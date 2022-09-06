Read full article on original website
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
St. Louis man who faked his identity for more than 30 years gets mercy from judge
Deleo Antonio Barner was facing up to a year in prison for using his fake name to renew his passport over the past thirty years. The trouble began when he was 23 and got kicked out of the Army for missing a drill day, but wanted to re-enlist.
abc17news.com
St. Louis police shoot and kill Sudanese man after standoff
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police shot and killed a 61-year-old Sudanese refugee when he reportedly lunged at an officer with a knife after a long standoff. Police Lt. John Greene said officers were attempting to serve several warrants Wednesday when the man barricaded himself inside an apartment. Green said officers used tasers, tear gas, robots and other less-lethal means to coax the man out. Green says when a SWAT team went into the apartment, the man charged at an officer with a knife, and police fired seven shots. The man was alone in the apartment. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports neighbors said the man and his children immigrated from Sudan about five years ago.
Police search for St. Louis carjacking suspect
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a recent carjacking. He was wearing a very distinctive shirt and investigators believe that may identify him. The brand name of the suspect’s shirt is likely referred to as “Vlone.” A 27-year-old woman was carjacked in […]
Exotic dancer testifies in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire trial
A woman convicted in the Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire conspiracy testified Thursday, along with several other witnesses. Terica Ellis told the jury about what happened before the death of Andre Montgomery Jr.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Man Pleads Guilty to Enlisting in Army Under an Assumed Name Almost 40-Years-Later
(MISSOURINET) – A man from St. Louis will serve 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to living under an assumed name that he used to enlist in the Army 37 years ago. Brent Palm has the story:
KMOV
St. Louis City to review police officers’ secondary work policy following investigation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - On Tower Grove Avenue near the popular entertainment district The Grove sits a parking lot filled with white cars with the word “POLICE.” The building looks like a police substation, but it belongs to a private company, owned by a former police officer. “I...
Catalytic converter thief sentenced to prison and $46,000 in restitution
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man acting as a lookout for catalytic converter thieves will be spending the next nine months in prison and paying $46,001 in restitution. A judge sentenced D’Ante Carter, 38, for his involvement in stealing 39 of the devices that contain trace amounts of precious metals from vehicles. Court documents say […]
KMOV
Knife-wielding suspect shot, killed after lunging at officer, St. Louis police say
Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, BOA President Lewis Reed plead guilty to corruption charges. Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed have pleaded guilty to corruption charges. Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022...
KMOV
Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, BOA President Lewis Reed plead guilty to corruption charges
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues its homicide investigation after a man was found shot dead in St. Clair last week. University City homeowners struggle with thieves, permit issues following historic floods. Updated: 21 hours ago.
KSDK
5 dead at City Justice Center in St. Louis this year: 'We are going to get the answers that the public deserves' says local leader
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway following the fifth death of a detainee at the City Justice Center this year. Correctional officers made an emergency call for medical assistance. Medical staff performed life-saving measures and the detainee was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly...
Officer shoots, kills knife-wielding suspect in north St. Louis standoff
An hours-long standoff at a north St. Louis apartment complex ended Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired.
Man shot in south St. Louis after checking on car alarm
An investigation is underway after someone shot a man while he checked on a car alarm overnight in south St. Louis.
5-hour-long standoff between police and suspect turns fatal
A five hour long police standoff with a man armed with a knife turns fatal when the suspect is shot and killed by police.
In 2 Weeks, St. Louis Saw 462 Auto Thefts — and Just 1 Charge
Only a small percentage of auto theft-related crimes led to charges in St. Louis city or county in July and August
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for allegedly stealing from car
A 35-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for reportedly trying to get inside vehicles at a Eureka commuter parking lot. The man allegedly admitted to stealing from one vehicle, Eureka Police reported. A witness called Eureka Police at about 6 p.m. Aug. 20 and reported seeing the suspect trying to...
advantagenews.com
FBI touts task force with local police
The FBI Springfield Field Office is touting its shoulder-to-shoulder partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across the country. Their Southern Illinois Transnational Organized Crime West (TOC-W) task force includes officers from Alton, Wood River, and many other local agencies, and a spokesman says this partnership has proven to be beneficial.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Drug, theft charges filed in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Drug, cannabis and theft cases were among felony charges filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Isaiah L. Hammonds, 32, of Alton, was charged Sept. 6 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
KMOV
Woman shot multiple times, killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman is dead after a shooting in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Thursday, police said. The woman was shot in the chest multiple times in the 2800 block of Grand. The homicide division is investigating. No other information was immediately released.
KMOV
1 dead after shooting in Granite City
GRANITE CITY (KMOV) -- A person died after a shooting in the 2700 block of East 25th Street in Granite City Thursday, police said. Officers were called to the scene around 12:50 p.m. One person was taken into custody and then a victim was found with a gunshot wound, police said. The victim died from their injuries. The ages of the two people are unknown. It is also unclear how the shooting happened.
KMOV
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say
St. Louis City enters agreement with Ely Walker day before nuisance hearing. St. Louis City reached an agreement with Ely Walker Condominium Association one day before a scheduled nuisance hearing. University City homeowners struggle with thieves, permit issues following historic floods. Updated: 6 hours ago. David Rothschild continues to work...
