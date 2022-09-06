ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

20-year-old Texas man dies after hitting guardrail in Fremont County

By Ashley Eberhardt
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrr9P_0hkalKiH00

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. ( KXRM ) — One man is dead following a single-car crash in Fremont County on Tuesday morning.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened on Highway 50 near milepost 236, east of Howard, just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Initial investigation revealed that the car, heading westbound, had drifted off the south side of the road.

After drifting off the road, the car collided with the end of a guardrail. The guardrail pierced the front of the car, travelled through the engine compartment, and collided with the driver.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Texas, was pronounced dead on scene. The front-seat passenger, an 18-year-old Colorado man, was uninjured.

The eastbound lane of Highway 50 was closed for about 5 hours while the scene was investigated and emergency repairs were made to the guardrail.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Central Texas man makes police driving simulators by hand

GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - In a day and age when technology rules everything...sometimes it’s best to stick with the basics. For more than four decades, Walton “Bo” Ballew Jr., 78, of Gholson, has been helping police officers across the country avoid serious accidents. “I feel like I...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Howard, CO
County
Fremont County, CO
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fremont County, CO
Crime & Safety
fox44news.com

Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash

MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
CAMERON, TX
kgns.tv

Texas DPS suspends two officers amid Uvalde investigation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two law enforcement officers have been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation into the department’s response to the massacre at Robb Elementary School. The officers are among five who were referred to the state inspector general for investigation into their actions during the...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show

PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Runners Share Safety Tips After Death of Tennesse Woman

The man accused of kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher,34, in Memphis, Tenn. appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Fletcher, a mom of two, wife and teacher was going for a 4 a.m. run last Friday when she was abducted. "It's devastating to the running community," said Ashley, a runner on...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardrail#Colorado State Patrol#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue in Texas Despite Tough New Law

The Texas legislature cracked down on catalytic converter thefts last session by passing tough new penalties and requiring sellers to produce proof of ownership and even fingerprints. But now, police say, the thieves have found a way around the new law: They’re stealing the devices in Texas, accumulating them, and...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

COVID-19 cases spike among North Texas kids as flu season arrives early

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are up by 32% right now, according to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation.Pediatric COVID-19 cases are up 51%, with school-age groups driving the growth."What we're seeing is that every age demographic has gone down in cases over the last two weeks," said Dr. Joseph Chang, the Chief Medical Officer of Parkland Health. "Except for one, and that is the zero to 17-year-old pediatric group. It's no coincidence that about two weeks ago, we saw all of DFW basically open up for school again."Dr. Chang says the worry is that the pediatric group...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
easttexasradio.com

Five Troopers Under Investigation

Five Texas DPS officers who responded to Robb Elementary in May are under investigation. The DPS, which had over 90 officers on the scene that day, has primarily deflected criticism of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. Still, the agency’s Inspector General Office probes five troopers for their actions or inactions on that day and whether or not they violated any department policies. As a result, the department has suspended two of the five. The IG’s office will also determine appropriate discipline. In addition, there’s talk of a leadership change at the top of DPS.
UVALDE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Our Water: ShareLunker Program

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department have made it easier for fisherman to take part in their ShareLunker program. Texas Parks and Wildlife Inland Fisheries District Supervisor Lynn Wrights says, “the ShareLunker program is a statewide program so the original ShareLunker program actually began back in 1986.” For those who may […]
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

VIDEO: Coyote seen hopping 6-foot fence in Pecan Grove

PECAN GROVE, Texas – Recent coyote sightings are worrying some Houston-area residents. Video recorded Tuesday shows a coyote hopping a six-foot fence in someone’s backyard in Pecan Grove. The animal then hopped on a shed. In a Facebook post, Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell said...
PECAN GROVE, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy