Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

ID sought of Dayton robbery suspect

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in its search for the suspect who robbed a Dayton gas station Wednesday morning. It happened about 9:40 a.m. at the Valero at 100 Douglas Street. Police said the man went into the store,...
DAYTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RPD seeking help identifying man as part of murder investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in relation to a homicide investigation. The request stems from a June incident in which RPD was called to South Virginia Street for a shooting that had just occurred. During their...
RENO, NV
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
2news.com

Reno Police Seek Possible Suspect in June Shooting at Atlantis Casino

Reno Police need your help finding a possible suspect in a shooting at the parking lot of the Atlantis Casino in June. The shooting happened June 3. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds. If you do recognize the person in the photo, call the RPD...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Lyon County Deputies Seek Man in Dayton Gas Station Robbery

Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man who robbed the Valero Gas Station in Dayton Wednesday morning. Deputies say the suspect walked behind the cash register, demanded money and threatened to shoot the clerk. Once he got some cash, he then fled the store, westbound on Highway 50 in a silver or gray SUV, possibly a Toyota or Mitsubishi with a tire rack attached to the rear.
DAYTON, NV
2news.com

Man Arrested For Robbing Woman in Virginia Foothills

A man is behind bars accused of robbing an elderly woman in Virginia Foothills on Monday night. A 2 News viewer shared the video attached that shows the robbery taking place. Washoe County deputies followed up on an investigation that was launched soon after the incident. On Tuesday night, deputies stopped a car near Virginia Street and Gentry Way. They say the driver matched the description of the suspect in the robbery.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men have been arrested for open murder and other charges in connection to a shooting on Mill Street. Angel Cruz, 21, and Sheevan Arrind, 22, were arrested earlier on Tuesday. The arrests stem from a shooting that occurred on August 29 in the area of...
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings August 22 through 28

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Rudolfo Ortiz, Fallon Tribal PD; New River Justice Court. Christian Cox, Nevada HP;...
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Scammers impersonate Reno Police Department

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The caller ID on my husband’s phone said Reno Police Department,” Katie Gipson said. And that prompted Brian Gipson to pick up the phone. The man on the other end of the call claimed to be a lieutenant from the Reno Police Department.
RENO, NV
cityoffernley.org

US50A Closed Due to Hazen Fire

For Fernley residents who commute to Fallon or east on US50A, the road is still closed due to the Hazen fire. Please drive through Silver Springs. Help spread the information. Be safe out there Fernley.
FERNLEY, NV
FOX40

Mountain biker body found after wife reports him missing

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A mountain biker was found dead on Sunday near Downieville along the town’s famous Downieville Downhill Trail, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received a call from the wife of Scott Fraser saying that he had not returned from his ride in Downieville even though […]
DOWNIEVILLE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Tyler Kavanagh Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on State Route 89 [Truckee, CA]

1 Dead and 2 Injured After Head-On Crash on State Route 89. The accident took place on August 26th, at around 1:30 p.m. near Cabin Creek Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of an International box truck crossed over the solid double yellow lines and collided head-on with a white Subaru Impreza. The truck also sideswiped a black Ford Eco Sport and a black Subaru Outback.
TRUCKEE, CA

