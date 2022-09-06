FLORENCE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in regards to a missing person from the Florence area. 34-year-old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her residence on South Slough Road on September 3rd or 4th with her 1 1/2 year old daughter, Skye Williams, and has not been seen or heard from since.

