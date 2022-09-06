ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts make change to public address announcer inside Lucas Oil Stadium

By Luther Johnson
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — When the Indianapolis Colts take the field inside Lucas Oil Stadium for their home opener later this month, there will be a new voice that makes announcements.

The Colts organization has chosen to move from long-time announcer Mike Jansen to a new voice inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jansen began as the stadium voice of the Colts in 1998. In a tweet that announced he had been let go, Jansen said “All good things must come to an end.”

“It has been a great run and I have loved it all the way,” Jansen added.

The Colts did not have a comment about the decision, but did confirm that it would be JJ Stankevitz making the announcements for the 2022 season.

