My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Government Technology
Tracking the Spend: Air Board’s Top 5 Buys of IT Services
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A state board with responsibility for California’s environmental well-being spent just more than $6.1 million in the first...
Government Technology
California Air Resources Board May Speed Fleet Electrification
A new proposed regulation in California could require delivery vans and other medium to heavy-duty fleet vehicles to transition to zero-emission vehicles. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will consider the Advanced Clean Fleets regulation at the Oct. 27 meeting, which would put in place a framework to require fleets — both public and private — to transition to zero-emission vehicles, starting in 2024.
Government Technology
Oregon Begins First Phase of Unemployment System Upgrades
(TNS) — The first phase of the Oregon Employment Department’s long-delayed technology upgrade went live Tuesday. The initial phase, called Frances Online, only serves employers filing payroll reports. The broader computer upgrade is on schedule but won’t begin serving jobless Oregonians until 2024. The employment department’s computers...
Government Technology
FI$Cal Announces Topic for Next Vendor Day: Supplier Electronic Management, Invoice and Payment Solution
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The Department of FI$Cal (Financial Information System for California) has scheduled its third virtual Vendor Day for Sept....
Government Technology
Tracking the Spend: Emergency Services’ Top IT Goods Purchases Through June
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state department responsible for being proactive about addressing risks, vulnerabilities and threats statewide made 185 purchases of...
Government Technology
Can State, Local Gov Use Broadband Expansion to Create Jobs?
As a historic amount of funding comes down from the federal government to the states to expand broadband, industry experts estimate this will create new jobs, and there are steps state governments and other groups can take to support this growth. In fact, some states are already proactively working on...
Government Technology
North Carolina Offers ISPs Grant Funds to Lower Internet Costs
(TNS) — All three of the region's counties are benefitting from grants that will help underwrite discounted Internet service for some of their residents. Service providers in Vance, Granville and Warren counties are each getting so-called GREAT grants — the GREAT being short for Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology. Gov. Roy Cooper announced the awards earlier this summer, and state administrators began elaborating on that announcement late in August.
Government Technology
More Sensors Added to ShakeAlert Earthquake Network
(TNS) — Ground motion sensors buried 9 feet underground atop Mount Burdell late last month are now part of an early warning system that will give cellphone users and others precious extra seconds to prepare for the next big earthquake. The University of California's Berkeley Seismological Laboratory installed the...
Government Technology
California Blackouts Possible Amid Stage 2 Heat Alert
(TNS) - Struggling to stave off rolling blackouts Labor Day evening, managers of California’s beleaguered power grid declared an energy emergency alert Monday and warned that Californians might have to double or triple their energy conservation efforts to prevent the lights from going out. The Independent System Operator, which...
Government Technology
DMV Seeks Candidates for Key Managerial Positions
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is recruiting for two managerial positions — one in the Command Center, and the other in the department’s Modernization Project Management Office (MPMO). DMV is seeking a “dynamic” manager (IT...
Government Technology
The Evolving Government Workforce: Here, There, Anywhere
In a brave new world of hybrid work — or not — IT leaders rethink what it means to work for the public sector and what investments are needed to keep everyone connected. What will the workplace look like now that the pandemic is shifting to the endemic stage and employees have proven they can be productive working from home — and many prefer doing so?
Government Technology
Privacy Agency Recruiting for Chief Information Officer
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. The California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) is recruiting for a chief information officer (Career Executive Assignment). The agency is seeking a CIO who will be “responsible for building and managing the CPPA IT organization, leading the development and management...
Government Technology
Kansas Labor Chief: UI Audit Underscores Need for Modernization
(TNS) — Kansas likely paid between $441 million and $466 million in fraudulent unemployment payments between March of 2020 and March of 2022, according to an independent audit commissioned by the state. Additionally, the audit concluded the state likely flagged numerous legitimate claimants as fraudulent. The audit was obtained...
Government Technology
Ed Kelly, Texas CDO and Veteran Technologist, to Retire
Texas’ chief data officer, a veteran technologist with a deep background in the public and private sectors, has announced his plans to retire. Ed Kelly has just finished his third year as the state CDO and his seventh with the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR), capping a career that began in 1995.
Government Technology
Utility Thinks EVs Could Supplement the Strained Grid
(TNS) — Can electric vehicles help utility companies meet power needs during peak demand?. Duke Energy hopes to launch pilot programs in North Carolina and Florida next year to test the concept. Because all-electric vehicles contain an electric motor instead of an internal combustion engine that, of course, allows...
Government Technology
Grand Jury Examining Election Data Breach in Georgia
(TNS) — A Fulton County special grand jury is looking closely at an election data breach some 200 miles south of metro Atlanta. That suggests prosecutors are seriously weighing racketeering charges as they probe efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 elections, legal experts say.
Government Technology
How to Save S.C.’s Precious Beaches From Hurricanes
(TNS) - The last time a hurricane reached the Grand Strand, it obliterated North Myrtle Beach’s sand dunes and ripped the Cherry Grove Pier in half. That was just two years ago. Repairs after Hurricane Isaias, which was “only” a Category 1 storm, cost millions of dollars. It wasn’t...
