ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Suspect sought in North Adams larceny

Police are looking for your help in identifying the suspect in a North Adams larceny. Police say the robbery was captured on surveillance cameras. Authorities are asking anyone who may have information on the suspect’s identity to call the North Adams Police Department.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, NY
WNYT

Police investigate shooting at Troy apartment complex

Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Troy. It happened at the Griswold Heights Apartments on Project Road. Building 9 was taped off as police and detectives had walked around collecting evidence and talking to residents. Police tell us one man was taken...
TROY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Smith
WNYT

Sword attack suspect is scheduled to be arraigned this morning

Randell Mason is scheduled to be arraigned. The man accused of a vicious attack in Albany last week is set to appear in court this morning. Mason will appear before judge McDonough at 11:30 a.m. Mason is the man accused of attacking Jon Romano. Romano is the 2004 Columbia High...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man hurt after car goes over embankment in Berkshire County

CLARKSBURG – A Pittsfield man is recovering after his car fell nearly 100 feet over an embankment in Clarksburg. The call came in around 6:30 Thursday morning. Clarksburg police say a car was traveling west on Route 2, when driver Richard Wright got to the hairpin turn, his car went into the parking lot of the Golden Eagle Restaurant. His car became stuck between the guardrail and another truck.
CLARKSBURG, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surveillance Cameras#Gun Violence#Violent Crime
WNYT

Woman, 60, killed in Schenectady auto vs. pedestrian accident

A 60-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Schenectady. Police say it happened around 9:30 Tuesday evening in the 1000 block of State Street. First responders found the woman laying in the street. She was pronounced dead at Ellis Hospital shortly after 10 p.m. Her name hasn’t been released.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Suspect arrested in Troy stabbing

TROY – A man is now charged in a Troy stabbing from last Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Donte Kennedy stabbed a man during a fight at 3rd and Congress. Kennedy was found by police in downtown Troy on Friday. He now faces several charges, including assault and weapons possession.
TROY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Man killed, woman injured in Albany shooting

One man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Albany. Police officers responded to 136 Madison Ave. around 3:15 a.m., where they say a large party was taking place. They found 35-year-old Fareed Sanders inside. He was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds to the torso.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy