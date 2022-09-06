ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

$22,000 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Thursday, September 8 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Pump & Pantry #02, 821 S Webb Road, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Thursday’s 2by2 draw were Red 02, 25, and White 05, 21.
Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
Nebraska State Fair wraps up for 2022

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair is packing it in for another year at Fonner Park, after celebrating one of its most successful years to date. In all, over 287,000 people perused the fair, taking in the rides of the midway, food vendors, and much more. When...
Gov. Ricketts hosts recently discharged service members in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Recently discharged military service members were welcomed back to Nebraska Wednesday night in Lincoln. Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event at the Governor's Residence. Service members who have discharged over the past year were invited, along with their families, to attend the backyard picnic with food, games, and exhibitor tables from Nebraska veteran service organizations, State of Nebraska recruiters, and others.
Nebraska State Fair Attendance Numbers Released

Attendance numbers at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair are in. Event management says more than 287-thousand people attended this year's Fair, which marked about an eight-percent increase over last year. The State Fair board says almost perfect weather helped boost numbers, with only a single significant rain event. They say...
No. 11 UNK football stunned by Pittsburg State in home opener

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The No. 11-ranked Nebraska-Kearney football team hosted Pittsburg State in its home opener at Cope Stadium Thursday. The Lopers held a 21-7 lead, but found themselves down 28-21 in the fourth quarter. UNK tied the game at 28, but the Gorillas scored a 72-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining to pull off the 35-28 upset.
Nebraska voters will decide minimum wage

Douglas County is reporting improvement in the latest hospital numbers. The numbers are in from the Nebraska State Fair. Its 11-day run wrapped up Monday. One of the biggest acts on tour is stopping in Omaha this year. Staff, city clear tents around homeless shelter in Omaha. Updated: 7 hours...
Husker Harvest Days navigating through supply chain concerns

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - Husker Harvest Days is just around the corner, and for over the last 40 years the event put on by Farm Progress has helped farmers survey the newest farming technology. However, longstanding supply chain issues have created a pretty bleak situation for the three-day event....
Hunting on state recreation areas begins in Nebraska

Hunters are reminded Nebraska’s state recreation areas are closed to hunting until Sept. 6. Several hunting seasons open in early September, including archery deer, dove, grouse and other small game and furbearer seasons on Sept. 1. Early teal opens Sept. 3 and fall turkey on Sept. 15. Regulations state...
Kearney football stays undefeated in offensive explosion over LNS

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney football traveled to Lincoln North Star for Thursday high school football action. The Bearcats charged out to a 27-0 halftime lead and used that to win 34-7 and improve to 3-0 on the year. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days

LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
