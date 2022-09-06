Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
What If... The wildest possible outcomes for CFB Week 2 feat. Alabama & more! | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt introduces a new segment called “What if?” in which he answers what could happen if the Stanford Cardinal were to knock off the USC Trojans, if the Michigan Wolverines' QB J.J. McCarthy turns it over multiple times against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and if the Texas Longhorns were to actually upset the Alabama Crimson Tide.
