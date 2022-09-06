Read full article on original website
Roseburg schools to have early release Friday due to high heat
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg School District announced that all schools in the district will have an early release on Friday, September 9th. This is due to the local weather forecast that is calling for extreme heat conditions. According to district, students will be released Friday according to the schedule...
Walks for Recovery event Saturday; informs public the dangers of addiction in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday, September 10, will be the first of five events for Oregon Recovers, organizing 'Walks for Recovery', state wide campaign. Oregon Recovers is a statewide coalition working to transform Oregon healthcare to ensure prevention, treatment, and recovery support services for Oregonians suffering from addiction. The first...
Cooling Center in Roseburg opens this week
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center will open a cooling center for Friday and Saturday September 9th and 10th to offer shelter during the heat wave that will come through the weekend. Officials say Roseburg Senior Center officials will open the building at 1614 S.E. Stephens Street as...
Fire task forces return to Coburg
Defense against structure fires is increasing during the weekend in Lane County. Two task forces will be returning to the Coburg Fire Station in about an hour to debrief. Units have been in Joseph, Oregon, aiding in protection from fires. Due to the wind event this weekend, units will stay...
Roseburg Library to host mushrooms of Oregon presentation
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Library invites the community to the Facebook Live streaming event “Mushrooms of Oregon - Fall 2022” with mycology expert Jordan Weiss at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Weiss, who lives in Portland, has been sharing his knowledge of fungi for four decades....
Over 12,000 people across 6 counties will face power shut-offs, Pacific Power says
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Important information for Pacific Power customers. More than 12,000 people spanning six counties will see their power shut down as early as midnight Friday and lasting through Saturday. The power company says the shutoff is a proactive effort to reduce wildfire risk during the dangerous...
Fire officials expand Cedar Creek Fire closure for firefighter and public safety
WESTFIR, Ore. — Due to rapid fire growth, the closure order for the Cedar Creek Fire has expanded. This closure includes several roads, trails and areas including but not limited to:. Roads: Forest Road 2417, Forest Road 1934, and Forest Road 19 (Aufderheide Drive) from milepost 20 (just east...
With increased fire danger, remember to protect your home by with a defensible space
EUGENE, Ore. — A good reminder with current fire danger, you can protect your home with a defensible space. Clearing your yard of any flammable materials. Clearing any vegetation and ignition sources such as dead plants, bushes, grass and weeds, five feet from your home. Remove dead or dry...
Sheriff: Missing 75-year-old found deceased in Lane County; vehicle found in water
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A missing hiker was found deceased in Lane County Wednesday, authorities reported. Around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overdue hiker from the Eugene area. A caller reported that their 75-year-old family member had left to run...
Public Restriction Levels rise to EXTREME in Douglas District
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Thursday, September 08, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire...
McKenzie River Clinic plans to rebuild and expand where former facility stood
BLUE RIVER, Ore. — " It was the most traumatic experience I've ever lived though, to just have a town burn down overnight and to just have all resources gone." says Shawn Dufault Medical Assistant and Volunteer Firefighter. Two years after the Holiday Farm Fire burned the McKenzie River...
Cedar Creek fire continues to grow, now at 18,143 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Tuesday, September 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwaters Park, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge Oregon. It will also be streamed live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook. With high temperatures in the 90s and wind speeds reaching up to 8 mph...
Sheriff: Mother and 1-year-old daughter missing out of Florence
FLORENCE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in regards to a missing person from the Florence area. 34-year-old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her residence on South Slough Road on September 3rd or 4th with her 1 1/2 year old daughter, Skye Williams, and has not been seen or heard from since.
Douglas Electric warns of potential outages due to high wind fire danger
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas Electric Cooperative is urging customers to be prepared for potential outages as a red flag warning has been issued for most of Douglas County. A Public Safety Power Shutoff is not planned at this time. According to Douglas Electric, the protective devices on most of...
Workshop set for small farmers, horticulturalists interested in succulent propagation
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Oregon State University Extension Service welcomes small farmers and horticulturalists to the Introduction to succulent propagation workshop on on October 22 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Discovery Garden in Roseburg. During this outdoor workshop, participants will learn about the propagation of...
Oregon Ducks are back on home turf for Saturday's game
EUGENE, Ore. — Last weekend, Oregon played in a stadium that was filled with roughly 85% of the opponent's fans, but this weekend they are back at Autzen Stadium and ready to show Oregon fans they are not the team they may have watched last weekend. "I think our...
