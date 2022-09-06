Read full article on original website
Price swells for Amsterdam residents' share of sewer system project
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The village of Amsterdam is expressing some concerns with its sewer project. Residents who initially had to pay around $2,000 for their share of the sewer system are now facing bills of around $6,000. Mayor Jim Phillips says the majority of this now 7-year project...
Senior Services of Belmont County receiving generator
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County was one area of the Ohio Valley that experienced many power outages last winter. Now, thanks to an approval by the Belmont County Commission, senior citizens shouldn’t have to worry. The commission approved the purchase of a generator for the Senior Services...
Wheeling cements plans for movement of one statue, addition of another
Wheeling officials are quite literally making sure some of their ARPA money will never move. In fact, some of their most recent plans for the money are set in stone. "Part of the American Rescue Plan was to activate outdoor spaces," Mayor Glenn Elliott said. So, officials in the Friendly...
Groundbreaking conducted for new Moundsville City Building
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — After years of trying to revive the Moundsville City Building, history was made Thursday with the city hosting a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new facility. It's the start of a 13-month long project. “This has been a project that's three years in the making, and we...
It's Save-a-Life Day in West Virginia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The third year for the statewide Save-a-Life Free Day’ event is taking place Thursday in every county in West Virginia. Naloxone and Narcan kits will be handed out. In-person training and information about local resources will also be available. The event is meant to...
Were local staycations spots affected by soaring gas prices this summer?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — As the price of gas soared this summer, we were wondering if different staycations around the area saw their number of visitors go up as people are avoiding long travel and airlines. First stop: Austin Lake. With 48 overnight sites and 11 cabins, it’s a...
Residents in one Steubenville neighborhood can't shake flooding issues
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Following the extensive flooding that occurred on Lexington Drive in Steubenville on Monday, homeowners of the area are yet again faced with the issue. Thursday afternoon, a main waterline break occurred leaving streams of water running into resident's yards and flooding some basements. Residents said this...
Weirton officials say thank you on Heroes Day
WEIRTON, W.Va. — In West Virginia, Heroes Day is a day to honor first responders. But in Weirton, they're not only honoring first responders but civilians, too. "You never know who is going to be the next hero,” Weirton Mayor Harold Miller said. Weirton police and fire departments,...
Wheeling PD adding 19 new cars to fleet, allowing each officer to be assigned their own
Police cruisers are essential in an officer's day-to-day activities, and the Wheeling Police Department are about to welcome nearly 20 new ones. It's official, 19 2022 Dodge Charger police cruisers are set to hit the streets of Wheeling. City Council passed the second reading of the ordinance, spending more than...
Steubenville officials believe they have solution for Portland Avenue water woes
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council discussed an update on a potential fix to a water issue Tuesday. During council’s public utilities meeting, members heard from water superintendent Jim Jenkins about an issue on Portland Avenue that we brought to you on NEWS9 a few weeks ago. Then,...
St. Peter Catholic Church in Steubenville to hold Blue Mass on Sept. 11
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — With the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks approaching, local organizations and churches are planning for different memorials throughout the weekend. Among them will be a blue mass held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Steubenville to honor first responders who have passed away...
One person killed in Tuscarawas County crash
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation continues into a one-vehicle accident that killed one person in Tuscarawas County on Thursday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Rhonda R. Horner, 68, of Waynesburg, Ohio died as a result of the accident that occurred at approximately 4:03 p.m. on Ohio 800 in Sandy Township.
Some road construction projects in Wheeling area expected to be finished in next 2 months
As a handful of road construction projects continue in Wheeling, you may have noticed some cones have been freed up along the way. The South Wheeling to 18th Street Project, focused on joint repairs on the road and ramps that started in May, is nearing its end. "The contractor is...
Hancock County Oldtime Fair begins Sept 16
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Oldtime Fair will kick off next week at Tomlinson Run State Park. "Yes, it looks totally different over that weekend, tents, campers. Stuff all over the place," Fair Board President Buddy Stewart said. From vendors, a car show, live music, to a...
Motorcyclist sought after eluding troopers captured
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Thursday it arrested a motorcycle rider who fled from troopers Sept. 2. That pursuit began at CR 43 and Ohio 213. The patrol said, thanks help from the public, Robert Phelps, of Toronto, was arrested. He will face felony...
Steubenville sets fall cleanup schedule
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The City of Steubenville has announced its fall cleanup/bulk pickup collection schedule for city residents with active and current utility accounts. This collection is limited to household items only and will take place on scheduled dates only. All items are to be placed at the curb where regular trash collection occurs weekly.
State fire marshal's office rules fire at the Ye Olde Traders Antique Store was arson
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office have ruled that a fire at an antique store in Triadelphia was deliberately set. The fire at the Ye Olde Traders Antique Store, located at 4427 National Road, occurred on Aug. 29. After responding firefighters extinguished...
Update: One lane of State Route 7 re-opens following accident in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One lane of a portion of Route 7 between Powhattan Point and the Moundsville Bridge has re-opened after a two-vehicle accident. The road had been closed in both directions for more than 3 hours, since first responders arrived just before noon. A pickup truck and...
Public's help sought in finding motorcyclist who fled troopers
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers from the Steubenville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a motorcycle who fled from troopers on Sept. 2. A pursuit began after the motorcyclist failed to stop for a traffic stop...
Columbus man facing multiple drug charges after traffic stop in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Police arrested an Ohio man on several felony drug charges early Thursday morning. Around 3 o’clock, police were dispatched to Interstate 470 east, just past Exit, 1 to assist a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop. Officers searched the...
