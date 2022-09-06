Read full article on original website
abc12.com
72-year-old dies in crash while passing vehicle in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man died after crashing while trying to pass a car near Saginaw on Thursday morning. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the Saginaw Township man was driving a GMC Terrain north on Mackinaw Road in Kochville Township when he tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax also driving north near Pierce Road around 8:55 a.m.
nbc25news.com
Apartment fire in Flint Township
FLINT TWP, Mich - Five fire departments are fighting a fire at the Western Pine Apartments on Noble Avenue in Flint Township. Consumers Energy is on scene shutting off all gas and electric service. It's not known how many people have been displaced. Mid-Michigan NOW has a crew on the...
WNEM
Cause of Flint home explosion undetermined, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police investigators have finished the investigation into the deadly house explosion in Flint that happened nearly a year ago, but have not determined a cause. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, a laboratory examination of the evidence recovered from the explosion was held by all interested...
WNEM
Flint Police searching for missing 14-year-old
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is asking for your help in the search for a missing 14-year-old. Nevaeh Rain Harvey was last seen at Juliano’s C-Store, located at Corunna Road and S. Ballenger Highway in Flint, on Aug. 31. She is described as 5′3″, 99 pounds...
WILX-TV
Howell police seek missing woman last seen Sunday
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Kelly Dorsey, a woman last seen Sunday evening in Howell. According to authorities, Dorsey was last seen at about 7 p.m. off North State Street in Downtown Howell. Police describe Dorsey as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 95 pounds....
abc12.com
Genesee County sheriff's department helping seniors victimized by crooked contractor
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's department is helping seniors who say they are victims of a crooked contractor. Carolyn Mayo told ABC 12 Robert Earl Gill agreed to repair her roof for $2800. She gave him half the money, then she says he disappeared with out completing the job.
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old shot during Southfield carjacking suffers severed artery, broken femur
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old man has a long road of recovery ahead of him after he was shot during a carjacking in Southfield. A trio is accused of approaching the victim, whose name is Justin, at Regal Towers on Aug. 17, shooting him with a high-powered rifle, and stealing his Pontiac G6.
Saginaw man charged with shooting at 2 people on Labor Day
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with shooting at two people on Labor Day, though neither of his alleged targets were struck by gunfire. About 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of North Clinton Street on Saginaw’s West Side. A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman had been in a vehicle in a residence’s driveway when the assailant opened fire on them from another vehicle, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Oscar Lopez.
abc12.com
Lapeer County Sheriff discusses incidents involving food service worker, his own staff
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A video showing a deputy throwing a punch at an inmate and then punches him a few times. That's just one of a few incidents a mid-Michigan sheriff has to handle with discipline action this year. That incident happened in the Lapeer County Jail earlier this...
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
recordpatriot.com
Teen in critical condition following shooting in Flint
Detectives for the Flint Major Case Unit are investigating a shooting that injured two teens, leaving one in critical condition. The shooting took place around 5:15 p.m. on Monday on Flint's west side, authorities said in a press release on Tuesday. Three teens were walking southbound on Ballenger Hwy. near...
abc12.com
Flint senior citizen suing contractor he says has been preying on the elderly
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Leon Martin is proud of the home he has owned for decades and works hard to maintain the property. One summer day, Martin was outside when a guy pulled up, said he was a contractor, offered to fix his driveway and quoted him a price of $650.
WNEM
Officials meet to discuss cause of Flint home explosion
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire investigators from Flint and Michigan State Police met on the west side of the state to discuss the cause of the home explosion in Flint that happened close to a year ago. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, officials met in Grandville to talk about what happened...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police take man into custody after barricaded situation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department has taken a man into custody after he was believed to have barricaded himself inside a home on the city's west side with a gun. Police surrounded a home on Somerset on Detroit's east side just north of I-94 and urged residents in the area to shelter in place.
Livonia police searching for missing 36-year-old mother of two Kasey Debat
Family members of a 36-year-old mother of two who went missing on Monday are pleading with the community for help in locating her. The Livonia Police Department said Kasey Debat disappeared after she left her home in a 2019 white Ford Flex
14-year-old Michigan teen accused of killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister
SAGINAW, Mich. (TCD) -- A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister. According to MLive.com, 10-year-old Na'Mylah Turner-Moore was reported missing Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 6:15 a.m. because she was not at her stepfather's home on the 800 block of South 12th Street. Na'Mylah's stepfather reportedly called her biological father, who then called Saginaw Police.
WNEM
Suspect arrested after threats against individuals at Grand Blanc HS
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - One suspect has been arrested after threats were made against individuals at Grand Blanc High School, according to Grand Blanc Community Schools. The school district said it learned this weekend about threats that were made. The individual who is accused of making the threatening statements...
abc12.com
Investigators say gas leak is to blame for Hogarth explosion
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have determined the cause of a deadly explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint last November that killed two people and displaced dozens of neighbors. Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said investigators revealed during their Wednesday meeting that the explosion was caused by an indoor gas...
Suspect arrested in May homicide outside Flint grocery store
FLINT, MI – A man suspected in a May shooting outside a Flint grocery store has been arrested, authorities said this week. The man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.
Gas leak ‘contributed’ to deadly Hogarth Avenue explosion, but cause remains undetermined: state
FLINT, MI – A natural gas leak contributed to the November explosion of a Flint home that left two people dead and two injured, but the cause of the explosion is officially undetermined, state officials said.
