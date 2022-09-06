Read full article on original website
This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
Experts think the housing market is due for a home price correction in the next two years.
The newly released Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index shows that home prices have increased by 4.0 percent from the first quarter of the year.
WASHINGTON -- The pace of sales at U.S. retailers was unchanged last month as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates forced many households to spend more cautiously. Retail purchases were flat after having risen 0.8% in June, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. Economists had expected a slight increase in...
Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF opened its 15th affiliated PA dispensary, Zen Leaf New Kensington. The new store, located at 215 Tarentum Bridge Road, offers a suite of cannabis therapeutics, including flower, topicals, and vapes. "We're thrilled to expand our footprint to serve additional Pennsylvania patients and offer our suite...
The hurricane, currently heading north along the Mexican coast, is expected to dump more scorching air on southern California.
Despite talk of a "housing recession," don't hold your breath waiting for home prices to suddenly decline any time soon. In fact, prices are expected to grow through 2023, according to several housing forecasts. The market does seem to be cooling, however. With higher mortgage costs, U.S. home sales are...
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Tuesday as the housing market continues to cool off. The decline came on the same day Goldman Sachs warned that it expects a continued decline in the housing market. "The sustained reduction in affordability, waning pandemic tailwind, and recent decline...
Moody's Analytics: These 231 housing markets are poised to see falling home prices in 2023.
Gas prices are finally starting to fall back down to earth in much of the country. According to AAA, the national average is down to $4.189 per gallon as of Aug. 2. Fuel costs started to climb just as...
Some homeowners are losing wealth as high mortgage rates weigh on home values, at least on paper, as the once red-hot housing market cools. Sales have been slowing down for several months, with mortgage rates now double what they were at the start of this year. Data suggests so-called tappable...
The global housing market registered a double-digit price growth in the second quarter, instead of a slowdown as many forecasted in light of global recession and inflation concerns. In the three months from April to June, Knight Frank’s Global House Price Index, which tracks the average residential prices across 56...
This week in the housing market saw the continued upswing in mortgage rates mirrored by a rise in foreclosure filings and a spike in search engine inquiries from sellers trying to offload their properties. On the Mortgage Front. Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.89% as of...
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
Housing markets in Canada, New Zealand and Australia have some of the same problems in the US. But they're much closer to a crash.
Tesla Inc TSLA explored setting up a lithium refinery on the gulf coast of Texas to secure its supply amid surging demand for electric vehicles, Reuters reports. The potential battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility will process "raw ore material into a usable state for battery production," filings suggested. Tesla's decision...
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP. Shareholders who purchased shares of TSP during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm...
SOBR: Advanced technology company disrupting the alcohol management industry by focusing on preventive solutions instead of reactive processes.
SOBR Safe, Inc, ("SOBRsafe") SOBR develops and provides organizations with a non-invasive technology to quickly and safely identify potential alcohol issues with their employees or contractors. If left undetected, alcohol related driving accidents and workplace incidents could result in injury, death, reputational harm, and increased insurance rates. These products and technologies are integrated within a robust and scalable data platform that produces statistical and measurable user and business data. The company's stated mission is to save lives, increase productivity, and create economic benefit for its customers.
Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF VRNO is opening its 15th affiliated Pennsylvania dispensary, Zen Leaf New Kensington, at 9 a.m. on September 9, following a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 8:45 a.m. Zen Leaf New Kensington, located at 215 Tarentum Bridge Road, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., local time.
The EUR/USD pair falls for a second straight day as the U.S. dollar gathered renewed strength on the back of mixed domestic data as traders returned from the three-day weekend. At the same time, disappointing German Factory Orders figures fueled the euro sell-off. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD...
