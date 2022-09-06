ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke County, WV

WTOV 9

Price swells for Amsterdam residents' share of sewer system project

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The village of Amsterdam is expressing some concerns with its sewer project. Residents who initially had to pay around $2,000 for their share of the sewer system are now facing bills of around $6,000. Mayor Jim Phillips says the majority of this now 7-year project...
AMSTERDAM, OH
WTOV 9

Senior Services of Belmont County receiving generator

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County was one area of the Ohio Valley that experienced many power outages last winter. Now, thanks to an approval by the Belmont County Commission, senior citizens shouldn’t have to worry. The commission approved the purchase of a generator for the Senior Services...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Groundbreaking conducted for new Moundsville City Building

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — After years of trying to revive the Moundsville City Building, history was made Thursday with the city hosting a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new facility. It's the start of a 13-month long project. “This has been a project that's three years in the making, and we...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
Brooke County, WV
Brooke County, WV
WTOV 9

It's Save-a-Life Day in West Virginia

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The third year for the statewide Save-a-Life Free Day’ event is taking place Thursday in every county in West Virginia. Naloxone and Narcan kits will be handed out. In-person training and information about local resources will also be available. The event is meant to...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Residents in one Steubenville neighborhood can't shake flooding issues

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Following the extensive flooding that occurred on Lexington Drive in Steubenville on Monday, homeowners of the area are yet again faced with the issue. Thursday afternoon, a main waterline break occurred leaving streams of water running into resident's yards and flooding some basements. Residents said this...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Weirton officials say thank you on Heroes Day

WEIRTON, W.Va. — In West Virginia, Heroes Day is a day to honor first responders. But in Weirton, they're not only honoring first responders but civilians, too. "You never know who is going to be the next hero,” Weirton Mayor Harold Miller said. Weirton police and fire departments,...
WEIRTON, WV
#Board Of Education#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Boe#The Brooke Commission
WTOV 9

St. Peter Catholic Church in Steubenville to hold Blue Mass on Sept. 11

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — With the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks approaching, local organizations and churches are planning for different memorials throughout the weekend. Among them will be a blue mass held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Steubenville to honor first responders who have passed away...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

One person killed in Tuscarawas County crash

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation continues into a one-vehicle accident that killed one person in Tuscarawas County on Thursday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Rhonda R. Horner, 68, of Waynesburg, Ohio died as a result of the accident that occurred at approximately 4:03 p.m. on Ohio 800 in Sandy Township.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
WTOV 9

Hancock County Oldtime Fair begins Sept 16

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Oldtime Fair will kick off next week at Tomlinson Run State Park. "Yes, it looks totally different over that weekend, tents, campers. Stuff all over the place," Fair Board President Buddy Stewart said. From vendors, a car show, live music, to a...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Motorcyclist sought after eluding troopers captured

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Thursday it arrested a motorcycle rider who fled from troopers Sept. 2. That pursuit began at CR 43 and Ohio 213. The patrol said, thanks help from the public, Robert Phelps, of Toronto, was arrested. He will face felony...
TORONTO, OH
WTOV 9

Steubenville sets fall cleanup schedule

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The City of Steubenville has announced its fall cleanup/bulk pickup collection schedule for city residents with active and current utility accounts. This collection is limited to household items only and will take place on scheduled dates only. All items are to be placed at the curb where regular trash collection occurs weekly.
STEUBENVILLE, OH

