Kim Kardashian Says She Received a 'Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West

"I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect," Kim Kardashian said Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society." "I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he...
Page Six

‘RHOA’ star Shereé Whitfield slammed for Shein look-alike clothing line

Shein by Shereé? The second coming of Shereé Whitfield’s She by Shereé clothing line has been marred by comparisons to the fast-fashion brand.  Social media users slammed the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 52, for selling a $130 gray two-piece athleisure set that looks nearly identical to versions sold by Shein and Amazon at lower price points.  “Nah you wrong for these Shein joggers and charging NIKE prices,” one person tweeted. “Ummm when you can buy it from Amazon without the She by Sheree logo for a third of the price, then I have a problem. #RHOA,” added another.  One fan even lambasted Whitfield for...
RadarOnline

Kanye West's Lawyers Plead With Rapper To Stop Fighting With GAP, He Leaks Email

Kanye West's lawyers begged the rapper to drop his public fight with his business partner GAP after his days-long attack on the company he claimed did him dirty, Radar has learned. On Monday, the 45-year-old music mogul shared a photo of an email he received from a member of his team. It read, "Dear Ye. Your legal team recommends that we refrain from posting anything on GAP for another 10 days." On Instagram, Ye has been posting a series of screenshots and messages to his fans that explain his feud with both GAP and Adidas. Kanye partnered with GAP in...
Rolling Stone

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Miraculously Inspires Kanye West to Let Go of ‘All Grudges’

The impact of Queen Elizabeth II’s death cannot be underestimated, apparently. The loss of the long-standing British monarch has inspired Kanye West, of all people, to settle his many beefs. In a new Instagram post this morning, West posted a series of slides reflecting on the Queen’s death at age 96. “Life is precious,” the rapper wrote alongside two vintage photos of Her Majesty. “Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.” It’s currently unclear exactly which grudges the post refers to, or whether West plans to release them for longer than today. The rapper has been involved in...
HipHopWired

Kanye West Beefing With adidas on IG, Claims They Offered Him A Billion For Yeezy

Okay sneakerheads it looks like many of y’all dreams might come true as Ye seems to be on his way out of his adidas contract and quite possibly back to Nike if he’s as petty as he’s proven to be over the past few months. For the past few days, Kanye West has been throwing […] The post Kanye West Beefing With adidas on IG, Claims They Offered Him A Billion For Yeezy appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The Independent

Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
TMZ.com

Kanye West Settles Beefs After Queen Elizabeth's Death with Pete, Cudi, Adidas

Kanye West is having an apparent change of heart in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, apparently deciding to stop his aggressions toward his most recent enemies. Ye made the announcement late Thursday, hours after the announcement of the British monarch's death ... extending an olive branch to Kid Cudi, Adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry and Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson.
Meikhel

A Conversation with Rising Music Star Jayd Ink

With her single and music video, “Queen St,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Jayd Ink. Read below to learn more about Jayd Ink, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

