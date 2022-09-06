ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Top 2023 Cornerback Bravion Rogers re-commits to Texas AM

By Cameron Ohnysty
 2 days ago

Top 2023 cornerback Bravion Rogers officially re-committed to Texas A&M on Tuesday, nearly one full month after he de-committed from the program in the late hours of August 8th, posting via social media that his plan was to explore more of his recruiting options at the time.

Rogers first committed to the Aggies on April 12th of this year, and was a consistent visitor to College State throughout the summer, developing a tight-knit relationship with the coaching staff in the process. Even though his de-commitment did come as a sudden shock to all of us in the Texas A&M media landscape, this is not the first time the program under head coach Jimbo has dealt with the type of recruiting chaos, as the formed beloved free safety for the Aggies Leon O’Neal also committed, then de-committed from the program before finally sticking with the maroon and white.

In accordance with 247Sports , Rogers is the 4th ranked cornerback in the country, the 9th ranked player in Texas, and the 40th overall ranked player in the 2023 recruiting class, while joining Dalton Brooks and Jayvon Thomas in what already looks to be an imposing future defensive backfield thus far.

Gig ‘Em, Bravion!

Comments / 0

 

