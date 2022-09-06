Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Visitors to North Tahoe can play proactive role in destination management (Opinion)
Visitors always will be an important element of our lives at Lake Tahoe as travelers from around the globe arrive to share the abundant glories that residents enjoy every day. But climate change and the growing realization of the importance of protecting the treasures of Lake Tahoe mandate a new relationship with our visitors, one that’s based on responsible management of our visitor resources.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wildfire smoke impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from wildfires burning south and west of the basin is impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe had unhealthy air quality Thursday morning according to https://fire.airnow.gov while the north and western shores are rated moderate and Truckee is in the green with good air quality.
mynews4.com
Northern Nevada air quality could reach hazardous levels due to Mosquito Fire, NDEP warns
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northern Nevada's air quality is expected to reach 'very unhealthy' to 'hazardous' levels on Thursday due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire in northern California. The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection advises the public to monitor the air quality index here.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Ongoing heat wave breaks records in South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The ongoing heat wave continues to break records at Lake Tahoe. Tuesday appears to have been the peak of the heat wave with high temperatures on both sides of the lake setting new standards. Tahoe City broke a heat record for the fourth consecutive...
Tahoe City shatters temperature record amid ‘historic heat wave’
As Tahoe City scorches, the entire state continues to endure "an extraordinary heat event."
KOLO TV Reno
NDEP and DRI bring smoke sensors to rural Nevada counties
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - DRI and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) are working on bringing smoke sensors to some rural counties in Northern Nevada. Before these sensors were set up, there weren’t many ways to measure wildfire smoke and air quality in rural counties. Thanks to this partnership, finding that information can now be done by anyone through airnow.gov.
nnbw.com
NVO Construction seeks to change the construction process from stick-built to prefabricated homes
Serial entrepreneur Cheryl Lewis, founder of NVO Construction in Stead, wants to disrupt the way homes are built in Northern Nevada. Lewis co-founded NVO Construction, which manufactures roof and floor trusses and prefabricated wall panels, at the end of 2020 and serves as its chief executive officer. NVO Construction operates out of a 75,000-square-foot component manufacturing facility at Lear Boulevard. NVO took possession of the former distribution building in January of 2021 and spent about six months retrofitting the facility to meet its needs as a manufacturing center.
KOLO TV Reno
Man found dead in Frenchman Lake after extensive search
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Michigan man was found dead after paddle boarding on Frenchman Lake in Plumas County, authorities said Tuesday. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched after getting reports of a man who went under the water and was not seen for around 20 minutes. Search...
California Wildfires: Smoke from Mosquito Fire impacting air quality near Auburn, Lincoln | Maps
AUBURN, Calif. — Smoke from several wildfires is impacting air quality across California. On Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County is impacting air quality in Auburn near the Tahoe National Forest. The Auburn City Fire Department said in a Facebook post...
KDRV
FireWatch: Mill & Mountain Fires effects reach beyond Siskiyou County
SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- A state of emergency declared by California's governor for Siskiyou County because of its weekend wildfires is having a larger ripple effect across the state. California's Office of Emergency Services says the state is positioning firefighting strike teams across 18 counties today. The move comes after Governor...
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
California Fire Map, Update as Mosquito, Fairview Blaze Rage Out of Control
Powerful wildfires are blazing in California, in Riverside County and the Tahoe National Forest.
Record-Courier
Forward progress stopped on fire burning above Johnson Lane
Update: Forward progress was stopped by 4:35 p.m. on the Kiss Fire burning above Johnson Lane. The fire is estimated at less than 1 acre in size in light brush. A helicopter aided firefighters efforts in dousing the blaze. Firefighters responded to a couple of small fires in the Pine...
Record-Courier
The Sept. 6, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A Johnson Lane man was taken into custody on Monday night after a reported hit and run collision 6:30 p.m. led to a standoff at his home. The incident was over pretty quickly, and he was detained by 7:15 p.m. Apparently, Gardnerville has been maintaining the...
Phys.org
Growing number of Native American households in Nevada face plumbing poverty, water quality problems
A growing number of Native American households in Nevada have no access to indoor plumbing, a condition known as "plumbing poverty," according to a new study by a team from DRI and the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities. The study assesses trends and challenges associated with water security (reliable access...
I-15 Labor Day traffic remained snarled Monday despite expansion promise
A joint announcement from Gov. Steve Sisolak, (D) Nevada, and Gov. Gavin Newsom, (D) California, set the I-15 expansion deadline for the end of summer, but Labor Day passed with a miles long backup.
Moose on the move, migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
By 2018, the Nevada Department of Wildlife estimated there were somewhere between 30 and 50 moose in the state. Now, their numbers total well above 100.
KOLO TV Reno
Interior Department officially ends use of squaw in federal lands in Nevada
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially voted on renaming nearly 650 geographic features with name squaw. In a press release, the Department said this represents the final step in removing a name they say is an offensive ethnic slur. “I feel a deep...
8 On Your Side: 100K+ people search Nevada State Treasurer’s site for unclaimed property in 1 week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two weeks ago 8 News Now introduced you to a woman who found $7,000 of her own money, sitting in the state’s unclaimed property fund. After the initial story aired the Nevada State Treasury Department sent out even more cash. “As of today we have more than one billion dollars’ worth […]
56 pounds of fentanyl seized in Nevada after traffic stop
A Nevada State Police and Highway Patrol Trooper seized 56 pounds of fentanyl with an estimated worth of $3.6 million following a traffic stop.
