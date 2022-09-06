ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Government Technology

California Air Resources Board May Speed Fleet Electrification

A new proposed regulation in California could require delivery vans and other medium to heavy-duty fleet vehicles to transition to zero-emission vehicles. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will consider the Advanced Clean Fleets regulation at the Oct. 27 meeting, which would put in place a framework to require fleets — both public and private — to transition to zero-emission vehicles, starting in 2024.
Tracking the Spend: Emergency Services’ Top IT Goods Purchases Through June

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state department responsible for being proactive about addressing risks, vulnerabilities and threats statewide made 185 purchases of...
KCRA.com

New generators activated in Northern California to help avoid rolling blackouts

New power generators operated by the California Department of Water Resources were activated for the first time Monday to assist in meeting the increased demand for power during the extended heat emergency. "This evening, the California Independent System Operator requested the activation of temporary emergency power generators deployed by the...
Government Technology

DMV Seeks Candidates for Key Managerial Positions

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is recruiting for two managerial positions — one in the Command Center, and the other in the department’s Modernization Project Management Office (MPMO). DMV is seeking a “dynamic” manager (IT...
Government Technology

California Blackouts Possible Amid Stage 2 Heat Alert

(TNS) - Struggling to stave off rolling blackouts Labor Day evening, managers of California’s beleaguered power grid declared an energy emergency alert Monday and warned that Californians might have to double or triple their energy conservation efforts to prevent the lights from going out. The Independent System Operator, which...
mymotherlode.com

Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada

Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
benitolink.com

Highly contagious avian flu strain found in neighboring counties

Information provided by California Department of Fish and Wildlife. California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it has detected the Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in 34 wild birds from across 13 countries including Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Mendocino, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo.
Government Technology

The Evolving Government Workforce: Here, There, Anywhere

In a brave new world of hybrid work — or not — IT leaders rethink what it means to work for the public sector and what investments are needed to keep everyone connected. What will the workplace look like now that the pandemic is shifting to the endemic stage and employees have proven they can be productive working from home — and many prefer doing so?
CBS Sacramento

Lights left on in downtown Sacramento buildings overnight as Californians asked to conserve

SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
Government Technology

CPUC Eyes Big Changes to Low-Income Internet Subsidies

An impending vote by the California Public Utilities Commission could drastically change access to state and federal communications subsidies, the kind often relied upon by low-income households for Internet and telephone services. Proposed Decision 20-02-008 — now set for a Sept. 15 vote — addresses whether recipients of federal subsidies...
Government Technology

More Sensors Added to ShakeAlert Earthquake Network

(TNS) — Ground motion sensors buried 9 feet underground atop Mount Burdell late last month are now part of an early warning system that will give cellphone users and others precious extra seconds to prepare for the next big earthquake. The University of California's Berkeley Seismological Laboratory installed the...
