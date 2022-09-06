ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

abc17news.com

St. Louis police shoot and kill Sudanese man after standoff

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police shot and killed a 61-year-old Sudanese refugee when he reportedly lunged at an officer with a knife after a long standoff. Police Lt. John Greene said officers were attempting to serve several warrants Wednesday when the man barricaded himself inside an apartment. Green said officers used tasers, tear gas, robots and other less-lethal means to coax the man out. Green says when a SWAT team went into the apartment, the man charged at an officer with a knife, and police fired seven shots. The man was alone in the apartment. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports neighbors said the man and his children immigrated from Sudan about five years ago.
FOX 2

Police search for St. Louis carjacking suspect

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a recent carjacking. He was wearing a very distinctive shirt and investigators believe that may identify him. The brand name of the suspect’s shirt is likely referred to as “Vlone.” A 27-year-old woman was carjacked in […]
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for allegedly stealing from car

A 35-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for reportedly trying to get inside vehicles at a Eureka commuter parking lot. The man allegedly admitted to stealing from one vehicle, Eureka Police reported. A witness called Eureka Police at about 6 p.m. Aug. 20 and reported seeing the suspect trying to...
advantagenews.com

FBI touts task force with local police

The FBI Springfield Field Office is touting its shoulder-to-shoulder partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across the country. Their Southern Illinois Transnational Organized Crime West (TOC-W) task force includes officers from Alton, Wood River, and many other local agencies, and a spokesman says this partnership has proven to be beneficial.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Drug, theft charges filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Drug, cannabis and theft cases were among felony charges filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Isaiah L. Hammonds, 32, of Alton, was charged Sept. 6 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
KMOV

1 dead after shooting in Granite City

GRANITE CITY (KMOV) -- A person died after a shooting in the 2700 block of East 25th Street in Granite City Thursday, police said. Officers were called to the scene around 12:50 p.m. One person was taken into custody and then a victim was found with a gunshot wound, police said. The victim died from their injuries. The ages of the two people are unknown. It is also unclear how the shooting happened.
KMOV

Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say

St. Louis City enters agreement with Ely Walker day before nuisance hearing. St. Louis City reached an agreement with Ely Walker Condominium Association one day before a scheduled nuisance hearing. University City homeowners struggle with thieves, permit issues following historic floods. Updated: 6 hours ago. David Rothschild continues to work...
