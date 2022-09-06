ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Chapel Area SD mourns loss of student

By Michael DiVittorio
 2 days ago
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

Counselors and psychologists were available to Fox Chapel Area students after a district student died Sept. 2 in a fatal shooting in Duquesne.

Lajaponis Roberts, 14, had been a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze that was hit by gunfire shortly before 5:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Priscilla Avenue, Allegheny County police said. The driver fled, police said.

Roberts died at the scene, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

“The district is deeply saddened by this loss,” school district officials said in a statement released Sept. 6 via email.

“The district provided resources to its families this weekend. Counselors and psychologists are available to students and staff at Fox Chapel Area High School, and counselors and other mental health professionals are available at all of our other school buildings,” the statement said. “These resources are available to virtual students as well. Our thoughts and support will continue to be with the family during this difficult time.”

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported Roberts was an online student at the district and that she had previously attended Dorseyville Middle School and Kerr Elementary School. The medical examiner’s office listed Roberts’ home municipality as Pittsburgh.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

