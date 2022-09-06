ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islip, NY

Letters written by Civil War soldier from L.I. now preserved

By Carolyn Gusoff
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WU2iZ_0hkajTLA00

Handwritten letters from Civil War soldier preserved on Long Island 02:35

ISLIP, N.Y. -- Scores of handwritten letters from a Civil War soldier to his wife have been donated to the Islip Historical Society by a family that traces its roots to the Long Island town.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, they've been preserved and digitized for the public to learn from.

Inside the climate-controlled Suffolk Historical Society, you'll find the treasure trove -- 97 handwritten letters, all from one Islip resident to his wife during the Civil War.

From 1862-1865, Frederick Wright Sr. wrote to wife, Pheobe, more than three times a month, in pencil, which has endured more than 160 years.

Providing a rare glimpse into daily Civil War life, the letters were recently found in a Rhode Island basement.

"We knew about them, but no one could quite identify where they were located, and then we got the magic phone call from the family members that they were found in a shoe box in the closet," said Victoria Berger, director of the Suffolk Historical Society Museum.

Handed down five generations, the letters have now been meticulously preserved -- digitized and searchable.

"We had to have the letter stored under perfect humidity to allow them to relax so they could be unfolded," Berger said. "They were too fragile for scanning."

Robert Finnegan, with the Islip Historical Society, poured over the cursive to transcribe all of them.

"It's very special because it gives you the life of a soldier from Islip hamlet in the war, and he also discusses his day-to-day life. You know, 'I'm waiting to get my horse,'" he said.

"A lot of it is just filled with day-to-day, 'Send me more socks,'" Berger said.

Mixed in with brutality of war.

Finnegan read from one letter, "'Dear wife ... Tell the children I have seen men with their bodies cut up in all kinds of ways. They went and were carried by me by the hundreds."

The family that had the letters didn't want to sell them and profit off of history, so they decided to donate to the Islip Historical Society.

"Because then people could, you know, look at them and have them as a resource," said Claudia Kepner, a descendant of Wright.

"I don't think that most Americans today can really appreciate the brutality of war, and especially a war as brutal as the Civil War," Berger said.

They will now be made public to teach about the sacrifice of Suffolk 's nearly 1,000 men who enlisted in America's deadliest war.

Three of Wright's sons also enlisted to fight in the Civil War. One of them died from an illness contracted in the war.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 8, 2022

(Above) Here is Spencer, tight to his first bluefish on one of my guided surf trips. Fall run activity. Albies, Striper blitzes, bluefish on the beaches. Weakfish bite coming alive for surfcasters. Boats are getting them on the north shore. Yellowfin Tuna bite is all time. Swords and Bigeyes at...
MONTAUK, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul signs bill limiting class sizes in NYC schools

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed a bill that will shrink classroom sizes in New York City schools.The agreement will cap classes to 20-25 students depending on the grade level.United Federation of Teachers president Michael Mulgrew released a statement saying in part, "For decades, New York City parents and teachers have been fighting for lower class sizes.  We now have something to celebrate."The change will be implemented gradually over a five-year period beginning in September 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Islip, NY
Government
City
Islip, NY
State
Rhode Island State
CBS New York

Children who lost parents on 9/11 keep their memories alive

NEW YORK -- Children who lost parents on 9/11 are now adults, who will forever hold onto their childhood memories.Two people who lost their fathers shared with CBS2's Lisa Rozner how they are keeping the special relationships they had with their dads alive."I always imagined I would be looking out that window and his car would be there," Manhasset resident Ashley Bisman said.Bisman was 16 years old when her father, Jeffrey Goldflam, was killed on 9/11."I was in my social studies class when the first airplane struck the north tower," she said.Forty-eight-year-old Goldflam was the chief financial officer at Cantor...
GREENWICH, CT
CBS New York

Sculpture stolen from outdoor exhibition in Suffolk County

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- Police in Suffolk County are looking for the thieves who stole a sculpture from an outdoor exhibition.Investigators say the work was taken from the Patchogue Arts Council Sculpture Garden sometime between Aug. 25-27.The sculpture, made of metal and copper, depicts two people in a canoe.Police say the work is valued at $1,000.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Civil War#Long Island
Register Citizen

Westchester County Airport’s neighbors complain about ‘overwhelming’ noise from planes, jets, helicopters

GREENWICH — Renewed complaints about noise and air-traffic volume are being raised by the public as a new master plan for Westchester County Airport moves forward. Another public hearing is set in Greenwich at the Harvest Time Church on Sept. 13. If previous hearings offer any guide, the issue of noise abatement at the airport will be front and center, as it was at a well-attended public hearing Tuesday at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers mourn passing of Queen Elizabeth

