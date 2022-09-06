ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Predictions for game day: Northern Colorado Bears vs. Wyoming Cowboys

UNC (1-0) will travel to Wyoming (1-1) on Saturday for the first matchup since 2013. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 18-5-3, which has been played on and off since 1895. The Cowboys have won the last eight meetings, which took place between 1937 and 2013. UNC has not defeated the rival up north since Oct. 2, 1936.
