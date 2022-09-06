UPDATE: The Michigan Dept. of Transportation reported at 2:20am Thursday morning that the intersection has been cleared and is re-opened. UPDATE: 4:37 pm Heavy equipment is now on the scene in an attempt to remove the hugh press and semi tracter that broke down Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of M-66 and M-79 near Mooville in Nashville. The Press and semi tractor has been in the intersection for over 24 hours.

NASHVILLE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO