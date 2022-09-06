Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Related
Angels star and human cheat code Shohei Ohtani steals viral pitch that Yankees closer used against him
At this point, it might be in everyone’s best interest to start asking: “what can’t Shohei Ohtani do?” The Los Angeles Angels’ ace/cleanup hitter and dual threat is currently locked with the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge in a neck-and-neck MVP race. Ohtani is arguably the most unique player in MLB history, with the 28-year […] The post Angels star and human cheat code Shohei Ohtani steals viral pitch that Yankees closer used against him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 MLB Odds: Albert Pujols Career Home Run Total Prediction
The magic number is down to five! Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is just five home runs away from 700 for his immaculate career. There is just one month of baseball remaining. Can one of history’s best hitters reach 700? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Albert Pujols career home run prediction and pick.
Angels star Anthony Rendon making surprising bid to play after feared season-ending injury
When Los Angeles Angels star Anthony Rendon underwent surgery last June to repair his injured right wrist, many thought his season is over. However, latest developments show that might not be the case at all. According to a report by The Press-Enterprise, Rendon has been fully participating in the team’s...
Philadelphia 76ers land best remaining free agent big man
The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed a veteran free agent on Tuesday, the best remaining big man still on the market. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed veteran free agent Montrezl Harrell on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Harrell will be a good addition to Philadelphia and will help relieve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo
The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Matt Carpenter gets disappointing injury update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees are mired by injuries right now, and fans were hoping for some type of optimistic update regarding Matt Carpenter. Aaron Boone spoke on Carpenter’s foot injury on Wednesday, and unfortunately, the results aren’t very encouraging. Via Bryan Hoch, Boone revealed that the latest X-rays on Carpenter’s foot did show signs of […] The post Matt Carpenter gets disappointing injury update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeated
Albert Pujols could soon become the third MLB player in history with 700 career home runsSt. Louis Cardinals Instagram. Cardinals legend Albert Pujols may soon add another milestone to his impressive MLB resume. The former MVP has hit 695 home runs in his storied career and is now five home runs shy of becoming the third player in MLB history with 700 or more career home runs.
RELATED PEOPLE
1 player who must step up for the Dodgers as they look to clinch NL West
The last team in the MLB that needs someone else other than the usual suspects to step up is the Los Angeles Dodgers. The most dominant team in baseball, the 94-42 Dodgers have won 51 games they’ve won by four or more runs, en route to an absurdly elite plus-298 run differential. After winning 106 […] The post 1 player who must step up for the Dodgers as they look to clinch NL West appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ brutal injury luck continues with DJ LeMahieu blow
The New York Yankees aren’t only struggling to consistently win ballgames, but they also can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries. Per Aaron Boone on The Michael Kay Show, DJ LeMahieu is the latest player to head to the IL:. LeMahieu is currently dealing with a...
Francisco Lindor drops groundbreaking strategy Mets must employ to hold off Braves in division race
Fresh off a dominant 10-0 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the New York Mets just regained their division lead over the Atlanta Braves, with the 87-51 Mets holding a mere 0.5 game advantage over the 86-51 Braves for the NL East lead. During such a pressure-packed situation, it’s always useful for players to have a […] The post Francisco Lindor drops groundbreaking strategy Mets must employ to hold off Braves in division race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I don’t want to be sitting at home in my 30s’: Braves closer Kenley Jansen reveals epic Mariano Rivera goal
It’s easy to forget now, but Kenley Jansen is one of the best closers of his generation. The Atlanta Braves pitcher made a name for himself in Los Angeles as one of the most feared relievers in the game. His trademark wind-up has terrorized the National League for many years as part of two different teams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Yankees could have to fend off arch-rival for Aaron Judge on monster extension
The New York Yankees may be struggling to put together wins at the present moment, but star slugger Aaron Judge continues to rake, hitting his 54th homer of the season against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. In fact, Judge has elevated his batting average to .302, tied for 11th...
Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury
The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Addresses Cody Bellinger’s Struggles
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a strong start to the season, with a .915 OPS in his first 15 games. It’s basically been all downhill since then, with a batting line of .188/.251/.353 (.604 OPS) since April 24. It’s been even worse lately, as Bellinger is batting .125/.234/.214 (.449 OPS) in his last 18 games dating back to August 14.
Aaron Judge serves up stern take on teams giving him Barry Bonds treatment
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasted his 55th home run of the season on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday. From there on out, the Twins basically refused to pitch to the behemoth. Judge was intentionally walked three times during the night cap.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Braves fans will find it hard to stomach John Smoltz’s big take on Mets amid NL East race
John Smoltz is a legend, especially in the eyes of Atlanta Braves fans, but the Hall of Famer did not hesitate in saying that the New York Mets are “the team to beat” in the National League during a recent appearance on the FLippin’ Bats Podcast. That is despite the roll the Braves are having […] The post Braves fans will find it hard to stomach John Smoltz’s big take on Mets amid NL East race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling idle Thursday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Nick Maton will replace Vierling in right field and hit ninth. Vierling started the previous four games. Maton has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models...
Shohei Ohtani hilariously autographed Kody Clemens’ 68.4 MPH strikeout ball
As if there are not enough reasons to love Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, here he comes again with another reminder that he’s not just an incredible baseball player but also a fantastic human being. Remember when Detroit Tigers outfielder Kody Clemens stepped on the mound late in the blowout loss to the Angels […] The post Shohei Ohtani hilariously autographed Kody Clemens’ 68.4 MPH strikeout ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
109K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0