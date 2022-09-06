Read full article on original website
County gives updates on Bridge Rehabilitation project
Director Frank J. DiMarco, Deputy Director Heather Simmons, Commissioner Denice DiCarlo, and County Clerk James N. Hogan are eager to share an update on the Gloucester County Bridge Rehabilitation Project. “This project will repair a total of eight bridges across the county,” said Director Frank J. DiMarco. “All work being...
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor Announces Child Advocacy Center
The Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor is presently delivering on what I have named:. 2. Go after the drug dealers. 3. Round-up the pedophiles. This is the most focused and pithy approach that you will ever hear from the top law enforcement official of any County or state. It is...
Revised school dress code a possibility for school district
Cherry Hill students could have a more lenient dress code in the near future if the revised standards already introduced by the board of education on first reading are approved on the second. During a policy committee meeting on Aug. 30, members reviewed the results of a Thought Exchange, where...
Gloucester County Animal Shelter to host open house
The Gloucester County Board of Commissioners and the Animal Shelter are accepting interest forms from potential vendors at the Gloucester County Animal Shelter Open House on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Gloucester County Public Works Complex 1200 N. Delsea Drive, Clayton NJ 08312. Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 16. Vendors should note:
Two Long-Term Ocean County Officials Lauded Upon Retirement
TOMS RIVER – Regular meetings of the Ocean County Commissioners routinely run short – albeit not necessarily sweet. Last month’s gathering was the exception on both accords as officials spent time lauding two long-time public servants. Both Carl Block and Stephen Scaturro ended decades of government work.
Former Camden dump heralded as part Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary
A location in Camden that has undergone a major transformation is now a showcase for its use of federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency. Cramer Hill Waterfront Park was once the Harrison Avenue Landfill, one of the worst trash dumps in the region. The landfill operated from around 1952 to 1971 and was never capped or officially closed. This left the site open to unauthorized dumping in subsequent years.
See Which Bucks County Schools Are Among the 40 Top-Rated Public High Schools in the Philadelphia Suburbs
Five Bucks County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by the Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, the Philadelphia Magazine used the latest available data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics. The top 40 schools were not ranked but listed alphabetically.
Trenton Water Works Confident that Hopewell Township Customers Not Impacted by Legionnaires’ Disease
The Hopewell Township Health Department is working closely with Trenton Water Works (TWW) and the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) to monitor the water of Hopewell Township residents served by Trenton Water Works, following two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Hamilton Township. No cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been identified among Hopewell Township residents, and no Legionella bacteria has been found in Hopewell Township water.
Health Care Organization With Bucks County Ties To Potentially Buy New Jersey Medical Center
The potential deal would allow Capital Health to expand their reach to patients all across the area. A New Jersey medical center could potentially be bought up by a health care organization with centers in Bucks County. John George wrote about the upcoming additions to their hospitals for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Monstrous Tree Demolishes Van in Gloucester Township NJ
It's safe to say a Ford Van that had a monstrous tree fall on it in Gloucester Township this week is totaled. The huge tree trunk demolished the van Tuesday in Blackwood, likely as a result of vicious storm that rolled through the area that day. The van appears to...
Somerset & Mercer Railway Marker 7: Retrieving a piece of Hopewell’s history
A 150-year-old stone post found by members of the Hopewell Township Historic Preservation Commission (HTHPC), and retrieved by a Hopewell Township public works crew from a Stony Brook creek bed last month, offers a peek into the role that railroads played in the history of the Township. The post, with...
Burlington County honors youth baseball team
Marlton’s best-in-the-nation baseball team is getting a day all their own. The Marlton 10U Chiefs Baseball Team was the winner of this year’s Cal Ripken World Series and Evesham township planned a special celebration for them on Aug. 28 at Diamonds at Arrowhead Park in Evesham. The Burlington County Commissioners have also issued a proclamation declaring August 28, 2022 to be “Marlton Chiefs Day” across the county in recognition of the team’s stellar season.
Community garden members advise residents to request for plots
For over 40 years, the Moorestown Community Garden has been a township owned property where citizens of our community can grow vegetables and flowers for their own enjoyment. Each of the plots in the community garden are rented. Our gardeners pay to have the privilege of gardening, when perhaps their own yard is too small, or doesn’t have the proper growing conditions.
Want to stay or get clean? Check out this ‘partying sober’ event in Trenton, NJ
TRENTON — One can enjoy company, entertainment, and life, without being under the influence of one or more mind-altering substances. You can find proof on Saturday in Trenton, where folks will gather for the 3rd annual "Partying Sober" event, presented by Empowerment House and Trenton United Family Foundation. The...
History museum has artifacts from 13,000 years ago
There is a Dalton Point resharpened as a knife from the Paleo Indian period of American history discovered by archaeologist Jeffrey Norcross at a Missouri River dig site. There are stemmed points found in Salem County from the early and middle Archaic periods, and a pestle, used to grind grain, from the late Archaic period that Norcross discovered in Pennsauken.
Senior trips in September and December
There are two fun and festive motor-coach trips offered in September and December hosted by the Moorestown Senior group, the Evergreen Women’s Club in conjunction with the Parks and Recreation Department. The first is a trip to the landmark hotel, The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City, NJ for high tea on Sept. 13. Bus departs at 10:30 a.m. and returns at 4:15 p.m. Take a break and enjoy the beauty and luxury of this grand hotel. You’d be in good company – cartoonist Al Capp, and actors Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly stayed there.
New Jersey in on Alert After a Scam Targets Ocean County Residence
There is another scam for Ocean County from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. There are so many scams out there and here's one more for you. I was reading on Facebook how there are scams for almost everything right now. It is very scary. A friend of mine recently went...
Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter reassigned to civil service rank within department: Sources
Sources say Christine Coulter is being reassigned to civil service rank of chief inspector.
Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store
MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
