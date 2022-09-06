ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Syracuse.com

How Syracuse schools scrambled to fill nearly 300 teaching jobs before classes began

Syracuse, NY - In the summer, the Syracuse City School District had more than 300 teaching vacancies - almost double the number of openings it typically has, officials said. To fill those spots, district officials and the Syracuse City Board of Education began offering signing bonuses in hard-to-fill teaching fields. The district offered to pay retired teachers more than $50,000 to come back to the classroom. And the schools stepped up recruitment among new graduates at area colleges, officials said.
SYRACUSE, NY
City
Education
WHEC TV-10

Lockout at Pal-Mac schools ends

Update: On September 7, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Palmyra Police Department responded to West Jackson Street for a report of a possible stolen vehicle. When Officers arrived the only person in the car, Michael Robinson, age 48, of Newark would not exit the vehicle. Officers believed Robinson had a weapon and called for additional cars.
PALMYRA, NY
Lite 98.7

Back to School Bomb Threat

A regrettable start to the school year for one Central New York district as the morning began with an evacuation of the school because of a bomb threat. Authorities have since said there was not real threat to the building or students, and have made an arrest in the case.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
14850.com

Two in custody after assaulting bus driver, according to TCAT

A Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit spokesperson confirmed to 14850 Today late Wednesday night that an on-duty bus operator “was struck in the face by two individuals” shortly before 10pm Wednesday. TCAT tells us that the Ithaca Police Department “has two people in custody in connection with this incident, which TCAT will also be investigating.”
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Huntington Family Centers to host annual fundraiser

(WSYR-TV) — Huntington Family Centers have been serving Central New York for more than a hundred years. They work to strengthen the community by supporting families from youth to older adults. September is a big month for them as their annual fundraiser “For the Love of Huntington” is happening Sept. 15.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)

Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
AUBURN, NY
localsyr.com

CNY Nurses Honor Guard honoring local nurses

(WSYR-TV) — Nursing is one of the most rewarding, important, and heroic jobs a person can have. The CNY Nurses Honor Guard is committed to ensuring that nurses are celebrated properly, especially after they are deceased. The team of active and retired nurses take the time to attend funerals...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Dakota

Dakota is a Native American word that means “friend or ally” and that’s the perfect name for this friendly girl. Dakota came to the shelter through no fault of her own, when her people were unable to care for her. She’s sweet, friendly, loves to go on walks, and loves to be with people.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

TC3 Foundation Defaulted On Dormitory Bonds

The Tompkins Cortland Community College Foundation has been in default on over $30 million worth of bonds since 2019. The bonds were issued in 2013 to build seven new dormitories at the Dryden campus of Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3). There was approximately a million dollars of bonds due July 1 of each year beginning in 2017, ratcheting up to larger amounts due in 2027.
DRYDEN, NY
WWLP

NY Sherriff says Assistant District Attorney overdosed on fentanyl

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that fentanyl was listed amongst several substances in the results of a toxicology report for the overdose of a Madison County Assistant District Attorney that took place back in July. Around 8:55 pm on Saturday, July 30th, deputies responded to a residence on Tuscarora […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY

