Forward progress stopped on Eliza Fire near Yreka, evacuation warning remains in place
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 9:48 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Siskiyou County said the Eliza Fire, burning to the west of Yreka, is over 20 acres with no containment. However, officials said their firefighters have stopped the fire's forward spread. The evacuation warning has been issued for...
Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland to leave Southern Oregon ski resort
ASHLAND — Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland, Hiram Towle is leaving the Southern Oregon nonprofit ski resort in mid-October after accepting a new position in Montana. The president of the Mt. Ashland Association Board, Curt Burrill wrote in a release that Towle has accepted the general manager position at the second largest nonprofit ski resort in the country, Bridger Bowl in Bozeman, Montana.
"Community is our strength:" Businesses in Weed push ahead during Mill Fire
WEED, Calif. — As the Mill Fire continues to burn in Siskiyou County, many businesses are still without power. However, it hasn’t stopped some from opening their doors in this time of crisis. Ray’s Place, an employee-owned grocery store chain in Weed, has been selling essential items, like...
Van Meter fire blows up to 3,500 acres, four buildings burned
KLAMATH FALLS — Updated 5:52 pm. With 0% containment, the Van Meter fire is burning 3,500 acres on Stukel Mountain, 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, in consultation with the incident commander for the Van Meter fire, have reduced the evacuation level for the north end of the fire to a LEVEL 2 (BE READY). This includes the area of Crystal Springs Rd east of Hill Rd to So. Poe Valley Rd and So. Poe Valley Rd to Weber Rd. The area is open to local traffic only and residents should be advised that if fire and weather conditions change it may be necessary to increase the evacuation level.
FINDING A WAY HOME: Assistance for unhoused families with children
We're wrapping up our "Finding a Way Home" series. News 10 partnered with local community action agency, ACCESS, in an effort to bring awareness to the growing issue of housing insecurity and to get the word out about help that is available to the community. This week, we're discussing the...
Weed Elementary provides support for students with help of Phoenix-Talent Schools Staff
WEED, Ca — Weed Union School District opened its doors again Wednesday but offering a different approach to classes following the deadly Mill Fire. In a Facebook post, Jon Ray, Principal and Superintendent of Weed Union School District, notified families that school would not be mandatory but instead offer a safe space for children to receive social emotional support.
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Trafficking Meth into Southern Oregon
Medford, ORE. — On September 7th, 2022, a man from San Diego, California, was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’...
Despite hazardous weather conditions, Rum Creek fire increases containment to 45%
MERLIN — Updated Sept. 7 at 1:14 pm:. The following areas have been downgraded from a Level 1:. Level 1 - BE READY downgraded for the following areas: North of Lower Grave Creek Road, Shan Creek Road, Gunnell Road, Louse Creek areas; South of the Douglas County boundary, and Tunnel and Mill Creeks; East of Lower Grave Creek Road, Quartz Creek Road, Burned Timber Creek, and Crow Road areas; West of Interstate 5 and Pinecrest. INCLUDES Wolf Creek, Leland, Hugo, Three Pines, and Merlin Areas.
Single disabled mother of three runs from Mill Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Sara J. hasn't had it easy since her ex-husband ran over her leg in February. And after the Mill Fire took her Weed home, life got even more difficult. "There were fireballs coming out of the sky and landing on houses next to mine," said...
Rum Creek fire evacuations downgraded, burning stays inside footprint
MERLIN — Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has reduced or eliminated the evacuation notices for some of the areas near the Rum Creek Fire. Areas to the east of the fire, including the communities of Merlin, Hugo, Three Pines, Leland, and Wolf Creek, are no longer under the Level 1 notification.
Crews battling 800-1,000 acre Van Meter fire near Klamath Falls
KLAMATH COUNTY — Fire crews are responding to a new fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. According to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership, both ground crews and aircraft are being utilized to attack the Van Meter Fire. The fire, estimated at 30 acres in size, is burning on Van Meter Flat.
Firefighters rescue lost dog "Otis" from Rum Creek fire area
MERLIN — Thanks to a team of firefighters, Otis, an elderly Jack Russell terrier, is now safe and sound after spending four days in the Whisky Creek area while the Rum Creek fire steadily approached. “I love a good ending,” Merlin resident, Robert Clark, told the Oregon Department of...
Medford woman attacked by bear, dogs chased it away
MEDFORD — A Medford woman sustained minor injuries after a bear attacked her in her backyard on Ross Lane and Sweet Road on Monday night, Sept. 5. The woman was in her backyard when she was suddenly attacked by a black bear, according to Medford Police Department spokesperson Mark Cromwell.
Ask the Expert: Preventing, dealing with back-to-school sickness
News 10’s Ask the Expert segment enlists the help of health care professionals at Valley Immediate Care to bring answers to questions about various health topics. This week, Valley Immediate Care’s Medical Director Dr. Mona McArdle spoke about how to lower the chances of our kids getting sick as they return back to school and how to deal with those sicknesses when they do happen.
Red flag warning to test 20,029-acre Rum Creek fire containment lines
MERLIN — Quick Stats:. High temperatures, gusty winds and low relative humidity will test the Rum Creek fires containment lines, still at 34%. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the afternoon and evening of Tuesday, Sept. 6, highlighting these critical weather conditions that may cause a fire to flare up and spread rapidly.
More mosquitos in Jackson County test positive for West Nile virus
More mosquitos tested positive for West Nile virus in the following three areas: Central Point, White City, and west Medford. This is the second time this year West Nile virus has been detected in Jackson County, with mosquito samples also testing positive for the virus last week. "Residents are advised...
Jackson County Sheriff releases Almeda rescue footage
JACKSON COUNTY — WARNING: This video contains body camera footage of a rescue during the Almeda fire. Some viewers may find the images disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. As residents of Jackson County take a moment to reflect on the two-year-anniversary of the 2020 Labor Day fires, state and...
Structure damage map for Mill/Mountain fires released by CAL FIRE
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The CAL FIRE Damage Inspection Team completed it's damage inspection report for both the Mill and Mountain fires in Siskiyou County, according to the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (OES). The map shows the fire footprint, as well as homes that have been assessed...
100 acre vegetation fire sparks off Coyote Ridge near Dorris
DORRIS, Calif. — CAL FIRE is currently at the scene of a vegetation fire off Coyote Ridge, one mile west of Red Rock Lakes, and 10 miles southwest of Dorris. The agency estimates 20 acres are burning grass, brush and timber. The fire is 0% contained with a moderate...
Medford Police shoot, kill bear that attacked woman 24 hours prior
SOUTHERN OREGON — Officers with the Medford Police Department shot and killed a bear after it attacked a woman and her dog in her backyard Monday night, Sept. 5. Lieutenant Mark Cromwell with the Medford Police Department wrote in a press release that the bear was seen in a tree on Tuesday night around the same area where it attacked the woman the night before.
