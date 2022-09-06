ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”. Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?
BAY VILLAGE, OH
cleveland19.com

Frontier offers $39 deal on new non-stop flight service from Cleveland to Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Need a vacation?. Frontier Airlines is launching new non-stop flight service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The flights are scheduled to start on Nov. 5 with service expected four times a week. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

New accountability team will help with police reform in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration announced on Wednesday the creation of the new “Police Accountability Team” to assist with the implementation of the Department of Justice’s consent decree. The latest step in law enforcement reform for the city of Cleveland will include a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police increase presence at 2 Willowick schools following recent threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, and faculty members at two campuses in the Willoughby-Eastlake School District may notice more police officers in the area on Friday. Authorities said there will be an increased police presence at Royalview Elementary and Willowick Middle School on Friday following a recent threat. Willowick...
WILLOWICK, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Jewish groups seek apology from Cleveland cop for antisemitic posts

Six days after the Cleveland mayor and police chief said they could not fire a Cleveland police officer who made antisemitic posts on social media, three national Jewish organizations called for a full public apology from him, rescission of his awards and “a statement of assurance” that he “does not present a risk and will not be biased against the Jewish community.”
CLEVELAND, OH

