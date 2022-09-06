Read full article on original website
DMitri Elbert
2d ago
Why did he need their car😐? He caused trauma to this family because he wanted 2 hots and a city? It makes no sense. The judge should send these criminals to war over seas and may be they'll tell their buddies it's not worth it.
Reply
5
TJ0711
2d ago
Disgusting. Always be aware of your surroundings, no matter where you are. Carry if you can, the crime will never stop.
Reply
4
k c
2d ago
He should get life in prison with no chance of parol.
Reply
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Related
Police search for St. Louis carjacking suspect
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a recent carjacking. He was wearing a very distinctive shirt and investigators believe that may identify him. The brand name of the suspect’s shirt is likely referred to as “Vlone.” A 27-year-old woman was carjacked in […]
myleaderpaper.com
Purse stolen from Eureka senior facility tracked to High Ridge
Eureka Police are trying to get in touch with four people who reportedly live at a home on Golden Circle in High Ridge in connection with the theft of a purse, iPhone and Apple watch from a nursing facility. GPS was used to track the phone to the High Ridge home, police reported.
St. Louis man admits to two carjackings, one with child stuck inside
A St. Louis man pleaded guilty to two carjackings Tuesday.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for allegedly stealing from car
A 35-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for reportedly trying to get inside vehicles at a Eureka commuter parking lot. The man allegedly admitted to stealing from one vehicle, Eureka Police reported. A witness called Eureka Police at about 6 p.m. Aug. 20 and reported seeing the suspect trying to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
Knife-wielding suspect shot, killed after lunging at officer, St. Louis police say
Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, BOA President Lewis Reed plead guilty to corruption charges. Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed have pleaded guilty to corruption charges. Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022...
5-hour-long standoff between police and suspect turns fatal
A five hour long police standoff with a man armed with a knife turns fatal when the suspect is shot and killed by police.
KMOV
Woman shot multiple times, killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman is dead after a shooting in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Thursday, police said. The woman was shot in the chest multiple times in the 2800 block of Grand. The homicide division is investigating. No other information was immediately released.
Man shot in south St. Louis after checking on car alarm
An investigation is underway after someone shot a man while he checked on a car alarm overnight in south St. Louis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
How can St. Louis streets become safer for drivers, bikers, pedestrians?
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The recent hit-and-run death of a biker has reignited residents to call on the City of St. Louis to make changes to improve road safety. Danyell McMiller was hit and killed by someone driving a white Kia sedan with no license plates Tuesday afternoon on Grand near Tower Grove Park. St. Louis Metropolitan Police reported that the driver fled the scene.
Mo. man accused of beating, stomping, fatally stabbing his wife while 2 children were home
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly beating and fatally stabbing his wife with their children in close proximity before fleeing the scene. On Sept. 4, at approximately 4:21 a.m., Hazelwood Police Department officers responded to a home on the 800 block of Lightwood...
Deceased biker identified in hit-and-run crash in Tower Grove East
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police identified the victim in the hit-and-run crash that killed a biker this week in the Tower Grove East neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. Officials confirmed the victim was 47-year-old Danyell McMilller from the 3100 block of Portis. According to the incident report, the driver...
Do trackers help find stolen cars? A Metro East mom found out
A woman in the Metro East said her son and daughter both had their cars stolen last month. Her son’s car had a tracker – but did that help find the car faster? She explains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officer shoots, kills knife-wielding suspect in north St. Louis standoff
An hours-long standoff at a north St. Louis apartment complex ended Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired.
myleaderpaper.com
Man reports lockbox stolen from dead mother’s Arnold home
A 37-year-old Arnold man reported that a lockbox containing collectible items and personal paperwork was stolen from his deceased mother’s home in the 2100 block of Francis Drive in Arnold. The mother, a 55-year-old Arnold woman, died on Aug. 24, Arnold Police reported. The son reported the theft at...
khqa.com
Man accused of setting estranged wife's bed on fire
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is charged with Arson and Endangering the Welfare of a Child for allegedly setting fire Tuesday to his estranged wife's bed while two children were in the house. According to court documents, 42-year-old Clarence Aaron Moore called police Tuesday afternoon and told them...
KMOV
Gunman shoots teen 3 times at her Ferguson residence, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager was shot multiple times at her Ferguson residence Tuesday afternoon. Officers in Ferguson said a group of young people drove up to the teen’s residence on Glen Owen Drive and shot her three times. Paramedics took her to a hospital and think her injuries aren’t life-threatening.
advantagenews.com
One dead in Granite City shooting
One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Granite City Thursday afternoon. Police were called just before 1pm to the 2,700 block of East 25th Street and found the victim who died a short time later at the scene. Police took one person into custody at the scene and the case remains under investigation.
abc17news.com
St. Louis police shoot and kill Sudanese man after standoff
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police shot and killed a 61-year-old Sudanese refugee when he reportedly lunged at an officer with a knife after a long standoff. Police Lt. John Greene said officers were attempting to serve several warrants Wednesday when the man barricaded himself inside an apartment. Green said officers used tasers, tear gas, robots and other less-lethal means to coax the man out. Green says when a SWAT team went into the apartment, the man charged at an officer with a knife, and police fired seven shots. The man was alone in the apartment. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports neighbors said the man and his children immigrated from Sudan about five years ago.
KMOV
‘I lost my baby:’ Mother loses 10-year-old in Bellefontaine Road crash
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Tiara Jackson could never have predicted such a tragedy would shake up her world forever. “I haven’t processed it, I’m not processing. I’m still in shock about it,” said Jackson. “I lost my baby. And now I have to learn how to move on and live without my baby.”
ATF releases photos of gun store burglary suspects that have used stolen cars to ram front doors
ST. LOUIS — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking for the burglars that have hit multiple gun stores in the St. Louis area in recent weeks using a similar tactic. In a press release, the ATF said its agents are working with several police departments...
Comments / 7