Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
$22,000 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Thursday, September 8 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Pump & Pantry #02, 821 S Webb Road, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Thursday’s 2by2 draw were Red 02, 25, and White 05, 21.
klkntv.com
Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair wraps up for 2022
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair is packing it in for another year at Fonner Park, after celebrating one of its most successful years to date. In all, over 287,000 people perused the fair, taking in the rides of the midway, food vendors, and much more. When...
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Ricketts hosts recently discharged service members in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Recently discharged military service members were welcomed back to Nebraska Wednesday night in Lincoln. Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event at the Governor's Residence. Service members who have discharged over the past year were invited, along with their families, to attend the backyard picnic with food, games, and exhibitor tables from Nebraska veteran service organizations, State of Nebraska recruiters, and others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northeast Nebraska elevated into ‘Exceptional Drought’ as dry weather drags on
The National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln, Neb., released their updated look at the Drought Monitor on Thursday morning revealing worsening conditions in Siouxland related to a lack of rainfall and relatively intense August & September heat.
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
iheart.com
Nebraska State Fair Attendance Numbers Released
Attendance numbers at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair are in. Event management says more than 287-thousand people attended this year's Fair, which marked about an eight-percent increase over last year. The State Fair board says almost perfect weather helped boost numbers, with only a single significant rain event. They say...
WOWT
Mountain lion videos no reason for new concern in Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Terry Murphy has lived out by Lake Cunningham for 20 years and she’s never seen a bobcat crossing State Street before. Like a good neighbor, she shared it on social media to make sure people knew to keep their pets safe. And near Lincoln, back...
RELATED PEOPLE
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
KSNB Local4
No. 11 UNK football stunned by Pittsburg State in home opener
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The No. 11-ranked Nebraska-Kearney football team hosted Pittsburg State in its home opener at Cope Stadium Thursday. The Lopers held a 21-7 lead, but found themselves down 28-21 in the fourth quarter. UNK tied the game at 28, but the Gorillas scored a 72-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining to pull off the 35-28 upset.
This Nebraska County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
WOWT
Nebraska voters will decide minimum wage
Douglas County is reporting improvement in the latest hospital numbers. The numbers are in from the Nebraska State Fair. Its 11-day run wrapped up Monday. One of the biggest acts on tour is stopping in Omaha this year. Staff, city clear tents around homeless shelter in Omaha. Updated: 7 hours...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Scholarship honors former Husker killed during 9/11 attacks at World Trade Center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This Sunday will mark 21 years since the September 11th attacks at the World Trade Center. Thousands of people lost their lives, including a Nebraska native whose legacy is certainly not forgotten. Julie Geis wasn’t even planning on being at the World Trade Center on September...
KSNB Local4
State planning info sessions on expanding internet access in rural Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts rolled out a new initiative Wednesday aiming to connect rural Nebraskans to high-speed internet. The focus of “Connect Nebraska” is to find what areas are most in need. State officials are waiting on the federal government to approve plans for internet...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Catholic volleyball sweeps Adams Central in triangular
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central volleyball hosted a triangular with Blue Hill and Kearney Catholic Thursday. The Patriots and Stars battles in the first match of the day and Kearney Catholic won 2-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Husker Harvest Days navigating through supply chain concerns
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - Husker Harvest Days is just around the corner, and for over the last 40 years the event put on by Farm Progress has helped farmers survey the newest farming technology. However, longstanding supply chain issues have created a pretty bleak situation for the three-day event....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hunting on state recreation areas begins in Nebraska
Hunters are reminded Nebraska’s state recreation areas are closed to hunting until Sept. 6. Several hunting seasons open in early September, including archery deer, dove, grouse and other small game and furbearer seasons on Sept. 1. Early teal opens Sept. 3 and fall turkey on Sept. 15. Regulations state...
KSNB Local4
Kearney football stays undefeated in offensive explosion over LNS
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney football traveled to Lincoln North Star for Thursday high school football action. The Bearcats charged out to a 27-0 halftime lead and used that to win 34-7 and improve to 3-0 on the year. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
EducationQuest awards 24 Nebraska high schools with $200,000 in grants
The grants help develop and enhance programs designed to increase the number of students who go to college.
CBS News
Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days
LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
Comments / 0