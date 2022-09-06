An incredible property for sale in Bucksport offers a main house, as well as several buildings bringing in money through Airbnb. I stopped on this listing on Redfin because I loved the picture of the main house, which features natural shingles and a big porch on the front. But, to my surprise, that was the tip of the iceberg for this amazing property. It has multiple buildings, many of which are already making money through Airbnb, plus a gorgeous pool area, that includes a bar and outdoor showers. There's even a two-story unfinished building that has all sorts of potential.

BUCKSPORT, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO