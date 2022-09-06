Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Football Frenzy Preview Week 3
This week's Football Frenzy is highlighting three games: Cedar Springs at Grand Rapids Catholic Central, West Catholic at Spring Lake and Forest Hills Central at Byron Center
Hudsonville, September 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Hudsonville. The Coopersville High School football team will have a game with Unity Christian High School on September 08, 2022, 13:30:00.
Holland Dutch football to play just two more games
Holland Public Schools will play two more varsity football games before ending the season early, which the athletic director says comes as a difficult decision.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 3 predictions: Will the surprise teams keep winning?
It has been a great start to the season for a handful of Grand Rapids area teams that haven’t had much success in recent years. West Ottawa, Wayland and Calvin Christian went a combined 1-26 last year, but after Week 3, all three teams are 2-0. Meanwhile, Union has a chance to do something it hasn’t done since 1998.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentwood, September 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Grand Haven High School football team will have a game with East Kentwood High School on September 08, 2022, 13:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
West Ottawa football player in critical condition after Tuesday crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Ottawa varsity football player is in stable but critical condition after losing control of his car and hitting multiple trees earlier this week. Friends and family have identified the young man as 16-year-old Sam Smalldon, a junior wide receiver. Police say he was...
Community rallies around West Ottawa football player, his family after devastating crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The community is rallying around a West Ottawa High football player who was critically injured in a crash north of Holland. Sam Smalldon, 16, a junior wide receiver, suffered serious injuries this week in a single-vehicle crash. His family and friends are hopeful for a strong recovery.
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whtc.com
Zeeland Man Wins $25,000 A Year For Life
LANSING, Mich., Sept. 6, 2022 – A special set of numbers paid off within months for a Zeeland man who won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game. 55-year-old Scott Snyder matched the five white balls drawn Aug. 7 – 07-12-31-37-44 –...
WMU student fatally shot was always rooting for others, Kalamazoo cheer coach says
KALAMAZOO, MI – Naya Reynolds was a leader and full of ideas, eager to make a difference. Reynolds, 22, of Kalamazoo, was shot and killed Friday, Aug. 26, on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94. She was a student at Western Michigan University studying criminal justice and sociology.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Kalamazoo College scholarship receives $1M gift
A new scholarship is available at Kalamazoo College, courtesy of a student’s parents. Geoffrey and Kathleen “Keenie” Fieger, the parents of Kalamazoo College junior Julian Fieger, recently gave $1 million to their newly created Keenie and Julian Fieger Endowed Scholarship for current and future students, and to further the school’s strategic plan, Advancing Kalamazoo College: A Strategic Vision for 2023.
UPMATTERS
Cedar Point to retire Top Thrill Dragster
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cedar Point has announced that Top Thrill Dragster, one of the amusement park’s most popular rides, will be retired. The park made the announcement Tuesday with minimal details, saying ownership would share more information in the future. “After 19 seasons in operation with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whtc.com
Good Things Along The Lakeshore
Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. High School student launches bilingual tutoring program. Holland Christian...
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Maker Announces Michigan Headquarters
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce that SnackCraft, a Greece-based manufacturer of high-quality snack foods, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in the city of Kentwood with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. “This investment by SnackCraft will create long-term economic...
wbch.com
M-66 & M-79 Intersection in Nashville - now open
UPDATE: The Michigan Dept. of Transportation reported at 2:20am Thursday morning that the intersection has been cleared and is re-opened. UPDATE: 4:37 pm Heavy equipment is now on the scene in an attempt to remove the hugh press and semi tracter that broke down Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of M-66 and M-79 near Mooville in Nashville. The Press and semi tractor has been in the intersection for over 24 hours.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Ascension hires new administrator for Allegan, Plainwell
Ascension Borgess is pleased to announce Natalie Ryder, MBA-HM, MSN, RN, NE-BC, as administrator of Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital in Allegan and Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital in Plainwell. In addition, Ryder will continue in her current role as administrator of Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac. Ryder is a registered nurse and...
Outdoor destination tourism continues to grow in West Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, as well as the peak season for tourism in Michigan. While parts of the travel industry continue to recover after pandemic shutdowns, one section is still seeing growth. The Michigan Tourism Office says visits to outdoor destinations...
3rd Congressional District debate will not happen next week
The debate between the candidates for the 3rd Congressional District has been canceled after Republican candidate John Gibbs withdrew from the agreed upon date.
A Day at The Deck: Muskegon's only beachfront restaurant
Michelle Harris and Fred Scharmer took a risk by purchasing a beachfront space in Muskegon back in 2014 and have since turned it into a booming restaurant.
West Michigan man recovering after Alaska grizzly bear attack
ALASKA -- A West Michigan man is recovering with injuries to his arms after he was attacked by a grizzly bear while hunting in Alaska. Nicholas Kuperus, 33, of the Nunica area, was hunting moose with friends Sept. 6 about 60 miles north of Glennallen in the Upper East Fork Indian River area. The area is about 300 miles northeast of Anchorage.
Comments / 2