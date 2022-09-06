ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
ABC News

US retail sales were flat in July as inflation takes a toll

WASHINGTON -- The pace of sales at U.S. retailers was unchanged last month as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates forced many households to spend more cautiously. Retail purchases were flat after having risen 0.8% in June, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. Economists had expected a slight increase in...
CNBC

Homeowners lose wealth as rising interest rates weigh on home values

Some homeowners are losing wealth as high mortgage rates weigh on home values, at least on paper, as the once red-hot housing market cools. Sales have been slowing down for several months, with mortgage rates now double what they were at the start of this year. Data suggests so-called tappable...
mansionglobal.com

Defying All Expectations, Global House Prices Rose 10% in the Second Quarter

The global housing market registered a double-digit price growth in the second quarter, instead of a slowdown as many forecasted in light of global recession and inflation concerns. In the three months from April to June, Knight Frank’s Global House Price Index, which tracks the average residential prices across 56...
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing While Foreclosure Filings Rise

This week in the housing market saw the continued upswing in mortgage rates mirrored by a rise in foreclosure filings and a spike in search engine inquiries from sellers trying to offload their properties. On the Mortgage Front. Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.89% as of...
Benzinga

Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks

The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
Benzinga

Tesla Eyes Lithium Refinery In Texas To Tap The Surging EV Demand

Tesla Inc TSLA explored setting up a lithium refinery on the gulf coast of Texas to secure its supply amid surging demand for electric vehicles, Reuters reports. The potential battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility will process "raw ore material into a usable state for battery production," filings suggested. Tesla's decision...
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of TuSimple Holdings Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 31, 2022 - (TSP)

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP. Shareholders who purchased shares of TSP during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm...
Benzinga

SOBR: Advanced technology company disrupting the alcohol management industry by focusing on preventive solutions instead of reactive processes.

SOBR Safe, Inc, ("SOBRsafe") SOBR develops and provides organizations with a non-invasive technology to quickly and safely identify potential alcohol issues with their employees or contractors. If left undetected, alcohol related driving accidents and workplace incidents could result in injury, death, reputational harm, and increased insurance rates. These products and technologies are integrated within a robust and scalable data platform that produces statistical and measurable user and business data. The company's stated mission is to save lives, increase productivity, and create economic benefit for its customers.
Benzinga

Verano Opening Zen Leaf New Kensington, The Company's 15th Affiliated Pennsylvania Cannabis Dispensary

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF VRNO is opening its 15th affiliated Pennsylvania dispensary, Zen Leaf New Kensington, at 9 a.m. on September 9, following a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 8:45 a.m. Zen Leaf New Kensington, located at 215 Tarentum Bridge Road, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., local time.
investing.com

EUR/USD Dips Below 0.9900 As U.S. Traders Return

The EUR/USD pair falls for a second straight day as the U.S. dollar gathered renewed strength on the back of mixed domestic data as traders returned from the three-day weekend. At the same time, disappointing German Factory Orders figures fueled the euro sell-off. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD...
