Cambria County, PA

Designer bag giveaways for a good cause at 'Power of the Purse' event

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The United Way of the Laurel Highlands is bringing back an event that raised $45,000 last year for early childhood development work in Cambria and Somerset Counties.

The Power of the Purse event is United Way’s signature Women United of the Laurel Highlands event and it’s taking place on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the 1st Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial.

There will be designer bag giveaways with purses sponsored by community members and businesses at the event.

The organization says that they expect 700 people to attend the event. Attendees are asked to bring a package of diapers to help stock the organization’s growing Diaper Bank.

