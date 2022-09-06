Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Cortland Schools welcome students back for new year, with some new changes
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland City School District began a new school year on Wednesday. Nothing like a smile and a warm greeting to kick start the second day of school. He’s not only a school resource officer for Cortland City Schools but a mentor and friend to many.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse schools back in session with addition of 40 security guards to keep students safe
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Most students in the Syracuse City School District have started classes, with some new additions. The district added 40 new sentries throughout their elementary, middle, and high schools, keeping with their safety plan for the year. The district was hiring down to the wire to fill...
localsyr.com
Interim superintendent welcomes Syracuse City School students back to the classroom
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Students, teachers, and staff in Central New York’s largest district made their way back to the classroom on Wednesday. Syracuse City School students at Salem Hyde Elementary were greeted with a warm first-day welcome by Mayor Ben Walsh, board of education members, and the district’s interim superintendent.
How Syracuse schools scrambled to fill nearly 300 teaching jobs before classes began
Syracuse, NY - In the summer, the Syracuse City School District had more than 300 teaching vacancies - almost double the number of openings it typically has, officials said. To fill those spots, district officials and the Syracuse City Board of Education began offering signing bonuses in hard-to-fill teaching fields. The district offered to pay retired teachers more than $50,000 to come back to the classroom. And the schools stepped up recruitment among new graduates at area colleges, officials said.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County names infectious disease expert as new health commissioner
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Onondaga County named Dr. Kathryn Anderson as the next health commissioner on Thursday two months after the former health commissioner, Dr. Indu Gupta left the health department in July. The decision, announced by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, is pending approval from the Onondaga County...
Daily Orange
Black students find ‘home away from home’ in 119 Euclid 1 year since unveiling
Malique Lewis spent last summer working with colleagues to gather student input, spitball ideas and plan for a new space on Syracuse University’s campus. On Sept. 7, 2021, Lewis and other university leaders cut the ceremonial orange ribbon for 119 Euclid, which has since become one of the epicenters of student life for many Black students.
WHEC TV-10
Lockout at Pal-Mac schools ends
Update: On September 7, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Palmyra Police Department responded to West Jackson Street for a report of a possible stolen vehicle. When Officers arrived the only person in the car, Michael Robinson, age 48, of Newark would not exit the vehicle. Officers believed Robinson had a weapon and called for additional cars.
Oswego Health Recognizes Staff For Going Above, Beyond
OSWEGO – As the largest health system in Oswego County, with over 1,200 employees, Oswego Health understands the value of recognizing staff for the care they provide and the jobs they do daily. No matter the job title, every employee plays a pivotal role when it comes to patient care.
Back to School Bomb Threat
A regrettable start to the school year for one Central New York district as the morning began with an evacuation of the school because of a bomb threat. Authorities have since said there was not real threat to the building or students, and have made an arrest in the case.
Customers Shocked to Find Strike Sign on Locked Utica Store Door
What is going on at the UPS store in Utica? Inquiring minds want to know. Fran Lucia went to the UPS Store on North Genesee Street to return a package and was shocked to find it locked on Tuesday, September 6. "I was greeted with this lovely note on the door," she shared on Facebook.
14850.com
Two in custody after assaulting bus driver, according to TCAT
A Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit spokesperson confirmed to 14850 Today late Wednesday night that an on-duty bus operator “was struck in the face by two individuals” shortly before 10pm Wednesday. TCAT tells us that the Ithaca Police Department “has two people in custody in connection with this incident, which TCAT will also be investigating.”
16 CNY schools with cool new things students should check out the first day of class
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Several schools across Central New York are making it more exciting than ever to return to campus this fall. Syracuse.com polled CNY school administrators asking for one cool new thing that their students just have to check out upon their return, along with a brief description. Here are the responses we got:
localsyr.com
Huntington Family Centers to host annual fundraiser
(WSYR-TV) — Huntington Family Centers have been serving Central New York for more than a hundred years. They work to strengthen the community by supporting families from youth to older adults. September is a big month for them as their annual fundraiser “For the Love of Huntington” is happening Sept. 15.
Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)
Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
localsyr.com
TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday
(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
localsyr.com
CNY Nurses Honor Guard honoring local nurses
(WSYR-TV) — Nursing is one of the most rewarding, important, and heroic jobs a person can have. The CNY Nurses Honor Guard is committed to ensuring that nurses are celebrated properly, especially after they are deceased. The team of active and retired nurses take the time to attend funerals...
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Dakota
Dakota is a Native American word that means “friend or ally” and that’s the perfect name for this friendly girl. Dakota came to the shelter through no fault of her own, when her people were unable to care for her. She’s sweet, friendly, loves to go on walks, and loves to be with people.
ithaca.com
TC3 Foundation Defaulted On Dormitory Bonds
The Tompkins Cortland Community College Foundation has been in default on over $30 million worth of bonds since 2019. The bonds were issued in 2013 to build seven new dormitories at the Dryden campus of Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3). There was approximately a million dollars of bonds due July 1 of each year beginning in 2017, ratcheting up to larger amounts due in 2027.
NY Sherriff says Assistant District Attorney overdosed on fentanyl
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that fentanyl was listed amongst several substances in the results of a toxicology report for the overdose of a Madison County Assistant District Attorney that took place back in July. Around 8:55 pm on Saturday, July 30th, deputies responded to a residence on Tuscarora […]
