Students return to campus amid water crisis in Jackson

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Students in Mississippi’s capital were able to return to class for the first time in a week with assurances that the toilets in sinks in their buildings would finally work.

Jackson remained under a boil water advisory, but officials said the drop in water pressure that had brought the system to near collapse appeared to be resolved.

An employee at Jackson Public Schools’ central office confirmed over the phone Tuesday that schools have re-opened.

The school district says it has checked water pressure at each school and found that nearly all are suitable for students and staff to return.

