CNN

Save on tools, grills and more at the Lowe’s Labor Day sale

As summer begins to fade, the kids head back to school and nesting season looms on the horizon, now is the perfect time to invest in a little home improvement. The Lowe’s Labor Day Sale, now through Sept. 7, features a slew of deals on items for every room of the house as well as your patio and yard.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Labor Day Weekend Sale

Join Tanger Outlets for their Labor Day Weekend Super Sale-abration!. Guests will take advantage of the opportunity to SAVE BIG this weekend at all shopper favorite stores! Download the Tanger App and save on favorite outlet store's deals.
Eater

Why Smorgasburg Vendors Showed Up on the Hottest Day of the Year

On Labor Day weekend, Smoke Queen BBQ owner Winnie Yee-Lakhani woke up prepared. Every Sunday, Yee-Lakhani sets up a stand at Smorgasburg LA, Downtown LA’s weekly open-air food market. But this past Sunday, September 4, was the hottest day of the year; the start of the “worst September heat wave on record,” according to the Los Angeles Times, with highs reaching up to 105 degrees on Sunday afternoon.
The Hollywood Reporter

The 50+ Best Labor Day Beauty Sales to Shop Right Now

Move over hot weather-ready face mists and sunscreens (kidding, SPF is recommended year-round) — as summer sadly winds down, beauty buffs are refreshing their skincare cabinets and makeup kits with fall-ready products geared toward chillier temperatures. Whether you’re restocking on tried-and-true favorites or looking to discover new ones, we’ve rounded up some of the best Labor Day beauty sales to help you shop and save. (There are also plenty of discounts on other categories including fashion, home goods and mattresses, too.) Among the top picks are Ulta‘s 21 Days of Beauty sale and Sephora‘s end-of-summer blowout (which both offer 50% off...
Sharee B.

Toys-R-Us Makes a Comeback with New Stores Across 9 Different States

The famed toy retailer who infamously shut down a series of stores across the country is making a comeback in a huge way. Toys-R-Us, which makes the old and young alike not "wanna grow up", has made a decision to re-open locations in 9 different states right before the Winter holiday and shopping season kicks off.
TMZ.com

Geologie Serves Up Customized, Easy Skincare

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Everyone is into skincare these days too ... and you should be too. Most guys aren’t born with a million-dollar moneymaker like George Clooney, which is why they have to dig a little deeper and do a little more to keep their faces looking their best. Geologie can be a huge step in the right direction.
24/7 Wall St.

It’s Christmas For Retailers

As retailer after retailer posted their most recent earnings, and several facts told a story. Some retailers did not have enough inventory. Some retailers had too much inventory because they had ordered products customers didn’t want. Very few people outside these companies know whether these major problems can be fixed by the holiday season. For […]
