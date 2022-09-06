Somatostatin neurons' properties are specialized in different subregions of the cortex, finds study

Prefrontal cortex (PFC) is a site of information convergence important for behaviors relevant to psychiatric disorders. Despite the importance of inhibitory GABAergic parvalbumin-expressing (PV+) interneurons to PFC circuit function and decades of interest in N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (NMDARs) in these neurons, examples of defined circuit functions that depend on PV+ interneuron NMDARs have been elusive. Indeed, it remains controversial whether all PV+ interneurons contain functional NMDARs in adult PFC, which has major consequences for hypotheses of the pathogenesis of psychiatric disorders. Using a combination of fluorescent in situ hybridization, pathway-specific optogenetics, cell-type-specific gene ablation, and electrophysiological recordings from PV+ interneurons, here we resolve this controversy. We found that nearly 100% of PV+ interneurons in adult medial PFC (mPFC) express transcripts encoding GluN1 and GluN2B, and they have functional NMDARs. By optogenetically stimulating corticocortical and thalamocortical inputs to mPFC, we show that synaptic NMDAR contribution to PV+ interneuron EPSCs is pathway-specific, which likely explains earlier reports of PV+ interneurons without synaptic NMDAR currents. Lastly, we report a major contribution of NMDARs in PV+ interneurons to thalamus-mediated feedforward inhibition in adult mPFC circuits, suggesting molecular and circuit-based mechanisms for cognitive impairment under conditions of reduced NMDAR function. These findings represent an important conceptual advance that has major implications for hypotheses of the pathogenesis of psychiatric disorders.

