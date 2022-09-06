SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with shooting at two people on Labor Day, though neither of his alleged targets were struck by gunfire. About 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of North Clinton Street on Saginaw’s West Side. A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman had been in a vehicle in a residence’s driveway when the assailant opened fire on them from another vehicle, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Oscar Lopez.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO