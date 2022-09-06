Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCelebrity News | Car NewsLos Angeles, CA
American and European museums are working in "blockbuster mode."DwayneLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
ComicBook
MultiVersus Tease Reveals Some of Gizmo's Moves
MultiVersus players already know of several characters that are coming to the game in the future, and one of those is Gizmo, the Gremlins protagonist who's been teased and even shown off once or twice already. Though Gizmo isn't going to be releasing at the originally planned time, the fighter is still on the way with yet another preview revealed this week. This time, we got a first look at some of the moves Gizmo will boast in MultiVersus.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight
My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
MSNBC
Trump, Vance schedule rally at same time as Ohio State game
California will cover the cost to install solar if you live in San Jose. New San Jose Alcohol Law: What Does it Mean for Bartenders?. A New SUV For Seniors Is Cheaper Than You Might Imagine. Beverly Hills MD /. Sagging Neck Skin? Double Chin? This Is How You Can...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals First Blu-ray Details
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has become a pivotal moment for Gohan and Piccolo, with the two Z-Fighters taking the spotlight from Goku and Vegeta. Becoming the number one movie in North America for its opening weekend, the latest Shonen movie will be coming to home video and a new release date has arrived online. Here's when fans looking to rock the dragon can expect to take home the movie featuring the Red Ribbon Army's major comeback to the Shonen series.
NBC Sports
Scenes from a clash of college football titans
I couldn’t sleep. The alarm shook the silence at 3:55 am, but it didn’t matter. I was already up. The day? Friday. The occasion? A top-five matchup between two of the most successful college football programs on planet Earth. I grabbed my jacket and headed for the airport. The mise en scène: Yawning Ohio State fans leaning forward with a sort of sleepy anticipation while Frank Sinatra wafted gently from a cafe. I was clearly the only Notre Dame alum in sight. A young girl wearing a dark gray Ohio State shirt several sizes too big and a pair of dove gray Vans perched beside her father and ate yogurt, wide-eyed and glued to a television screen showing a CNBC anchor talking about the president’s speech on the soul of the nation. She caught my attention. It looked like she believed.
