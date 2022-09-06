Read full article on original website
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
REPORTS: Man Found Shot in The Face in Gardiner, Maine, Rushed to Maine Med
According to a Facebook Post from the Gardiner Maine Police Department, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the face on Wednesday. Gardiner Police are reporting that on Wednesday morning at about 11:40 am, police officers responded to the area of Cherry and Water Streets for reports of a man that was apparently bleeding from the face.
Live The Country Lifestyle in This Gorgeous Ranch For Sale in The Heart of Windsor, Maine
Talk about curb appeal! This modern style single-level ranch home is the perfect place to live out those 'down-home' country dreams. With a sprawling 2 acres of well-manicured yard space and an attic large enough to throw a party in (we don't recommend partying in the attic) you'll be the envy of all your friends when you invite them over for a backyard barbecue on a beautiful fall day in Maine.
Thousands Are Blown Away By Windsor Fair’s 1st Motocross Show
This year's Windsor Fair was so much fun! I was there at the 92 Moose Booth to meet all of you and sign you up for prizes! I walked around, met so many wonderful venders and Mainers, but their was one attraction that I haven't been able to forget. My wife, Nelly and I brought our son, Bentley to this particular show and we were blown out of our seats. I wasn't expecting to see anything this adventurous.
At Under $170,000 Bucks, This 3 Bedroom Home in Winslow, Maine Could Be Perfect For Your Family!
As the housing market in Maine, and around the country, continues to fluctuate on the daily, it can be hard to find exactly what you're looking for. Trying to pair wants and needs with the right price is becoming increasingly difficult- especially for people with growing families. Listed at only...
Belfast Lobster Predicting Early Winter…Yes, You Read That Correctly
A famous Midcoast Maine prognosticator has spoken. The famous crustacean says to get out the long johns, wool socks, down coats, and mittens. Winter is coming early, well, at least according to Passy Pete. WMTW-TV says that Belfast's own Passy Pete has made it a tradition of predicting if winter...
This Sidney, Maine Home For Sale is Perfect For The Growing Family #KitchenGoals
In a crazy real estate market, it is getting increasingly difficult to find that perfect home. You know, trying to balance out needs vs wants all while trying to stay at or under budget can be difficult for the average Maine family. That's why when we see places like this,...
This Iconic Maine Drive-In Theater Needs Our Support
Drive-in theaters were a staple of American life back in the 1950s and 1960s. However, by the 1970s, interest in going to the drive-in had waned. And, sadly, by the early 2000s, there were very few left. At the peak of their popularity, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters, these days, there are just over 300.
Maine Playwright Debuts Musical Based on Personal Trauma
According to the Kennebec Journal, a man named Michael Gorman has been able to inspire many with his ability to take his pain and trauma and channel it into art for many years. Michael is a playwright and the newest musical he created is called,. “The Ahab Inside Me –...
Someone Stole & Burned Several American Flags From a Maine Apartment
According to an article by WABI TV 5, Maine Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an incident where several American and service flags were removed from private property and burned. Police say that whoever did this targeted multiple apartments in the town of Hermon, Maine. After taking the flags down, the suspect...
5+ Buildings for Sale on 1 Amazing Bucksport Property for $1.2M
An incredible property for sale in Bucksport offers a main house, as well as several buildings bringing in money through Airbnb. I stopped on this listing on Redfin because I loved the picture of the main house, which features natural shingles and a big porch on the front. But, to my surprise, that was the tip of the iceberg for this amazing property. It has multiple buildings, many of which are already making money through Airbnb, plus a gorgeous pool area, that includes a bar and outdoor showers. There's even a two-story unfinished building that has all sorts of potential.
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
Motorcyclist Killed on College Ave in Waterville Thursday Morning
According to WABI TV 5, one person is dead following a motorcycle vs van crash that happened on Waterville's College Avenue Thursday morning. WABI reports that the fatal crash occurred in the area of Hazelwood Avenue on College Avenue. The news station reports there was collision between the motorcycle and a KV CAP van.
Missing Maine Man’s Family Now Offering Reward For Information
Graham Lacher, of Norridgewock, was 37 years old when he went missing on June 6th, 2022. He was last seen walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor. According to WABI, after three months of searching, his family is now offering a $500 reward for...
You Can Camp Out at a Maine Airport and Watch Planes Land on a Lake
Unless you're Tom Hanks filming a movie where you legit live in an airport because there is a war going on in your country -- or you're just insanely unlucky with delayed, missed, or canceled flights -- odds are you'd never intentionally try to camp out at an airport. But next weekend, that's actually a life option you might want to choose.
Here is Every Ride at This Year's Windsor Fair
You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
These Theaters in Maine and NH Will Offer $3 Tickets For All Movies Sept. 3
Many theaters across the country are participating in "National Cinema Day" on September 3 by offering moviegoers tickets for just $3. Maine and New Hampshire have plenty of theaters participating where you can see a movie for just $3. Theaters Still Struggling. According to CNN, the movie industry has not...
Insane RaveX Freestyle Motocross Show Tonight @ The Windsor Fair!
It has been an incredibly fun week already at Maine's famous Windsor Fair. We've had so much fun meeting and talking with listeners and getting you signed up for that 50" TV and Jason Aldean tickets at our booth over in the demo building. But, the fun isn't quite over yet!
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
This Incredible House For Sale in Augusta, Maine Has 6 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Home Gym & Massive Garage
Looking for a place with a little more space? Hey that rhymed! Anyway, you have to check out this hidden gem of a home tucked away in Augusta. This sprawling crib sits off the beaten path on Allenwood Park Road on a nearly 5 acre lot. Depending on how you arrange the rooms, you can have up to 6 bedrooms and 3.65 baths.
