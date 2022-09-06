A man is behind bars accused of robbing an elderly woman in Virginia Foothills on Monday night. A 2 News viewer shared the video attached that shows the robbery taking place. Washoe County deputies followed up on an investigation that was launched soon after the incident. On Tuesday night, deputies stopped a car near Virginia Street and Gentry Way. They say the driver matched the description of the suspect in the robbery.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO