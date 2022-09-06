ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Angels star and human cheat code Shohei Ohtani steals viral pitch that Yankees closer used against him

At this point, it might be in everyone’s best interest to start asking: “what can’t Shohei Ohtani do?” The Los Angeles Angels’ ace/cleanup hitter and dual threat is currently locked with the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge in a neck-and-neck MVP race. Ohtani is arguably the most unique player in MLB history, with the 28-year […] The post Angels star and human cheat code Shohei Ohtani steals viral pitch that Yankees closer used against him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

2022 MLB Odds: Albert Pujols Career Home Run Total Prediction

The magic number is down to five! Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is just five home runs away from 700 for his immaculate career. There is just one month of baseball remaining. Can one of history’s best hitters reach 700? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Albert Pujols career home run prediction and pick.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers land best remaining free agent big man

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed a veteran free agent on Tuesday, the best remaining big man still on the market. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed veteran free agent Montrezl Harrell on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Harrell will be a good addition to Philadelphia and will help relieve...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Texas State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
ClutchPoints

Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo

The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Matt Carpenter gets disappointing injury update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees are mired by injuries right now, and fans were hoping for some type of optimistic update regarding Matt Carpenter. Aaron Boone spoke on Carpenter’s foot injury on Wednesday, and unfortunately, the results aren’t very encouraging. Via Bryan Hoch, Boone revealed that the latest X-rays on Carpenter’s foot did show signs of […] The post Matt Carpenter gets disappointing injury update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
Jalyn Smoot

Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeated

Albert Pujols could soon become the third MLB player in history with 700 career home runsSt. Louis Cardinals Instagram. Cardinals legend Albert Pujols may soon add another milestone to his impressive MLB resume. The former MVP has hit 695 home runs in his storied career and is now five home runs shy of becoming the third player in MLB history with 700 or more career home runs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Kyle Schwarber
ClutchPoints

1 player who must step up for the Dodgers as they look to clinch NL West

The last team in the MLB that needs someone else other than the usual suspects to step up is the Los Angeles Dodgers. The most dominant team in baseball, the 94-42 Dodgers have won 51 games they’ve won by four or more runs, en route to an absurdly elite plus-298 run differential. After winning 106 […] The post 1 player who must step up for the Dodgers as they look to clinch NL West appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Francisco Lindor drops groundbreaking strategy Mets must employ to hold off Braves in division race

Fresh off a dominant 10-0 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the New York Mets just regained their division lead over the Atlanta Braves, with the 87-51 Mets holding a mere 0.5 game advantage over the 86-51 Braves for the NL East lead. During such a pressure-packed situation, it’s always useful for players to have a […] The post Francisco Lindor drops groundbreaking strategy Mets must employ to hold off Braves in division race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Card#Nl#The Philadelphia Phillies#The X Factor#The Milwaukee Brewers
ClutchPoints

Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury

The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Braves fans will find it hard to stomach John Smoltz’s big take on Mets amid NL East race

John Smoltz is a legend, especially in the eyes of Atlanta Braves fans, but the Hall of Famer did not hesitate in saying that the New York Mets are “the team to beat” in the National League during a recent appearance on the FLippin’ Bats Podcast. That is despite the roll the Braves are having […] The post Braves fans will find it hard to stomach John Smoltz’s big take on Mets amid NL East race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling idle Thursday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Nick Maton will replace Vierling in right field and hit ninth. Vierling started the previous four games. Maton has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Shohei Ohtani hilariously autographed Kody Clemens’ 68.4 MPH strikeout ball

As if there are not enough reasons to love Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, here he comes again with another reminder that he’s not just an incredible baseball player but also a fantastic human being. Remember when Detroit Tigers outfielder Kody Clemens stepped on the mound late in the blowout loss to the Angels […] The post Shohei Ohtani hilariously autographed Kody Clemens’ 68.4 MPH strikeout ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
109K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy