ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Body of Missing Hiker Found Thursday Morning

Search & Rescue teams have found the body of a hiker who went missing near Gaviota Peak this past weekend. Tim Sgrignoli, 29 of Ventura, went missing Sunday afternoon while hiking with his girlfriend in the Tresspass Trail/Gaviota area. Both hikers were suffering from heat exhaustion and Sgrignoli went looking for water and help.
GAVIOTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Ventura, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Gaviota, CA
Ventura, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Accidents
foxla.com

29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Baby rescued from hot car in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A mother and her baby were reunited Thursday thanks to a traffic controller working nearby who sprung into action. According to officials, the traffic controller heard the mother's cries for help, pleading with someone to help her get her baby out of the locked car in the parking lot.
CARPINTERIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Accident#Gaviota Peak#Caucasian
Santa Barbara Edhat

Hiker Rescue Leads to Search for Missing Hiker

On Sunday afternoon as temperatures reached over 100 degrees near the coastline, and higher in the foothills, emergency responders received a report of hikers in distress near Gaviota Peak. At 2:02 p.m. Santa Barbara County firefighters, Search & Rescue, an air support helicopter, and a ground ambulance responded to the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Whale watching excursion thrills passengers with Orca sighting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A pod of Orcas (or killer whales) was spotted off the coast of Santa Barbara County over the Labor Day weekend. The captain of the Condor Express came across five killer whales on Sunday, feeding not far offshore in the water between Goleta and Gaviota, thrilling those on the whale watching The post Whale watching excursion thrills passengers with Orca sighting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Santa Barbara Independent

Suspicious Circumstances Surrounding Elderly Montecito Resident’s Murder Get More Mysterious

The mysterious and suspicious circumstances surrounding the suspected homicide of 96-year-old Montecito resident Violet Evelyn Alberts this May just got more mysterious and suspicious. During last week’s Board of Supervisors hearing on the status of the District Attorney’s Real Estate Fraud task force, it came out that Alberts had been targeted in an alleged real estate fraud scheme concocted by Pauline Macareno, a Porter Ranch real estate operator, a few months prior to Alberts’s demise. Moreover, it was revealed Alberts had filed legal action against Macareno in March of this year.
MONTECITO, CA
foxla.com

Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital

LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Rollover on Refugio Road

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover in the 1100 block of Refugio Road. When crews arrived they found a male in his 20s had self-extricated from the vehicle uninjured. California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports the incident took place at 5:24 p.m. and the vehicle collided into a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta Selected as New Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta has been selected as the new Communications Manager/Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County and will start her duties with the County on November 1, 2022. In her new role, Buttitta...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy