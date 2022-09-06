Somatostatin neurons' properties are specialized in different subregions of the cortex, finds study

Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover How Cells Repair Longevity-Promoting “Recycling System”
For the first time, researchers describe a pathway by which cells repair damaged lysosomes, structures that contribute to longevity by recycling cellular trash. The discovery is an important step toward understanding and treating age-related diseases driven by leaky lysosomes. The study, by scientists from the University of Pittsburgh, will be published today (September 7, 2022) in the journal Nature.
IFLScience
Single Alcoholic Drink Could Permanently Change Mitochondria Function In Brain Cells
A single exposure to ethanol produces lasting alterations to neurons of both mice and fruit flies, resulting in synaptic remodeling within the reward circuit of the brain, new research reveals. In the journal PNAS, the study suggests that just one alcoholic drink may prime the brain to become addicted to booze further down the line.
psychologytoday.com
Mapping the Brain: The Future of Neuroscience
New technologies are needed to connect neural circuits to human behavior and mental activity. NIH's BRAIN initiative, credited with many neuroscience breakthroughs, next calls for new technologies to link brain circuitry with behavior. In just a few years, neuroscience may unlock some of the brain’s key secrets. Technological studies...
IFLScience
Scientists Uncover New Kind Of Synapse Between The “Tiny Hairs” On Brain Cells
Scientists from the Janelia Campus at Howard Hughes Medical Institute have made a surprising discovery, and it might help explain how brain cells communicate long-term changes to each other. Their findings, reported in the journal Cell, describe a new synapse between axons and primary cilia – hair-like structures present on different cell types including neurons.
Phys.org
New research identifies a bacterial 'Jekyll and Hyde' molecule involved in immune responses
Griffith University researchers have played a key role in investigating a new molecule that protects bacteria against viruses and is associated with bacterial infection of plants. Dr. Thomas Ve, a lead researcher at Griffith University's Institute for Glycomics and co-senior author on the new Science paper, said bacteria are on...
nypressnews.com
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
Fast Company
Yale neuroscientists say what makes us human may also make us mentally ill
Scientists and philosophers have long debated what sets humans apart from animals. Now researchers at Yale have come one step closer to unlocking the mystery. In a study published in Science, they found that the attributes in our brain that make us capable of higher-level cognition also make us susceptible to mental illness.
psychologytoday.com
First Human U.S. Implant: Synchron Brain-Computer Interface
The first American was recently implanted with a new brain-computer interface at Mount Sinai Health System as part of a trial. The goal of the clinical trial is to evaluate the implant’s safety and efficacy. The Synchron implant uses the brain’s signal for attempted movement to power the brain-computer...
New discovery: Synapse hiding in the mice brain may advance our understanding of neuronal communication
Scientists have discovered a new type of synapse hiding in the brains of mice. Researchers at HHMI's Janelia Research Campus in Ashburn, Virginia, have found this new kind of synapse in the tiny hairs on the surface of mice neurons, according to a press release published by the institute on Thursday.
technologynetworks.com
How the Brain Performs Pattern Recognition Without Us Noticing
Human brains learn patterns over time and we don’t even realize it. New insight into how this works could improve learning and other cognitive processes. Researchers at Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) have improved understanding of how different regions of the human brain interact to extract patterns over time. The findings, published in the journal NeuroImage, lay the foundation for clarifying how certain adaptive behaviours work, such as learning languages.
MedicalXpress
'Jumping' genes yield new clues to origins of neurodegenerative disease
Massive, repetitive stretches of DNA in the human genome may harbor hints about the onset of a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorder called ataxia-telangiectasia as well as other related diseases, a new Yale School of Medicine study finds. The findings also point to possible directions for treatment of the disease. The...
Study offers first compelling evidence of how humans became more intelligent than Neanderthals
The variation of a single protein in the brain of modern humans may be responsible for their superior cognitive abilities compared to Neanderthals, a new study suggests.Researchers assessed the effect of a change in a single amino acid building block which is linked to greater nerve cell production in the brain’s frontal lobe.“Modern humans differ from apes and Neanderthals by this single amino acid change,” scientists, including those from the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Germany, say in the study published on Thursday in the journal Science.The protein, known as transketolase-like 1 (TKTL1), is...
Phys.org
Modern humans generate more brain neurons than Neandertals
The question of what makes modern humans unique has long been a driving force for researchers. Comparisons with our closest relatives, the Neandertals, therefore provide fascinating insights. The increase in brain size, and in neuron production during brain development, are considered to be major factors for the increased cognitive abilities that occurred during human evolution. However, while both Neandertals and modern humans develop brains of similar size, very little is known about whether modern human and Neandertal brains may have differed in terms of their neuron production during development.
Nature.com
Did this gene give modern human brains their edge?
