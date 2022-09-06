Read full article on original website
Kanye West Asks Pete Davidson How Life Is in 'Trauma Unit' After Kim Split
"Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit," West, who shares four children with Kardashian, wrote in an Instagram post.
Kim Kardashian Says She Received a 'Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
"I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect," Kim Kardashian said Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society." "I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he...
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
North West’s Fabulous Life: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Firstborn Daughter
Living a lavish life! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first child, North, in June 2013 — and they’ve been spoiling her ever since. The little one became a big sister in 2015 when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to Saint, and she was not happy about it, the Selfish author admitted on Live With Kelly and Ryan in August 2017.
‘RHOA’ star Shereé Whitfield slammed for Shein look-alike clothing line
Shein by Shereé? The second coming of Shereé Whitfield’s She by Shereé clothing line has been marred by comparisons to the fast-fashion brand. Social media users slammed the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 52, for selling a $130 gray two-piece athleisure set that looks nearly identical to versions sold by Shein and Amazon at lower price points. “Nah you wrong for these Shein joggers and charging NIKE prices,” one person tweeted. “Ummm when you can buy it from Amazon without the She by Sheree logo for a third of the price, then I have a problem. #RHOA,” added another. One fan even lambasted Whitfield for...
musictimes.com
Kanye West Fights Kim Kardashian For Kids to be Enrolled in Donda Academy — Why Here?
In a recent Instagram post, Kanye West suggested that his children attend Donda Academy instead of the private school Kim Kardashian has selected. The question, though-what exactly is Donda Academy? Why does the singer rapper so adamant that his kids be enrolled here?. A series of controversial Instagram posts, some...
musictimes.com
Young Thug in Prison: Kanye West Appeals To Kim Kardashian to Help Free The Rapper
Young Thug's prison Wi-Fi appears to be functioning well, and the imprisoned rapper is going above and above to help Kanye West realize his ambition of opening Yeezy stores globally. Ye has been furious all week on Instagram, declaring war on GAP and adidas for stealing his Yeezy designs. Ye...
Kanye West's Lawyers Plead With Rapper To Stop Fighting With GAP, He Leaks Email
Kanye West's lawyers begged the rapper to drop his public fight with his business partner GAP after his days-long attack on the company he claimed did him dirty, Radar has learned. On Monday, the 45-year-old music mogul shared a photo of an email he received from a member of his team. It read, "Dear Ye. Your legal team recommends that we refrain from posting anything on GAP for another 10 days." On Instagram, Ye has been posting a series of screenshots and messages to his fans that explain his feud with both GAP and Adidas. Kanye partnered with GAP in...
Complex
Kanye West Says Gap Canceled Photo Shoot Involving His Children ‘Without Me Knowing’
Kanye West has again called out Gap via a succinctly worded social media post. On Wednesday, Ye shared a screenshot of an exchange involving an unknown person in which it’s claimed that the brand is “copying YGEBB”—i.e. Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga—with a recently shared photo of a children’s shirt design.
Do Right By Us: Diddy Promises To ‘Never Wear Adidas Again’ In Support Of Kanye West
Diddy gives his opinon in the ongoing Kanye West and ADIDAS fued and is willing to never wear ADIDAS again to support Ye.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Miraculously Inspires Kanye West to Let Go of ‘All Grudges’
The impact of Queen Elizabeth II’s death cannot be underestimated, apparently. The loss of the long-standing British monarch has inspired Kanye West, of all people, to settle his many beefs. In a new Instagram post this morning, West posted a series of slides reflecting on the Queen’s death at age 96. “Life is precious,” the rapper wrote alongside two vintage photos of Her Majesty. “Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.” It’s currently unclear exactly which grudges the post refers to, or whether West plans to release them for longer than today. The rapper has been involved in...
Yasmine Lopez Shares Rare Photos Of Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs’ Alleged Second Son On Instagram
For the past couple of years, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has charmed sports fans and Dallasites with the quips from his adorable son, Aidan, who is often by the athlete's side at press conferences. However, Diggs is known to have one more son apart from his older child. Born...
NFL・
Kanye West Beefing With adidas on IG, Claims They Offered Him A Billion For Yeezy
Okay sneakerheads it looks like many of y’all dreams might come true as Ye seems to be on his way out of his adidas contract and quite possibly back to Nike if he’s as petty as he’s proven to be over the past few months. For the past few days, Kanye West has been throwing […] The post Kanye West Beefing With adidas on IG, Claims They Offered Him A Billion For Yeezy appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TMZ.com
Boosie Badazz Rips Trolls, Denies Involvement in Duke the Jeweler's Death
Boosie Badazz's is torn up about a Houston jeweler getting killed shortly after they met -- but he's also pissed there's internet chatter he might be involved in the crime ... something he's angrily denying. No doubt, Boosie's Labor Day weekend visit to H-Town, ended in a tragedy -- the...
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school
Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
TMZ.com
Kanye West Settles Beefs After Queen Elizabeth's Death with Pete, Cudi, Adidas
Kanye West is having an apparent change of heart in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, apparently deciding to stop his aggressions toward his most recent enemies. Ye made the announcement late Thursday, hours after the announcement of the British monarch's death ... extending an olive branch to Kid Cudi, Adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry and Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson.
A Conversation with Rising Music Star Jayd Ink
With her single and music video, “Queen St,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Jayd Ink. Read below to learn more about Jayd Ink, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Shares Photo Of Pregnant Fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle, Seemingly Announcing His Ninth Baby
From the looks of things, NBA YoungBoy is in the midst of an unofficial competition with Nick Cannon to see who can father the most children first, though the latter remains ahead – for now. On Sunday (September 4), the Baton Rouge native continued his streak of surprise musical...
NBA・
