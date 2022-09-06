ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, ME

92 Moose

Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

Live The Country Lifestyle in This Gorgeous Ranch For Sale in The Heart of Windsor, Maine

Talk about curb appeal! This modern style single-level ranch home is the perfect place to live out those 'down-home' country dreams. With a sprawling 2 acres of well-manicured yard space and an attic large enough to throw a party in (we don't recommend partying in the attic) you'll be the envy of all your friends when you invite them over for a backyard barbecue on a beautiful fall day in Maine.
WINDSOR, ME
92 Moose

Thousands Are Blown Away By Windsor Fair’s 1st Motocross Show

This year's Windsor Fair was so much fun! I was there at the 92 Moose Booth to meet all of you and sign you up for prizes! I walked around, met so many wonderful venders and Mainers, but their was one attraction that I haven't been able to forget. My wife, Nelly and I brought our son, Bentley to this particular show and we were blown out of our seats. I wasn't expecting to see anything this adventurous.
WINDSOR, ME
92 Moose

This Iconic Maine Drive-In Theater Needs Our Support

Drive-in theaters were a staple of American life back in the 1950s and 1960s. However, by the 1970s, interest in going to the drive-in had waned. And, sadly, by the early 2000s, there were very few left. At the peak of their popularity, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters, these days, there are just over 300.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
92 Moose

Maine Playwright Debuts Musical Based on Personal Trauma

According to the Kennebec Journal, a man named Michael Gorman has been able to inspire many with his ability to take his pain and trauma and channel it into art for many years. Michael is a playwright and the newest musical he created is called,. “The Ahab Inside Me –...
AUGUSTA, ME
92 Moose

5+ Buildings for Sale on 1 Amazing Bucksport Property for $1.2M

An incredible property for sale in Bucksport offers a main house, as well as several buildings bringing in money through Airbnb. I stopped on this listing on Redfin because I loved the picture of the main house, which features natural shingles and a big porch on the front. But, to my surprise, that was the tip of the iceberg for this amazing property. It has multiple buildings, many of which are already making money through Airbnb, plus a gorgeous pool area, that includes a bar and outdoor showers. There's even a two-story unfinished building that has all sorts of potential.
BUCKSPORT, ME
92 Moose

Motorcyclist Killed on College Ave in Waterville Thursday Morning

According to WABI TV 5, one person is dead following a motorcycle vs van crash that happened on Waterville's College Avenue Thursday morning. WABI reports that the fatal crash occurred in the area of Hazelwood Avenue on College Avenue. The news station reports there was collision between the motorcycle and a KV CAP van.
WATERVILLE, ME
92 Moose

You Can Camp Out at a Maine Airport and Watch Planes Land on a Lake

Unless you're Tom Hanks filming a movie where you legit live in an airport because there is a war going on in your country -- or you're just insanely unlucky with delayed, missed, or canceled flights -- odds are you'd never intentionally try to camp out at an airport. But next weekend, that's actually a life option you might want to choose.
GREENVILLE, ME
92 Moose

Here is Every Ride at This Year's Windsor Fair

You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
WINDSOR, ME
92 Moose

Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?

Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Community Policy