A mutation present in modern humans seems to drive greater neuron growth than does an ancient hominin version. You have full access to this article via your institution. More than 500,000 years ago, the ancestors of Neanderthals and modern humans were migrating around the world when a fateful genetic mutation caused some of their brains to suddenly improve. This mutation, researchers report in Science1, dramatically increased the number of brain cells in the hominins that preceded modern humans, probably giving them a cognitive advantage over their Neanderthal cousins.
scitechdaily.com
Yale Scientists Discover Clues to What Makes the Human Brain Different
What distinguishes the human brain from that of all other animals — including even our closest primate relatives? Yale researchers identified species-specific — particularly human-specific — features in an analysis of cell types in the prefrontal cortex of four primate species. They reported their findings on August 25, 2022, in the journal Science.
technologynetworks.com
Scientists Eavesdrop on Communication Between the Brain and Fat Cells
What did the fat say to the brain? For years, it was assumed that hormones passively floating through the blood were the way that a person’s fat—called adipose tissue—could send information related to stress and metabolism to the brain. Now, Scripps Research scientists report in Nature that newly identified sensory neurons carry a stream of messages from adipose tissue to the brain.
scitechdaily.com
Crystal Structure of Key SARS-CoV-2 Enzyme Unraveled – Paving the Way for New COVID Antivirals
Researchers unravel the crystal structure of a key enzyme of SARS-CoV-2, paving the way for new antivirals. A high-resolution crystal structure of an enzyme essential to the survival of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 has been produced by a team of Mount Sinai researchers. The discovery could help in the development of urgently needed new antivirals to combat current and future coronaviruses.
Nature.com
Pathway-specific contribution of parvalbumin interneuron NMDARs to synaptic currents and thalamocortical feedforward inhibition
Prefrontal cortex (PFC) is a site of information convergence important for behaviors relevant to psychiatric disorders. Despite the importance of inhibitory GABAergic parvalbumin-expressing (PV+) interneurons to PFC circuit function and decades of interest in N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (NMDARs) in these neurons, examples of defined circuit functions that depend on PV+ interneuron NMDARs have been elusive. Indeed, it remains controversial whether all PV+ interneurons contain functional NMDARs in adult PFC, which has major consequences for hypotheses of the pathogenesis of psychiatric disorders. Using a combination of fluorescent in situ hybridization, pathway-specific optogenetics, cell-type-specific gene ablation, and electrophysiological recordings from PV+ interneurons, here we resolve this controversy. We found that nearly 100% of PV+ interneurons in adult medial PFC (mPFC) express transcripts encoding GluN1 and GluN2B, and they have functional NMDARs. By optogenetically stimulating corticocortical and thalamocortical inputs to mPFC, we show that synaptic NMDAR contribution to PV+ interneuron EPSCs is pathway-specific, which likely explains earlier reports of PV+ interneurons without synaptic NMDAR currents. Lastly, we report a major contribution of NMDARs in PV+ interneurons to thalamus-mediated feedforward inhibition in adult mPFC circuits, suggesting molecular and circuit-based mechanisms for cognitive impairment under conditions of reduced NMDAR function. These findings represent an important conceptual advance that has major implications for hypotheses of the pathogenesis of psychiatric disorders.
Phys.org
New in-silico-designed protein 'probes' could pave the way to early diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases
A team of researchers from the IIT-Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (Italian Institute of Technology) has designed in silico "molecular probes" able to track the progress of a protein that misbehaves in different neurodegenerative diseases, such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Fronto-Temporal Dementia (FTD). The probes can be used to study the behavior of the target protein in a cell and were tested in collaboration with Sapienza University of Rome, Centre for Genomic Regulation n Barcellona, University of Edinburgh and Kings College London. The research study has been published in Nature Communications.
Nature.com
An ensemble recruited by Î±-adrenergic receptors is engaged in a stressor-specific manner in mice
Î±2a-adrenergic receptor (Î±2a-AR) agonists are candidate substance use disorder therapeutics due to their ability to recruit noradrenergic autoreceptors to dampen stress system engagement. However, we recently found that postsynaptic Î±2a-ARs are required for stress-induced reinstatement of cocaine-conditioned behavior. Understanding the ensembles recruited by these postsynaptic receptors (heteroceptors) is necessary to understand noradrenergic circuit control. We utilized a variety of approaches in FosTRAP (Targeted Recombination in Active Populations) mice to define an ensemble of cells activated by the Î±2a-AR partial agonist guanfacine ("Guansembles") in the bed nucleus of the stria terminalis (BST/BNST), a region key to stress-induced reinstatement of drug seeking. We define BNST "Guansembles" and show they differ from restraint stress-activated cells. Guanfacine produced inhibition of cAMP-dependent signaling in Guansembles, while chronic restraint stress increased cAMP-dependent signaling. Guanfacine both excited and inhibited aspects of Guansemble neuronal activity. Further, while some stressors produced overall reductions in Guansemble activity, active coping events during restraint stress and exposure to unexpected shocks were both associated with Guansemble recruitment. Using viral tracing, we define a BNST Guansemble afferent network that includes regions involved in the interplay of stress and homeostatic functions. Finally, we show that activation of Guansembles produces alterations in behavior on the elevated plus maze consistent with task-specific anxiety-like behavior. Overall, we define a population of BNST neurons recruited by Î±2a-AR signaling that opposes the behavioral action of canonical autoreceptor Î±2a-AR populations and which are differentially recruited by distinct stressors. Moreover, we demonstrate stressor-specific physiological responses in a specific neuronal population.
