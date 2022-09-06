ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kpic

Roseburg schools to have early release Friday due to high heat

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg School District announced that all schools in the district will have an early release on Friday, September 9th. This is due to the local weather forecast that is calling for extreme heat conditions. According to district, students will be released Friday according to the schedule...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Walks for Recovery event Saturday; informs public the dangers of addiction in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday, September 10, will be the first of five events for Oregon Recovers, organizing 'Walks for Recovery', state wide campaign. Oregon Recovers is a statewide coalition working to transform Oregon healthcare to ensure prevention, treatment, and recovery support services for Oregonians suffering from addiction. The first...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Cooling Center in Roseburg opens this week

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center will open a cooling center for Friday and Saturday September 9th and 10th to offer shelter during the heat wave that will come through the weekend. Officials say Roseburg Senior Center officials will open the building at 1614 S.E. Stephens Street as...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Fire task forces return to Coburg

Defense against structure fires is increasing during the weekend in Lane County. Two task forces will be returning to the Coburg Fire Station in about an hour to debrief. Units have been in Joseph, Oregon, aiding in protection from fires. Due to the wind event this weekend, units will stay...
COBURG, OR
kpic

Roseburg Library to host mushrooms of Oregon presentation

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Library invites the community to the Facebook Live streaming event “Mushrooms of Oregon - Fall 2022” with mycology expert Jordan Weiss at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Weiss, who lives in Portland, has been sharing his knowledge of fungi for four decades....
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Public Restriction Levels rise to EXTREME in Douglas District

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Thursday, September 08, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Cedar Creek fire continues to grow, now at 18,143 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Tuesday, September 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwaters Park, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge Oregon. It will also be streamed live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook. With high temperatures in the 90s and wind speeds reaching up to 8 mph...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

Sheriff: Mother and 1-year-old daughter missing out of Florence

FLORENCE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in regards to a missing person from the Florence area. 34-year-old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her residence on South Slough Road on September 3rd or 4th with her 1 1/2 year old daughter, Skye Williams, and has not been seen or heard from since.
FLORENCE, OR
kpic

Oregon Ducks are back on home turf for Saturday's game

EUGENE, Ore. — Last weekend, Oregon played in a stadium that was filled with roughly 85% of the opponent's fans, but this weekend they are back at Autzen Stadium and ready to show Oregon fans they are not the team they may have watched last weekend. "I think our...
EUGENE, OR

