Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
California Air Resources Board May Speed Fleet Electrification
A new proposed regulation in California could require delivery vans and other medium to heavy-duty fleet vehicles to transition to zero-emission vehicles. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will consider the Advanced Clean Fleets regulation at the Oct. 27 meeting, which would put in place a framework to require fleets — both public and private — to transition to zero-emission vehicles, starting in 2024.
westsideconnect.com
Coming up next: The Kalifornia Green Bureau (KGB) replacing gas tax revenue lost to EV use
Sacramento is going to get into your business in a way that would make what George Orwell described in his book “1984” seem like kid’s stuff. Sooner than later Sacramento is going to be keep tabs on how many miles you drive your car. And the technology...
Government Technology
Tracking the Spend: Emergency Services’ Top IT Goods Purchases Through June
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state department responsible for being proactive about addressing risks, vulnerabilities and threats statewide made 185 purchases of...
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
New generators activated in Northern California to help avoid rolling blackouts
New power generators operated by the California Department of Water Resources were activated for the first time Monday to assist in meeting the increased demand for power during the extended heat emergency. "This evening, the California Independent System Operator requested the activation of temporary emergency power generators deployed by the...
Government Technology
DMV Seeks Candidates for Key Managerial Positions
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is recruiting for two managerial positions — one in the Command Center, and the other in the department’s Modernization Project Management Office (MPMO). DMV is seeking a “dynamic” manager (IT...
PG&E will offer credit on your power bill during Flex Alerts if you conserve energy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California enters another day of Flex Alerts where utilities customers are asked to conserve energy between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., PG&E said they were rolling out an incentives program to get customers onboard. The utilities giant is offering customers $2 in credit toward their...
Government Technology
California Blackouts Possible Amid Stage 2 Heat Alert
(TNS) - Struggling to stave off rolling blackouts Labor Day evening, managers of California’s beleaguered power grid declared an energy emergency alert Monday and warned that Californians might have to double or triple their energy conservation efforts to prevent the lights from going out. The Independent System Operator, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymotherlode.com
Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada
Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
benitolink.com
Highly contagious avian flu strain found in neighboring counties
Information provided by California Department of Fish and Wildlife. California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it has detected the Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in 34 wild birds from across 13 countries including Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Mendocino, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo.
hoosieragtoday.com
Californians Asked to not Charge Electric Vehicles Same Week as Announcing Ban on Gas Cars
Corn ethanol and the vehicles they power may face increasing competition from electric ones and the utilities that power them. But one state’s experience shows how long that fight could take. The same week California Governor Gavin Newsom announced they will end the sale of new liquid-fueled vehicles in...
Government Technology
The Evolving Government Workforce: Here, There, Anywhere
In a brave new world of hybrid work — or not — IT leaders rethink what it means to work for the public sector and what investments are needed to keep everyone connected. What will the workplace look like now that the pandemic is shifting to the endemic stage and employees have proven they can be productive working from home — and many prefer doing so?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lights left on in downtown Sacramento buildings overnight as Californians asked to conserve
SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
Power outages force Clovis businesses to close down
About 4,200 customers were without power here in Clovis on Tuesday, leaving homes without air and some businesses to close their doors in this heat wave.
Government Technology
CPUC Eyes Big Changes to Low-Income Internet Subsidies
An impending vote by the California Public Utilities Commission could drastically change access to state and federal communications subsidies, the kind often relied upon by low-income households for Internet and telephone services. Proposed Decision 20-02-008 — now set for a Sept. 15 vote — addresses whether recipients of federal subsidies...
Government Technology
FI$Cal Announces Topic for Next Vendor Day: Supplier Electronic Management, Invoice and Payment Solution
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The Department of FI$Cal (Financial Information System for California) has scheduled its third virtual Vendor Day for Sept....
KTLA.com
Tuesday temperatures to push California’s power grid to the limit; Newsom issues executive order
In what is certain to sound like a broken record, managers of California’s power grid issued another Flex Alert Tuesday, warning that demand for electricity could outpace supply as temperatures hit the triple-digit mark yet again. “We know conservation from Californians has been helping lower the loads at the...
California Wildfire Update: Out-of-Control Mosquito Fire Forces Evacuations
"The Mosquito Fire exhibited extreme fire behavior yesterday and continued to burn overnight in the vicinity of Oxbow Reservoir," Cal Fire said.
Government Technology
More Sensors Added to ShakeAlert Earthquake Network
(TNS) — Ground motion sensors buried 9 feet underground atop Mount Burdell late last month are now part of an early warning system that will give cellphone users and others precious extra seconds to prepare for the next big earthquake. The University of California's Berkeley Seismological Laboratory installed the...
California Power Outage Maps, Update as Thousands Affected in Heat Wave
Tuesday could see a peak demand of 51,144 megawatts, which would break a 16-year-old record for energy use in California.
Comments / 0