9 AM, inside the Lillian...
Police: 82-year-old attacked with machete in Lower Manhattan
NEW YORK -- An 82-year-old man was injured after allegedly being attacked by a woman wielding a machete in Lower Manhattan.It happened Wednesday morning outside MTA headquarters.Police say a 20-year-old woman slashed the man in the head with the machete, then pepper-sprayed him in an unprovoked attack.The woman was arrested at the scene.Police say she has seven prior arrests beginning back in March.
NewsLI
FBI Offers Reward for Information in Bronx Post Office Robbery
FBI Offers Reward for Information in Bronx Post Office Robbery — FBI New York/NYPD Joint Violent Crimes Task Force is asking for the public to help identify a man who robbed a post office and assaulted an employee in the Bronx on September 6, 2022. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.
10 alleged members of Bronx 'ABG' gang face life in prison on murder, assault, other charges
Ten alleged members of a notorious Bronx street gang were charged in federal court on Wednesday, officials announced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in Broad Daylight in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have reported that a 38-year-old woman...
FBI says New York migrant gang MS-13 trying to ‘rebuild’ after indictment update for string of machete murders
The FBI sounded the alarm Wednesday that the Central American migrant street gang MS-13 that previously wreaked havoc in New York’s Long Island has been working to "rebuild" in announcing a new indictment on racketeering charges in a string of murders. In federal court in Central Islip, a 29-count...
VIDEO: Man surrounded, robbed at Bronx tire shop in armed multi-borough spree
A group of armed thieves surrounded and robbed a man at a Bronx tire shop in a spree spanning multiple boroughs, police said Thursday as they released video of the attack.
NBC New York
Woman, Man Found Dead in 5th-Floor Hallway in Apparent Murder-Suicide: NYPD
A 41-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were found dead in a Bronx hallway early Friday in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police say. Cops responding to a call about a person shot in the Williamsbridge Road building just after midnight found the man and woman shot in a fifth-floor hallway. The man had been shot in the head. The woman was shot in the neck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Criminal justice activists press City Council to end NYPD gang database
Protesters gather in Brooklyn on Wednesday to urge the City Council to pass a law that would put an end to the NYPD's gang database, which stores the names of thousands of people the department claims have gang ties. They call the listing of suspected gang members' names, also known as the Criminal Group Database, part of a failed "toolbox" that harms Blacks and Latinos. [ more › ]
NBC New York
‘Stab People in the Eyes:' Man Terrifies Subway Riders in Manhattan, Gropes Woman
Police are looking for a man they say threatened subway riders as their train approached the Museum of Natural History station in Manhattan and kept riding, leaving passengers on edge and cops warning people to look out for him. He also allegedly sexually attacked a woman on the B train,...
amny.com
Two deadly shootings in four hours in same Brooklyn precinct: NYPD
Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct saw two separate, fatal shootings in four hours’ time on Wednesday night, leaving a pair of men deceased. Wednesday’s murders occurred following an August that saw murders and shootings drop citywide, according to the NYPD. The 75th Precinct had also recorded declines in homicides (from 6 to 2) and shooting incidents (from 7 to 4) during the 28-day period that concluded on Sept. 4.
marketplace.org
New York City’s hangry rat problem has big stakes
The smoke billowing from his car was foul. “A very specific smell,” Joe Paternoster recalled as we walked toward his black SUV, parked on 11th Avenue in New York City, near a delivery company warehouse. Early in the pandemic he wasn’t driving as often, and his car would...
thevillagesun.com
Reputed gang member gunned down in East Village
According to police, officers responding to a 911 call on Thurs., Sept. 1, around 1:30 p.m., found Dillin Tolentino, 26, of 601 E. 12th St., unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head at Avenue C and E. 12th Street. E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Zeldin goes to robbery scene to push bail reform rollbacks
Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor, was in the Bronx Thursday to talk about rising crime rates and call for bail reform rollbacks. Zeldin chose a post office in the Bronx where a violent robbery took place this week to highlight rising crime rates. According to Zeldin, crime is...
Flushing Teen Busted for Having Cache of Weapons in His Home and Selling Fentanyl: Queens DA
A Flushing teenager has been busted for allegedly having a cache of weapons in his home and for selling fentanyl to undercover cops during a sting operation. Justin Echeverry, 19, was indicted by a Queens grand jury and arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Wednesday on drug and weapons charges—as well as a slew of other crimes—after cops raided his Flushing home last week, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
NYC psychiatrist admits to role in alleged plot to kill her psychiatrist ex-boyfriend
A Manhattan psychiatrist pleaded guilty Wednesday to crimes related to an alleged plot to have her bipolar cousin try to murder her psychiatrist ex with a sledgehammer nearly a decade ago. Dr. Pamela Buchbinder, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault and first-degree burglary for her role in the attack...
Fox News
786K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6