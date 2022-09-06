20-year-old Texas man dies after hitting guardrail in Fremont County
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. ( KXRM ) — One man is dead following a single-car crash in Fremont County on Tuesday morning.
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened on Highway 50 near milepost 236, east of Howard, just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Initial investigation revealed that the car, heading westbound, had drifted off the south side of the road.
After drifting off the road, the car collided with the end of a guardrail. The guardrail pierced the front of the car, travelled through the engine compartment, and collided with the driver.
The driver, a 20-year-old man from Texas, was pronounced dead on scene. The front-seat passenger, an 18-year-old Colorado man, was uninjured.
The eastbound lane of Highway 50 was closed for about 5 hours while the scene was investigated and emergency repairs were made to the guardrail.
Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 0