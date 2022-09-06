Read full article on original website
Moneybagg Yo Deletes Instagram
Moneybagg Yo has kept a strong grip on hip-hop. The Memphis rapper has seen tremendous success in the past year following the release of A Gangsta's Pain, which stood among the best-selling albums of the year. However, fans have been longing for the release of a follow-up. The rapper has...
HipHopDX.com
Rihanna Co-Signs Plies' Rant About Bottle Service
Rihanna has co-signed Plies’ rant about bottle service etiquette in nightclubs. The Florida native took to Twitter over the holiday weekend with a message for club owners and promoters, making it clear that he doesn’t want any sparklers or added attention when ordering bottles in the club. According...
Drake a Munch?! Meet Ice Spice, Drizzy’s Rumored Sneaky Link [Photos]
Drake was caught lackin! The Candian superstar was spotted at a concert with up-and-coming rapper Ice Spice. Now, if you know Drizzy, he’s a sniper, to say the least, but this one has everyone shocked. The Bronx rapper, Ice Spice has been getting a lot of recognition via Tik Tok for her viral song, ‘Munch‘. […]
HipHopDX.com
Turk Slams ‘Clout Chaser’ Gillie Da Kid For Claiming He Wrote For Lil Wayne
Turk has shut down Gillie Da Kid‘s claims that he previously wrote songs for Lil Wayne in the mid-2000s while the two were both signed to Cash Money Records. The Hot Boys rapper appeared on Drink Champs earlier this week and wanted to make it clear that Gillie never penned any tracks for Weezy while they were labelmates.
Fuslie Is The Latest Heavy Hitter To Leave Twitch
Historically speaking, Twitch has been the dominant platform in the real of live streaming. But recently, the Amazon-owned platform has seen a mass exodus of top stars leaving its platform in favor of joining YouTube Gaming, its foremost competitor in the streaming market. In late 2021, Ludwig — arguably one of the biggest streamers in the game today — ditched Twitch in favor of YouTube, citing the driving force behind that decision as Twitch undervaluing his services. This promptly inspired another top streamer, Sykkuno, to follow suit in 2022. In the midst of several streamers leaving Twitch in favor of joining the now-viable YouTube Gaming brand, it seems that Twitch has lost yet another big name to its competition.
hotnewhiphop.com
Aries Spears Unleashes On Mike Epps Again Over Lizzo Joke Gone Wrong
It is turning into an unexpectedly rough season for Aries Spears. The veteran comedian has been making people laugh for decades and gained successes that many in his field can only dream of, but a comment about Lizzo thrust Spears into a spotlight that caused a wave of backlash. After comparing Lizzo to mashed potatoes and the poop emoji, Spears was chastised across the globe. Fellow comedian Mike Epps joined the conversation in defense of the singer and tossed out a few insults.
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Shows Off Prison-Inspired Penthouse Workout
Bobby Shmurda knows his first tour is on the way — and he’s going back to the basics in order to be ready for it. The Brooklyn rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 31) to display how he stays lean, sticking to a simplified workout plan of eating plenty of protein to go along with incline push-ups, dips, pull-ups and burpees.
dotesports.com
Ninja ends brief streaming hiatus with multi-platform promise
Popular streamer and content creator Ninja announced his return to livestreaming today, almost one week following his sudden exit. And now, he plans to stream across a much wider array of platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, and more. Ninja garnered immense attention on Sept. 1 when he suddenly rage-quit his...
BET
Faizon Love Clowns Aries Spears For His Comments Towards Lizzo
Faizon Love chimed in on Aries Spears’ comments towards Lizzo and called Spears' comments “stupid” during an interview with The Art Of Dialogue — the same platform where the controversial commentary was shared. During the interview, Love shared he disagreed with the comment, all while praising...
Gamespot
Twitch Is Getting Rid Of Host Mode
Additional new changes are coming to Twitch and this time, the streaming platform is removing its popular hosting feature. As the updated Help page details, Twitch will be "deprecating" host mode as the "experience it delivers to viewers doesn’t match their expectations when they come to Twitch." "Viewers want...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fabolous Confirms Story About "Confronting" Suge Knight Over A Radio Diss
There was a time in music history when Suge Knight ruled the industry by force. The Death Row boss was tied to some of the largest Hip Hop acts during his reign, with artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg by his side, but his commanding presence—and reported tendency to use violence to get his way—made Suge both respected and feared.
mmanews.com
Watch: Renzo Gracie Allegedly Fights Racist In NY Subway
Footage has emerged that allegedly shows Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend and former mixed martial artist Renzo Gracie fighting a man on a New York subway platform. Gracie, a 6th degree BJJ black belt, won a pair of ADCC gold medals over two decades ago and competed under the banners of the UFC, PRIDE, K-1, and ONE Championship during a 23-fight MMA career between 1992 and 2018.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Gets Fans Hyped For Next Season With Latest Workout Video: “My Friends Asked Me Earlier If I Was BBQ’n For The Holiday. I Said I Am, Ask The Ones In Attendance!”
LeBron James established himself as the greatest player of his generation over a decade back, and incredibly, he is still going strong to this day. LeBron finished runner-up to Steve Nash for the MVP award all the way back in 2006, and he is now coming off a season in which he averaged over 30 points per game, just as he did in 2005-06.
