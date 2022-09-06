ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ERCOT says grid is in a ‘strong position’ heading into fall

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjb75_0hkalhos00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott met with leadership from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and Public Utility Commission of Texas on Tuesday to talk about the implementation of grid reforms to ensure reliability and stability.

Abbott also received a briefing on the Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy to make sure Texas’s electric grid continues meeting demand.

How to save power, money during ERCOT request for conservation

ERCOT interim President and CEO Brad Jones and incoming ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas , who will assume the role of CEO on Oct. 1, met with Abbott along with PUC Chairman Peter Lake.

The governor was briefed on the electric grid’s position, which ERCOT leaders say is strong right now, heading into the fall season. They also talked about ways that reforms put in place by the State of Texas to try to make the grid stronger, more reliable, and more resilient.

ERCOT has an updated planned outage scheduling process, which helps ensure that Texas’ generational fleet has time to conduct maintenance.

“The State of Texas continues to monitor the reliability of our electric grid, and I thank ERCOT and PUC for their hard work to implement bipartisan reforms we passed last year and for their proactive leadership to ensure our grid is stronger than ever before,” said Governor Abbott. “The beginning of this fall season also marks a new season for ERCOT as we welcome its new CEO, Pablo Vegas. Pablo will be joining ERCOT with an exceptional background in the energy industry, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to build upon the exemplary job that Brad Jones has done as Interim CEO.”

Jones said ERCOT has sufficient resources to meet demand for power headed into the fall. “As our record-setting summer winds down, now is no time to rest. We will continue to ensure the grid is reliable using all the tools we have, including closely managing outages generators need to take for maintenance,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

2022 Texas Groundwater Summit: Data, dollars, and delegation

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Flanked by over a dozen exhibitors loading card tables with scientific reports, brochures, and equipment displays, the 2022 Texas Groundwater Summit welcomed attendants at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort in San Antonio. In a gathering of hundreds of guests ranging from scholarship-wielding students to senators, the Texas Alliance of […]
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Texas now has lowest gas prices in the nation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texans are now paying the lowest gas prices in the nation, according to a new report from AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. The statewide gas price average is $3.21 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel which is 13 cents lower than last week. The national...
TEXAS STATE
eparisextra.com

Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for another month

In total, this will provide $344.9 million in emergency SNAP benefits to more than 1.6 million households in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott recently announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the month of September. In total, this will provide $344.9 million in emergency SNAP benefits to more than 1.6 million households in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Here’s how to vote in Texas’ Nov. 8 midterm elections

Want updates on voting and the election in Texas? Sign up for The Brief, our free and daily newsletter. You can also get updates over text message by texting hello to 512-967-6919. What’s on the ballot?. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

Atmos Energy: ‘Call 811 Before You Dig ‘

Atmos Energy wants to protect you and your property and protect our buried utility infrastructure by promoting safe digging practices. Leticia Y. Saenz, the manager of public affairs at Atmos Energy, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to give us the 411 about 811. 8-1-1…How does that work?. “Every...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Grid#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Ercot#Puc#The State Of Texas
KXAN

Records: Abbott’s migrant busing has cost Texas $14 million

As of Aug. 18, the state had paid a total of $14,116,303.33 to Wynne Transportation to bus more than 8,000 migrants from Texas border communities to Washington, D.C., and New York City, according to documents from the Texas Division of Emergency Management — the agency tasked with this initiative.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Utility assistance available for households behind on power bills

HOUSTON - A tsunami of utility shutoffs is expected across the country, as millions of households have fallen behind on utility bills amid higher prices and the heatwave. 20 million households nationwide are behind on utility bills, by an average of $792, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KSAT 12

Texas regulators proposed cracking down on harmful plastic “nurdles” — and then changed their minds

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Texas proposed an update to state water standards this March, environmentalists viewed it as a step in the right direction. The rules didn’t go as far as the advocates had hoped, but at least they would have required chemical companies to proactively prevent hundreds of thousands of tiny bits of plastic — dangerous and, at times, fatal to wildlife — from escaping into the environment.
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
TEXAS STATE
defendernetwork.com

Can the formerly incarcerated vote in Texas?

With several Republican-led states threatening to jail formerly incarcerated individuals for voting, even though they do have the right to vote—depending on the state—several individuals who have completed their sentences and fully paid their debt to society are unclear as to whether or not they can legally vote.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy