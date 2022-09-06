ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Visitors to North Tahoe can play proactive role in destination management (Opinion)

Visitors always will be an important element of our lives at Lake Tahoe as travelers from around the globe arrive to share the abundant glories that residents enjoy every day. But climate change and the growing realization of the importance of protecting the treasures of Lake Tahoe mandate a new relationship with our visitors, one that’s based on responsible management of our visitor resources.
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Wildfire smoke impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from wildfires burning south and west of the basin is impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe had unhealthy air quality Thursday morning according to https://fire.airnow.gov while the north and western shores are rated moderate and Truckee is in the green with good air quality.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

NDEP and DRI bring smoke sensors to rural Nevada counties

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - DRI and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) are working on bringing smoke sensors to some rural counties in Northern Nevada. Before these sensors were set up, there weren’t many ways to measure wildfire smoke and air quality in rural counties. Thanks to this partnership, finding that information can now be done by anyone through airnow.gov.
RENO, NV
nnbw.com

NVO Construction seeks to change the construction process from stick-built to prefabricated homes

Serial entrepreneur Cheryl Lewis, founder of NVO Construction in Stead, wants to disrupt the way homes are built in Northern Nevada. Lewis co-founded NVO Construction, which manufactures roof and floor trusses and prefabricated wall panels, at the end of 2020 and serves as its chief executive officer. NVO Construction operates out of a 75,000-square-foot component manufacturing facility at Lear Boulevard. NVO took possession of the former distribution building in January of 2021 and spent about six months retrofitting the facility to meet its needs as a manufacturing center.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man found dead in Frenchman Lake after extensive search

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Michigan man was found dead after paddle boarding on Frenchman Lake in Plumas County, authorities said Tuesday. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched after getting reports of a man who went under the water and was not seen for around 20 minutes. Search...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KDRV

FireWatch: Mill & Mountain Fires effects reach beyond Siskiyou County

SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- A state of emergency declared by California's governor for Siskiyou County because of its weekend wildfires is having a larger ripple effect across the state. California's Office of Emergency Services says the state is positioning firefighting strike teams across 18 counties today. The move comes after Governor...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Record-Courier

Forward progress stopped on fire burning above Johnson Lane

Update: Forward progress was stopped by 4:35 p.m. on the Kiss Fire burning above Johnson Lane. The fire is estimated at less than 1 acre in size in light brush. A helicopter aided firefighters efforts in dousing the blaze. Firefighters responded to a couple of small fires in the Pine...
JOHNSON LANE, NV
Record-Courier

The Sept. 6, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A Johnson Lane man was taken into custody on Monday night after a reported hit and run collision 6:30 p.m. led to a standoff at his home. The incident was over pretty quickly, and he was detained by 7:15 p.m. Apparently, Gardnerville has been maintaining the...
GARDNERVILLE, NV