NEW YORK -- Tears are flowing Thursday from London to New York City, where Britons are overwhelmed with emotion upon hearing of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. As CBS2's Tim McNicholas reports, Tea & Sympathy, a British restaurant in the West Village, holds a special connection to the queen. They're used to celebrating big royal events, and still have a sign hanging from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee a few months ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Looking back at Queen Elizabeth's New York City visits

NEW YORK - During her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited New York City three times.As CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports, her trips were official, but also included sightseeing and shopping. In 1957, Elizabeth II made her first visit to New York as Queen. She was 31 with less than five years on the throne. She took the Staten Island Ferry to get a better view of the city's skyline, and the Queen got a closer look at the Empire State Building and dined at the Waldorf Astoria. She later addressed the United Nations General Assembly, saying, "The United Nations will achieve the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy signs law establishing Black Heritage Trail

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed legislation that will highlight Black history in the state.The governor signed the new law establishing a Black Heritage Trail and Commission at the Newark Public Library.The commission would be tasked with designating historical markers throughout the state recognizing the contributions of African Americans."Black history must be told. It must be celebrated. And not just here in Newark, but all across our state. The Black experience in New Jersey reaches far and wide. It encompasses every county and practically every community," Murphy said."The history of slavery is large in the state, but the history of abolition is even larger here in this state, in this county and especially Newark, and preferably these trails will highlight the history of abolition," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said.State officials are still working on the list of locations to be included on the trail.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Connecticut to hold its annual 9/11 ceremony Thursday night

WESTPORT, Conn. - Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Thursday night Connecticut will hold its annual 9/11 ceremony. Gov. Ned Lamont will be joined by other elected officials at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport. Family members of those killed in the terror attacks will participate, and the names of the 161 victims with ties to Connecticut will be read aloud. The ceremony gets underway at 5:30 p.m. 
CONNECTICUT STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Sports Commentator Sparks ‘Upstate’ New York Line Debate

The only line Mike Tirico should be talking about is an offensive line. He clearly has no business commenting on such a controversial subject. If there is one thing that I have learned while living in the Hudson Valley its that we are very territorial. We're also extremely passionate when it comes to the dividing line between Upstate New York and New York City. I personally think that anything above the 5 Boroughs is Upstate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II grow as reaction pours in

NEW YORK - New Yorkers are responding to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A memorial has been set up outside the British consulate in Manhattan, where, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, there's been an outpouring of support - a growing display of flags, and flowers. The memorial only part of the tributes to the queen. There's also a condolence book inside the consulate. The doors opened to the public Friday morning, and people have been lining up to pay their respects. Looking back at Queen Elizabeth II's 3 New York City visitsMatthew Jones was among the first to sign the book, leaving a...
MANHATTAN, NY
untappedcities.com

The Top 14 Secrets of College Point, Queens

College Point is a diverse neighborhood in northern Queens, located north of Flushing and west of Whitestone. The neighborhood is often considered one of the most isolated in the borough because of the Whitestone Expressway and the lack of subway service nearby. The area was mostly rural until the mid-1850s when rubber factories and other industrial operations moved into the area. Many historic properties from the late 1800s still stand along or near College Point Boulevard, including the old Haefele’s Hotel from 1880. The neighborhood was even a resort town for a few decades, though much of College Point‘s waterfront property is now rather industrial. Today, the area is quaint and filled with parks and green spaces including Powell’s Cove Park, which offers views of the Whitestone Bridge. Here is our guide to the top 14 secrets of College Point.
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

Your Guide to Fall 2022 Car Shows on Long Island

If you’re a gear head or just love cool cars, we put together the ultimate guide to Fall car shows across Long Island. Vettes & Jets Annual Car Show at the American Airpower Museum - Don’t miss American Airpower Museum’s (AAM) event as they showcase dozens of classic and modern Corvettes on the ramp for the Annual Vettes & Jets Car Show! Come see a huge assortment of Corvettes, from inception up to present day, alongside jet fighters of the same eras. Organized by the Long Island Corvette Owners Association (LICOA), this show is a fundraiser for AAM. Owners wishing to display their cars should meet up with other participants no later than 8:30am in front of Gold & Meyer’s Deli at Airport Plaza in Farmingdale (at the southeast corner of Route 110 and Conklin Avenue), to line up their cars and then caravan to the Museum.
SOUTHOLD, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
24K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy