Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2news.com
Suspect in Virginia Foothills Robbery Arrested
Deputies arrested the man after a traffic stop in Reno last night. A 2 News viewer shared the video attached that shows the robbery taking place.
KOLO TV Reno
ID sought of Dayton robbery suspect
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in its search for the suspect who robbed a Dayton gas station Wednesday morning. It happened about 9:40 a.m. at the Valero at 100 Douglas Street. Police said the man went into the store,...
KOLO TV Reno
RPD seeking help identifying man as part of murder investigation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in relation to a homicide investigation. The request stems from a June incident in which RPD was called to South Virginia Street for a shooting that had just occurred. During their...
2news.com
Suspects Arrested For Homicide Outside Reno Liquor Store
Investigators say the suspects shot someone near Lake and Mill Streets on August 29, 2022. Reno Police say they've arrested two men in connection with a deadly shooting outside a liquor store last month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno police arrest two Sparks men in fatal shooting on Mill and Lake streets
Reno police have arrested Sparks residents Chris Angel Cruz, 21, and Sheevan Arrind Patel, 22, in connection with a fatal shooting Aug. 29 at the corner of Lake and Mill streets. According to a news release, both are charged with murder. Patel is additionally charged with shooting a firearm inside a structure. ...
2news.com
Reno Police Seek Possible Suspect in June Shooting at Atlantis Casino
Reno Police need your help finding a possible suspect in a shooting at the parking lot of the Atlantis Casino in June. The shooting happened June 3. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds. If you do recognize the person in the photo, call the RPD...
Car accident or foul play? Two agencies investigating death of Truckee teen Kiely Rodni
Investigations continue into what happened to Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni after she was found dead in her car in 14 feet of water at Prosser Reservoir on Aug. 21, but conclusions are at least weeks away. Kiely, 16, went missing on Aug. 6 after she was last seen at a party of hundreds of young people at...
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Seek Man in Dayton Gas Station Robbery
Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man who robbed the Valero Gas Station in Dayton Wednesday morning. Deputies say the suspect walked behind the cash register, demanded money and threatened to shoot the clerk. Once he got some cash, he then fled the store, westbound on Highway 50 in a silver or gray SUV, possibly a Toyota or Mitsubishi with a tire rack attached to the rear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Man Arrested For Robbing Woman in Virginia Foothills
A man is behind bars accused of robbing an elderly woman in Virginia Foothills on Monday night. A 2 News viewer shared the video attached that shows the robbery taking place. Washoe County deputies followed up on an investigation that was launched soon after the incident. On Tuesday night, deputies stopped a car near Virginia Street and Gentry Way. They say the driver matched the description of the suspect in the robbery.
KOLO TV Reno
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men have been arrested for open murder and other charges in connection to a shooting on Mill Street. Angel Cruz, 21, and Sheevan Arrind, 22, were arrested earlier on Tuesday. The arrests stem from a shooting that occurred on August 29 in the area of...
76-Year-Old Larry Stinnett Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Humboldt County (Humboldt County, NV)
76-year-old Larry Stinnett of Reno was identified as the victim. The preliminary investigation reveals Stinnett was driving a white Dodge pickup, pulling a U-Haul. For reasons unknown, the vehicle drove off and went into the dirt shoulder. The vehicle overturned when Stinnett over-corrected it. Stinnett was partially ejected from the...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings August 22 through 28
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Rudolfo Ortiz, Fallon Tribal PD; New River Justice Court. Christian Cox, Nevada HP;...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Scammers impersonate Reno Police Department
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The caller ID on my husband’s phone said Reno Police Department,” Katie Gipson said. And that prompted Brian Gipson to pick up the phone. The man on the other end of the call claimed to be a lieutenant from the Reno Police Department.
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Looking For Driver In Possible Hit-And-Run
The suspects vehicle is described as a newer white Mercedes sedan. Lyon County deputies need your help finding a car after a hit-&-run crash in Fernley on Sunday.
mynews4.com
Deadly crash slows traffic on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave. in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a crash involving two cars on Interstate 80 in Reno Thursday morning. The crash was reported on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave. just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 8. Trooper Amanda Powell with Nevada State Police...
cityoffernley.org
US50A Closed Due to Hazen Fire
For Fernley residents who commute to Fallon or east on US50A, the road is still closed due to the Hazen fire. Please drive through Silver Springs. Help spread the information. Be safe out there Fernley.
mynews4.com
Sparks police asking for public's help finding man who failed to appear after posting bond
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted subject, David Paley. The warrant is for failing to appear after posting bond on original charge of grand theft auto. David Paley is a...
Mountain biker body found after wife reports him missing
DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A mountain biker was found dead on Sunday near Downieville along the town’s famous Downieville Downhill Trail, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received a call from the wife of Scott Fraser saying that he had not returned from his ride in Downieville even though […]
Tri-City Herald
Missing mountain biker found dead 200 feet below steep trail, California officials say
The body of a missing mountain biker was found 200 feet below his bicycle on a remote trail, according to California officials. On Sept. 3, Sierra County Sheriff’s Office officials were dispatched after receiving a report of a missing person on the Downieville Downhill Trail, according to a news release posted on Facebook.
L.A. Weekly
Tyler Kavanagh Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on State Route 89 [Truckee, CA]
1 Dead and 2 Injured After Head-On Crash on State Route 89. The accident took place on August 26th, at around 1:30 p.m. near Cabin Creek Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of an International box truck crossed over the solid double yellow lines and collided head-on with a white Subaru Impreza. The truck also sideswiped a black Ford Eco Sport and a black Subaru Outback.
Comments / 1