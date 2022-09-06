ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

72-year-old dies in crash while passing vehicle in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man died after crashing while trying to pass a car near Saginaw on Thursday morning. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the Saginaw Township man was driving a GMC Terrain north on Mackinaw Road in Kochville Township when he tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax also driving north near Pierce Road around 8:55 a.m.
nbc25news.com

Apartment fire in Flint Township

FLINT TWP, Mich - Five fire departments are fighting a fire at the Western Pine Apartments on Noble Avenue in Flint Township. Consumers Energy is on scene shutting off all gas and electric service. It's not known how many people have been displaced. Mid-Michigan NOW has a crew on the...
WNEM

Cause of Flint home explosion undetermined, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police investigators have finished the investigation into the deadly house explosion in Flint that happened nearly a year ago, but have not determined a cause. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, a laboratory examination of the evidence recovered from the explosion was held by all interested...
WNEM

Flint Police searching for missing 14-year-old

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is asking for your help in the search for a missing 14-year-old. Nevaeh Rain Harvey was last seen at Juliano’s C-Store, located at Corunna Road and S. Ballenger Highway in Flint, on Aug. 31. She is described as 5′3″, 99 pounds...
WILX-TV

Howell police seek missing woman last seen Sunday

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Kelly Dorsey, a woman last seen Sunday evening in Howell. According to authorities, Dorsey was last seen at about 7 p.m. off North State Street in Downtown Howell. Police describe Dorsey as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 95 pounds....
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man charged with shooting at 2 people on Labor Day

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with shooting at two people on Labor Day, though neither of his alleged targets were struck by gunfire. About 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of North Clinton Street on Saginaw’s West Side. A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman had been in a vehicle in a residence’s driveway when the assailant opened fire on them from another vehicle, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Oscar Lopez.
recordpatriot.com

Teen in critical condition following shooting in Flint

Detectives for the Flint Major Case Unit are investigating a shooting that injured two teens, leaving one in critical condition. The shooting took place around 5:15 p.m. on Monday on Flint's west side, authorities said in a press release on Tuesday. Three teens were walking southbound on Ballenger Hwy. near...
WNEM

Officials meet to discuss cause of Flint home explosion

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire investigators from Flint and Michigan State Police met on the west side of the state to discuss the cause of the home explosion in Flint that happened close to a year ago. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, officials met in Grandville to talk about what happened...
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police take man into custody after barricaded situation

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department has taken a man into custody after he was believed to have barricaded himself inside a home on the city's west side with a gun. Police surrounded a home on Somerset on Detroit's east side just north of I-94 and urged residents in the area to shelter in place.
truecrimedaily

14-year-old Michigan teen accused of killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister

SAGINAW, Mich. (TCD) -- A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister. According to MLive.com, 10-year-old Na'Mylah Turner-Moore was reported missing Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 6:15 a.m. because she was not at her stepfather's home on the 800 block of South 12th Street. Na'Mylah's stepfather reportedly called her biological father, who then called Saginaw Police.
WNEM

Suspect arrested after threats against individuals at Grand Blanc HS

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - One suspect has been arrested after threats were made against individuals at Grand Blanc High School, according to Grand Blanc Community Schools. The school district said it learned this weekend about threats that were made. The individual who is accused of making the threatening statements...
abc12.com

Investigators say gas leak is to blame for Hogarth explosion

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have determined the cause of a deadly explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint last November that killed two people and displaced dozens of neighbors. Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said investigators revealed during their Wednesday meeting that the explosion was caused by an indoor gas...
MLive

Suspect arrested in May homicide outside Flint grocery store

FLINT, MI – A man suspected in a May shooting outside a Flint grocery store has been arrested, authorities said this week. The man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.
