Fort Worth, TX

Teen, 21-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

Triple shooting in Fort Worth leaves 2 children dead, 1 injured 02:44

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A 16-year-old and Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson, 21, were arrested in connection to the Aug. 28 triple shooting in North Fort Worth, which killed a child and teenager. An 18-month-old was also injured but survived the drive-by shooting.

Rayshard Scott, 5, and Jamarrien Monroe, 17, were shot on Steel Dust Drive. They were given emergency treatment at the scene and taken to the hospital, but Monroe and Scott both died from their injuries.

Investigators said an unknown number of assailants drove to the area, got out of their car, and began firing at a group of people gathered outside before speeding off.

Homicide detectives, in addition to patrol officers and U.S. marshals arrested the teenager and Bell-Johnson over the Labor Day weekend.

Both were charged with capital murder.

William Delaney
2d ago

That young man is only 21 I can imagine how hard a life he’s lived he looks like he’s forty but do the crime do the time so sad for the baby boy and other child they are gone

Melissa Reamy
1d ago

I'm so tired of hearing about young children getting shot. God bless our country. What is this world coming to. I pray for those families in their time of need. 🙏❤️🙏. 😭😭😭

The whole truth
2d ago

A family member should have both of them (Green Lighted) while they are waiting for trial, it wouldn’t take much and not to many would care🤫

CBS DFW

Police make arrest in Fort Worth road rage incident

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An arrest has been made in the murder of Chin Shin, who was fatally shot in a road rage incident on Aug. 15. At about 2:41 a.m. on Aug. 15, Fort Worth police received multiple calls requesting for officers at the 2500 block of University Drive. Gunshots could be heard while on the phone, according to an arrest warrant.There were multiple subjects who police said were 'beating up' the driver who caused the accident. Two of the subjects had guns they were pointing at each other.Markynn West was seen in a surveillance video shooting Shin multiple...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Four in Custody After Armored Truck Employee Shot During Robbery

Four people are in custody after an armored truck employee was shot Thursday afternoon during an attempted robbery in Carrollton, police say. Carrollton Police said the employee was confronted and shot outside the Bank of America on E. Belt Line Road and S. Josey Lane. The employee was reportedly shot in the arm and is expected to be OK, according to Carrollton police spokesperson Jolene DeVito.
CARROLLTON, TX
kurv.com

Two Arrested For Drive-By Shooting Deaths Of Teen And Child In Fort Worth

Two suspects are in custody for the shooting deaths of a teenager and a child in Fort Worth last month. Police and U.S. Marshals arrested 21-year-old Anthony Bell-Johnson and a 16-year-old boy over Labor Day Weekend. Investigators say 17-year-old Jamarrien Monroe and five-year-old Rayshard Scott were killed on August 28th...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man arrested for shooting death of sister's boyfriend, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Arlington police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of Donald Hunt last month.At approximately 4 p.m. Aug. 26, police were called to an apartment in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Hunt dead with an apparent gunshot wound.A little over a week later on Sept. 3, the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force located 32-year-old Darius Brown--the brother of Hunt's former girlfriend--and arrested him.According to Brown's arrest warrant, Brown's sister--whose name has not been released--stated her and Hunt got into...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Dead After Fort Worth Shooting: Police

A man died outside a West Fort Worth Kroger Wednesday evening after he was apparently wounded in a shooting nearby, police say. In a statement to NBC 5, Fort Worth police said officers were called at 6:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting victim outside the Kroger located on the 9100 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Intoxication manslaughter suspect arrested after early morning crash in Irving

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) - An intoxication manslaughter investigation has begun into a fatality crash the morning of Sept. 7. It happened on SH 183 East near Carl Road.The driver of a broken down car was struck while standing outside by another vehicle. Police said the suspected drunk driver is in custody.The state highway was shut down at O'Connor prompting law enforcement to advise drivers to take an alternate route. 
IRVING, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Video Shows Confrontation Before Shots Fired at Irving Mall

A new video obtained by NBC 5 shows the chaotic moments at a North Texas mall when a man opened fire Sunday afternoon. The surveillance video appears to show a couple walking toward an exit at the Irving Mall. At the same time, a man in a light-colored shirt enters the mall and immediately confronts a man carrying a bag and a child in a car carrier.
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

Yaqub Talib indicted for murder after fatal shooting of coach at youth football game

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The brother of former NFL player Aquib Talib was indicted for murder in Dallas today after the fatal shooting of a coach at a youth football game nearly a month ago.Yaqub Talib is accused of killing youth football coach Mike Hikemon at a game in Lancaster on Aug. 13 after an argument broke out between coaches and the officiating crew. Talib allegedly pulled out a gun and fired, striking Hickmon in front of parents and children as young as 9.Talib turned himself in on Aug. 15 and was charged with assault causing bodily injury and a probation...
LANCASTER, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for critical missing man who may need assistance

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is looking for critical missing man James Price. Price was last seen in the 4100 block of Gaston Avenue on Sept. 7 at about 5:20 p.m.Police said Price left the area on foot and may be confused and in need of assistance. Police say Price is a 68-year-old black male. He is 5'10", weighs 105 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a red and blue Tommy Hilfiger hat, red and blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, khaki pants, black sneakers, a gold Seiko watch and eyeglasses.Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 911 or (214) 671-4268.   
DALLAS, TX
police1.com

Texas officers using 'game-changer' technology to track down suspects

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas police officers are crediting a camera system for helping them identify and find potential suspects. The Fort Worth Police Department is using the Flock camera system to scan license plates to track down potential suspects and solve crimes, Fox4News.com reported. Over the weekend, the department received an alert from the system notifying them of a vehicle linked to an aggravated assault. The driver was later arrested, according to police.
FORT WORTH, TX
$5,000 Offered For Information On Racist Church Vandalism

The investigation for the vandal that targeted Stonebridge United Methodist Church in McKinney, Texas on August 28 is still ongoing. But Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of $5,000 for information that will lead to the arrest and indictment of the individual or individuals responsible for the attack. Crime...
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

