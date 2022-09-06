ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

MLive.com

Grand Rapids Week 3 predictions: Will the surprise teams keep winning?

It has been a great start to the season for a handful of Grand Rapids area teams that haven’t had much success in recent years. West Ottawa, Wayland and Calvin Christian went a combined 1-26 last year, but after Week 3, all three teams are 2-0. Meanwhile, Union has a chance to do something it hasn’t done since 1998.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MICHIGAN STATE
whtc.com

Zeeland Man Wins $25,000 A Year For Life

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 6, 2022 – A special set of numbers paid off within months for a Zeeland man who won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game. 55-year-old Scott Snyder matched the five white balls drawn Aug. 7 – 07-12-31-37-44 –...
ZEELAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Kalamazoo College scholarship receives $1M gift

A new scholarship is available at Kalamazoo College, courtesy of a student’s parents. Geoffrey and Kathleen “Keenie” Fieger, the parents of Kalamazoo College junior Julian Fieger, recently gave $1 million to their newly created Keenie and Julian Fieger Endowed Scholarship for current and future students, and to further the school’s strategic plan, Advancing Kalamazoo College: A Strategic Vision for 2023.
KALAMAZOO, MI
UPMATTERS

Cedar Point to retire Top Thrill Dragster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cedar Point has announced that Top Thrill Dragster, one of the amusement park’s most popular rides, will be retired. The park made the announcement Tuesday with minimal details, saying ownership would share more information in the future. “After 19 seasons in operation with...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Good Things Along The Lakeshore

Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. High School student launches bilingual tutoring program. Holland Christian...
HOLLAND, MI
foodmanufacturing.com

Snack Foods Maker Announces Michigan Headquarters

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce that SnackCraft, a Greece-based manufacturer of high-quality snack foods, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in the city of Kentwood with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. “This investment by SnackCraft will create long-term economic...
KENTWOOD, MI
wbch.com

M-66 & M-79 Intersection in Nashville - now open

UPDATE: The Michigan Dept. of Transportation reported at 2:20am Thursday morning that the intersection has been cleared and is re-opened. UPDATE: 4:37 pm Heavy equipment is now on the scene in an attempt to remove the hugh press and semi tracter that broke down Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of M-66 and M-79 near Mooville in Nashville. The Press and semi tractor has been in the intersection for over 24 hours.
NASHVILLE, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Ascension hires new administrator for Allegan, Plainwell

Ascension Borgess is pleased to announce Natalie Ryder, MBA-HM, MSN, RN, NE-BC, as administrator of Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital in Allegan and Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital in Plainwell. In addition, Ryder will continue in her current role as administrator of Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac. Ryder is a registered nurse and...
PLAINWELL, MI

