Burlington County, NJ

thesunpapers.com

County gives updates on Bridge Rehabilitation project

Director Frank J. DiMarco, Deputy Director Heather Simmons, Commissioner Denice DiCarlo, and County Clerk James N. Hogan are eager to share an update on the Gloucester County Bridge Rehabilitation Project. “This project will repair a total of eight bridges across the county,” said Director Frank J. DiMarco. “All work being...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Gloucester County Animal Shelter to host open house

The Gloucester County Board of Commissioners and the Animal Shelter are accepting interest forms from potential vendors at the Gloucester County Animal Shelter Open House on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Gloucester County Public Works Complex 1200 N. Delsea Drive, Clayton NJ 08312. Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 16. Vendors should note:
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Westampton, NJ
WHYY

Former Camden dump heralded as part Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary

A location in Camden that has undergone a major transformation is now a showcase for its use of federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency. Cramer Hill Waterfront Park was once the Harrison Avenue Landfill, one of the worst trash dumps in the region. The landfill operated from around 1952 to 1971 and was never capped or officially closed. This left the site open to unauthorized dumping in subsequent years.
CAMDEN, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

See Which Bucks County Schools Are Among the 40 Top-Rated Public High Schools in the Philadelphia Suburbs

Five Bucks County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by the Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, the Philadelphia Magazine used the latest available data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics. The top 40 schools were not ranked but listed alphabetically.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
hopewelltwp.org

Trenton Water Works Confident that Hopewell Township Customers Not Impacted by Legionnaires’ Disease

The Hopewell Township Health Department is working closely with Trenton Water Works (TWW) and the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) to monitor the water of Hopewell Township residents served by Trenton Water Works, following two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Hamilton Township. No cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been identified among Hopewell Township residents, and no Legionella bacteria has been found in Hopewell Township water.
HOPEWELL, NJ
Troy Singleton
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County honors youth baseball team

Marlton’s best-in-the-nation baseball team is getting a day all their own. The Marlton 10U Chiefs Baseball Team was the winner of this year’s Cal Ripken World Series and Evesham township planned a special celebration for them on Aug. 28 at Diamonds at Arrowhead Park in Evesham. The Burlington County Commissioners have also issued a proclamation declaring August 28, 2022 to be “Marlton Chiefs Day” across the county in recognition of the team’s stellar season.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Community garden members advise residents to request for plots

For over 40 years, the Moorestown Community Garden has been a township owned property where citizens of our community can grow vegetables and flowers for their own enjoyment. Each of the plots in the community garden are rented. Our gardeners pay to have the privilege of gardening, when perhaps their own yard is too small, or doesn’t have the proper growing conditions.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

History museum has artifacts from 13,000 years ago

There is a Dalton Point resharpened as a knife from the Paleo Indian period of American history discovered by archaeologist Jeffrey Norcross at a Missouri River dig site. There are stemmed points found in Salem County from the early and middle Archaic periods, and a pestle, used to grind grain, from the late Archaic period that Norcross discovered in Pennsauken.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Senior trips in September and December

There are two fun and festive motor-coach trips offered in September and December hosted by the Moorestown Senior group, the Evergreen Women’s Club in conjunction with the Parks and Recreation Department. The first is a trip to the landmark hotel, The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City, NJ for high tea on Sept. 13. Bus departs at 10:30 a.m. and returns at 4:15 p.m. Take a break and enjoy the beauty and luxury of this grand hotel. You’d be in good company – cartoonist Al Capp, and actors Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly stayed there.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NewsBreak
News Break
New Jersey 101.5

Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store

MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
MENDHAM, NJ

