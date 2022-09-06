Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Body of Missing Hiker Found Thursday Morning
Search & Rescue teams have found the body of a hiker who went missing near Gaviota Peak this past weekend. Tim Sgrignoli, 29 of Ventura, went missing Sunday afternoon while hiking with his girlfriend in the Tresspass Trail/Gaviota area. Both hikers were suffering from heat exhaustion and Sgrignoli went looking for water and help.
Tim Sgrignoli, hiker who went missing from Gaviota trail, found dead days later
Rescue crews on Thursday morning found the body of Tim Srignoli, the hiker who went missing while hiking in Gaviota during extreme heat on Sunday afternoon. The post Tim Sgrignoli, hiker who went missing from Gaviota trail, found dead days later appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Search continues for missing hiker near Gaviota Peak
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office set up a command post near the Gaviota Peak trailhead when a hiker went missing on Sunday afternoon in extreme heat – and they are still searching for him. The post Search continues for missing hiker near Gaviota Peak appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
After girlfriend suffers heat exhaustion in Santa Barbara wilderness, man dies while trying to get help
A man from Ventura was found dead in the mountains of southern Santa Barbara County Thursday morning following a dayslong search after he left his girlfriend behind to get help when she began suffering heat exhaustion. The body of 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli was found around 9:30 a.m. Thursday near Gaviota State Park along Highway 101, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
kvta.com
Tragic End To Search For Ventura Man Missing On Santa Barbara County Hike
(Photos courtesy SBCFPIO) Updated--A tragic end to the search for a Ventura man missing on a hike with his girlfriend in Santa Barbara County last weekend. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says the body of 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli was found Thursday morning around 9:30 AM between the Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
Santa Barbara businesses continue to recover from heatwave
Santa Barbara County is still recovering from the heatwave, as visitors and residents continue to try to stay cool indoors. The post Santa Barbara businesses continue to recover from heatwave appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Baby rescued from hot car in Carpinteria
CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A mother and her baby were reunited Thursday thanks to a traffic controller working nearby who sprung into action. According to officials, the traffic controller heard the mother's cries for help, pleading with someone to help her get her baby out of the locked car in the parking lot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Edhat
Hiker Rescue Leads to Search for Missing Hiker
On Sunday afternoon as temperatures reached over 100 degrees near the coastline, and higher in the foothills, emergency responders received a report of hikers in distress near Gaviota Peak. At 2:02 p.m. Santa Barbara County firefighters, Search & Rescue, an air support helicopter, and a ground ambulance responded to the...
Whale watching excursion thrills passengers with Orca sighting
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A pod of Orcas (or killer whales) was spotted off the coast of Santa Barbara County over the Labor Day weekend. The captain of the Condor Express came across five killer whales on Sunday, feeding not far offshore in the water between Goleta and Gaviota, thrilling those on the whale watching The post Whale watching excursion thrills passengers with Orca sighting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Elusive rain plans to sneak in this weekend on the edges of Tropical Storm Kay
The anticipated impacts from Tropical Storm Kay could bring two inches of rain to some areas this weekend. The strange weather should be gone by Monday. The post Elusive rain plans to sneak in this weekend on the edges of Tropical Storm Kay appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
WATCH: Bear Opens Refrigerator, Eats Cake Inside California Home
'Hey bear! Bear! Get out of here, bear!'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara County Fire rescue woman from hiking trail
Santa Barbara County Fire rescued a woman from a hiking trail after mild heat exhaustion. Firefighters are still looking for her boyfriend. The post Santa Barbara County Fire rescue woman from hiking trail appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Suspicious Circumstances Surrounding Elderly Montecito Resident’s Murder Get More Mysterious
The mysterious and suspicious circumstances surrounding the suspected homicide of 96-year-old Montecito resident Violet Evelyn Alberts this May just got more mysterious and suspicious. During last week’s Board of Supervisors hearing on the status of the District Attorney’s Real Estate Fraud task force, it came out that Alberts had been targeted in an alleged real estate fraud scheme concocted by Pauline Macareno, a Porter Ranch real estate operator, a few months prior to Alberts’s demise. Moreover, it was revealed Alberts had filed legal action against Macareno in March of this year.
foxla.com
Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
Witness says Paul Flores admitted to killing Kristin Smart: ‘He was 1,000% serious’
“There was nothing alive” behind Paul Flores’ eyes when he said he murdered Kristin Smart, the Santa Maria woman said.
Bear breaks into home, has a full meal
Police chased a bear out of a Simi Valley, California, home after it broke in and eats and raided the kitchen.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Rollover on Refugio Road
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover in the 1100 block of Refugio Road. When crews arrived they found a male in his 20s had self-extricated from the vehicle uninjured. California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports the incident took place at 5:24 p.m. and the vehicle collided into a...
Major update after horror Santa Barbara boat fire killed 34 people trapped in a below-deck bunk room as the vessel sank
THREE years after the horrific boat fire in Santa Barbara that killed 34 people, a federal judge has decided to toss out a “seaman’s manslaughter” charge against the captain of the vessel. Jerry Nehl Boylan, 67, was at the helm of the Conception dive boat when it...
Santa Barbara Independent
Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta Selected as New Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta has been selected as the new Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County and will start her duties with the County on November 1, 2022. In her new role, Buttitta...
Comments / 0