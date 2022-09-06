Read full article on original website
14-Year-Old Carjacked Man In Troy Before Fleeing Cops, Crashing, Police Say
A 14-year-old boy is behind bars, accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint before leading police on a pursuit and crashing in the Capital District. In Rensselaer County, Troy Police were called at around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, by a man claiming that his car had been stolen at gunpoint by a young male.
WNYT
Mother pleads for mental health services, after son crashes stolen vehicle
Police are investigating a car theft that ended with a crash on Washington and Third Street in Troy. The victim’s father tells us that his teenage son was held at gunpoint by another teen who stole his car and drove off. The mother of the driver, Tasheca Medina tells...
WNYT
Suspect sought in North Adams larceny
Police are looking for your help in identifying the suspect in a North Adams larceny. Police say the robbery was captured on surveillance cameras. Authorities are asking anyone who may have information on the suspect’s identity to call the North Adams Police Department.
Troy PD: Juvenile arrested with multiple charges
Troy Police Department arrested a male teenager on September 7. The juvenile male, 14, was arrested on multiple charges after a reported robbery, vehicle pursuit, and crash.
WRGB
Man accused in violent sword slashing attack faces Albany County judge
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The man accused in a violent sword attack in the city of Albany faced an Albany County judge on Thursday. Randell Mason, 42, was arraigned, pleading not guilty to two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault. Police say back on August 29th,...
WNYT
Police investigate shooting at Troy apartment complex
Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Troy. It happened at the Griswold Heights Apartments on Project Road. Building 9 was taped off as police and detectives had walked around collecting evidence and talking to residents. Police tell us one man was taken...
Pedestrian struck, critically injured on State Street
A woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Schenectady Tuesday night.
Hudson woman dies after Pownal motorcycle crash
Vermont State Troopers said a Hudson, New York woman has died from her injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
WNYT
Sword attack suspect is scheduled to be arraigned this morning
Randell Mason is scheduled to be arraigned. The man accused of a vicious attack in Albany last week is set to appear in court this morning. Mason will appear before judge McDonough at 11:30 a.m. Mason is the man accused of attacking Jon Romano. Romano is the 2004 Columbia High...
WNYT
Man hurt after car goes over embankment in Berkshire County
CLARKSBURG – A Pittsfield man is recovering after his car fell nearly 100 feet over an embankment in Clarksburg. The call came in around 6:30 Thursday morning. Clarksburg police say a car was traveling west on Route 2, when driver Richard Wright got to the hairpin turn, his car went into the parking lot of the Golden Eagle Restaurant. His car became stuck between the guardrail and another truck.
29-Year-Old Stabbed Man In Head, Arm During Dispute In Troy, Police Say
A suspect is behind bars after an argument between two men escalated to a stabbing attack in the Capital District, authorities said. The incident happened in Rensselaer County at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, near Third and Congress streets in Troy. The victim told Troy Police he and another...
WNYT
Ride-along shows what Gloversville cops face on frontline of opioid crisis
The opioid crisis is consuming Gloversville. Without a doubt, overdoses are one of the city’s biggest problems. For the men and women on the front lines in the Gloversville Police Department, it wears on them. It is stressful professionally and personally. 13 Investigates’ ride-along with the department made that...
Pair nabbed in Bennington for alleged drug trafficking
A Nashua, New Hampshire man, and his alleged accomplice from Bennington, Vermont, were jailed on Wednesday after police said the duo trafficked drugs in their car.
WNYT
Woman, 60, killed in Schenectady auto vs. pedestrian accident
A 60-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Schenectady. Police say it happened around 9:30 Tuesday evening in the 1000 block of State Street. First responders found the woman laying in the street. She was pronounced dead at Ellis Hospital shortly after 10 p.m. Her name hasn’t been released.
WNYT
Suspect arrested in Troy stabbing
TROY – A man is now charged in a Troy stabbing from last Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Donte Kennedy stabbed a man during a fight at 3rd and Congress. Kennedy was found by police in downtown Troy on Friday. He now faces several charges, including assault and weapons possession.
Troy PD investigating Griswold Heights shooting
Police are investigating a shooting at the Griswold Heights apartment complex in Troy. One person was shot.
WNYT
Man killed, woman injured in Albany shooting
One man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Albany. Police officers responded to 136 Madison Ave. around 3:15 a.m., where they say a large party was taking place. They found 35-year-old Fareed Sanders inside. He was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds to the torso.
Amsterdam woman pleads guilty in 2021 Galway burglary
An Amsterdam woman pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to first-degree attempted assault, in connection with a December 5, 2021 burglary and shooting on Jersey Hill Road in Galway.
WRGB
Crimes of all types is up in Schenectady, according to new police data
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — From murder to arson, new data provided by the Schenectady Police Department shows summer crime is up in the city. The data shows a comparison of crime from May 1st to September 4th from this year to last year. The data reported three murders in...
Catskill duo behind bars after alleged robbery
A Catskill duo is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a house on Jefferson Heights in the Town of Catskill and robbing the man who lived there.
