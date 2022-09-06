ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

coloradopolitics.com

CALDARA | Charter schools — separate and unequal

Last week I suggested you vote against any school district’s mill levy override unless it is structured so the district gets portions of the new funding as they meet student improvement milestones. Allow me to add to that: don’t vote for any mill levy override that doesn’t fund all...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Colorado Mesa models a better solution to student debt

The cancellation of thousands of dollars of individual student debt by the Biden administration has proven to be a divisive program, especially in a community like Grand Junction. We see this plan as being helpful to some students who are in real need, but also arbitrary in its application. It’s likely to cancel debt for students who have an ability to pay and miss others who sacrificed earlier to pay off student debt.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado adopts stricter air pollution permit requirements, oil industry calls it ill-timed

Colorado's health agency has adopted stricter requirements in order for companies to obtain a general permit for "minor sources" of air pollution. As part of the new application process, businesses must complete a "checklist," which serves to certify that a business performed a "more robust review of construction projects that create a new source of air pollution," the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a news release.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Report: Education budget increases did not translate to higher teacher pay

The salaries of Colorado teachers are not increasing at the same rate as the budgets for school districts, according to a report released Wednesday. The annual Dollars and Data Report from the Common Sense Institute found that, over the last 14 years, Colorado’s funding per student has increased by 47% while the average teacher salary has only risen by 27%.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

NONPROFIT REGISTER | Tickets for Summit & Stars Gala now on sale

News: Tickets are now on sale for the Summit & Stars Gala, signature fundraiser for the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado and Wyoming. The Oct. 1 event is being chaired by Michelle Losasso and takes place at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Tickets start at $300 per person and include cocktails,...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Blink and your car is gone in Colorado

It looks like Colorado is on track for the second year in a row to claim the dubious title of No. 1 state for auto theft. That’s among the startling findings of the latest crime study released Thursday by Colorado’s Common Sense Institute. Alarming, galling, embarrassing and depressing...
COLORADO STATE

