Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
cleveland19.com
Residents of Cleveland apartment building say they live in terrible conditions and accuse owners of not responding to problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents who live in The Colony Apartments in Cleveland say they’re living in conditions that are unacceptable. They’re concerned the issues could even further endanger their health, and all because they say new owners of the apartments fail to show up and address the problems.
cleveland19.com
The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”. Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Clinic to start offering new COVID-19 booster shots
The Cleveland Clinic announced they are now offering new COVID-19 boosters at their vaccine sites that will help against the omicron variant.
cleveland19.com
Case Western Reserve University professor explains the future of the British monarchy
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch in history, died on Thursday. The Queen is remembered for serving during some of the most pivotal moments in history, including World War II, the Cold War, and Brexit. Dr. Kathryn Lavelle, a professor of world affairs at Case...
Cleveland businessmen launch unique restaurant-distributor service, ‘crisis shopping’ venture
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jolly Scholar owner Matt Vann is caught in the middle, and he likes it. Vann, who owns the popular Case Western campus watering hole and brewery, has co-founded a pair of companies that aim to help restaurants locate the best prices for their orders and in getting whatever they need as fast as possible.
License plate reader cameras rolling out all over Akron
The Akron Police Department is adding a bunch of new eyes to the streets. We're not talking about more officers, rather the eyes of surveillance cameras.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Frontier offers $39 deal on new non-stop flight service from Cleveland to Florida
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Need a vacation?. Frontier Airlines is launching new non-stop flight service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The flights are scheduled to start on Nov. 5 with service expected four times a week. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is...
Voices of Unity: How a Middleburg Heights company is redefining what it means to care
Greg Airel is redefining what it means to care. In fact, a FOX 8 crew was with him moments after he gifted a homeless woman a box of food.
cleveland19.com
New accountability team will help with police reform in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration announced on Wednesday the creation of the new “Police Accountability Team” to assist with the implementation of the Department of Justice’s consent decree. The latest step in law enforcement reform for the city of Cleveland will include a...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman gets legal help in fight to gain custody of her great-grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “They don’t love him like I do. He’s mine. He comes from the rib of my body, from her to me.”. That’s what Denise Betts said about the foster family, that isn’t family. The county gave her great-grandson, Larell Stockwell, to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Police increase presence at 2 Willowick schools following recent threat
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, and faculty members at two campuses in the Willoughby-Eastlake School District may notice more police officers in the area on Friday. Authorities said there will be an increased police presence at Royalview Elementary and Willowick Middle School on Friday following a recent threat. Willowick...
A cool million will get you the beautiful former Lake Erie home of the untouchable Elliot Ness: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. We’re talking about the Bratenahl house...
cleveland19.com
City makes plan to fix crosswalk lights after neighbors reach out to 19 Troubleshooters
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Cherie Page said she’s waited all summer for the city of Lorain to fix the crosswalk lights on 37th and Oberlin. “A lot of people wont call but I do, I care about safety,” said Page. Its been weeks and nothing has been done,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish groups seek apology from Cleveland cop for antisemitic posts
Six days after the Cleveland mayor and police chief said they could not fire a Cleveland police officer who made antisemitic posts on social media, three national Jewish organizations called for a full public apology from him, rescission of his awards and “a statement of assurance” that he “does not present a risk and will not be biased against the Jewish community.”
Would a single municipal income tax rate for all of Cuyahoga County be a step to regionalism? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Republican Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart is proposing overhauling income taxes in favor of a flat income tax split with cities. We’re talking about how the idea could attract greater investment and federal dollars, in a subtle first step to the county thinking of itself as one, on Today in Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Family turns East Cleveland motel into housing for football mentorship program
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In East Cleveland along Euclid Avenue lies the notorious “Noble Motel,” which is a spot known to attract crime. James Howard, and his wife Veronica, approached the motel owner this spring and asked to lease out the property. The owner agreed to do...
cleveland19.com
Woman’s grandmother still does not have headstone despite it being paid off
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Carla Washington said CMC Monuments still hasn’t given her the headstone for her grandmother’s gravesite despite paying more than $1,400. Her grandmother, who died in 2016, still has an unmarked grave because of this. “This means a lot for me to do this for...
Stolen checks, trashed mail: Beachwood police investigate postal issues
Beachwood police are investigating several mail issues, including stolen checks and dumped mail.
Comments / 0