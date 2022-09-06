Advocates aim to diversify Annapolis sailing

Related
Where To Find the Best Breakfast in Annapolis, From Crepes To Bagels
Annapolis, Maryland, a quaint waterfront town on the Chesapeake Bay, is known for its colonial history, seafood, and spectacular waterfront scenery. Widely referred to as ‘America’s Sailing Capital’, it is also the headquarters of the United States Naval Academy and home to countless sailors and other people who make their living on the water. If you’re passing through on a trip to get a taste of American history, you’ll also want to stop for breakfast in Annapolis.
Tour vintage planes at Martin State Airport for Fleet Week
Martin State Airport is holding an open house this weekend, so you can check out vintage military planes and the aviation museum for free.
WBOC
Expect Delays For New Bay Bridge Span
KENT ISLAND, Md. - Plans for the new span for the Bay Bridge are expected to delay five years. People in Queen Anne's county are learning more about plans to possibly build a new Chesapeake Bay Bridge span onto Kent Island. However, it appears it will be a slow process.
Bay Weekly
The Return of the Otters
Over the past two months, I have seen four snakeheads in the South River in Anne Arundel County. They were all very large, all probably over 28-inches long. Since I saw the first one, I have been determined to remove them or at least spend time trying. In other words, I turned back to my Florida fishing skills and started casting lures in likely places. I even consulted with FishTalk’s Zach Ditmars about what lures to use.
At first of three town halls, officials warn new Bay crossing is still years away
After studying 14 potential crossing locations, the state decided last year to build a new bridge or tunnel near the existing Bay Bridge spans. The post At first of three town halls, officials warn new Bay crossing is still years away appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
Annapolis Landscaping Employee Finds Enough Lottery Green To House Hunt
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan from Anne Arundel County has house hunting on his to-do list after winning a $50,000 second-tier prize on a Money Rush scratch-off. The happy landscaping employee stopped by Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Sept. 2 to claim his prize, smiling as...
Here's the schedule for flyovers during Maryland Fleet Week
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week brings ships from all over to Baltimore's Inner Harbor for tours, but there's also a show in the skies.Between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11, 17 scheduled flyovers are set to take place as part of the festival, featuring T-6s, F-18s and other aircraft.Here's the full schedule:"The order and types of aircraft may vary each day and will be subject to change or cancellation due to inclement weather," organizers said.
Wbaltv.com
Retired Tommy Hilfiger CEO to auction 1,000-acre Eastern Shore hunting estate
VIENNA, Md. — Former Tommy Hilfiger CEO Edwin Lewis' rural, yet upscale, Eastern Shore duck hunting lodge and equestrian retreat has hit the auction block. Lewis's 1,000-acre Stream Mill Farm on the Nanticoke River in Vienna will seek bidders starting Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. in an online and in-person auction at the site.
Gov. Hogan announces assistance for Baltimore residents with contaminated water
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced assistance for Baltimore City’s elevated bacteria level in a portion of West Baltimore’s drinking water system.
Annapolis mayor, born in Brit. Commonwealth, sends condolences for Queen's death
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley was born in South Africa, lived briefly in London before growing up in Australia. He was born and raised in the British Commonwealth.
WMDT.com
Maryland family needs community support to buy new handicapped van
PRESTON, Del.- Melody Joiner is working tirelessly to make sure her son Christopher Mayo gets to enjoy every bit of life. Whether that’s getting him new toys, like his favorite Doctor Seuss book, or taking him to do his favorite activities. “Even though Christopher is blind and has been...
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
WBOC
Man Dies in Easton Motorcycle Crash
EASTON, Md. - A 24-year-old man is dead following a late Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Easton. Easton police said it happened shortly after 4 p.m., when a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Ocean Gateway (US 50). After passing the bend, just south of the Maryland State Police barracks, the motorcyclist lost control and fell to its side. Both the operator and the motorcycle traveled a distance until they both struck the rear of a Lincoln Navigator.
restaurantclicks.com
Restaurants in Baltimore With Waterfront Views
Baltimore is a city rich in history as a key player in the American Revolution and an important port city. While it no longer has a significant role as a port city, the giant harbors and marinas of Baltimore’s maritime past still characterize the downtown shoreline. The harbor has...
baltimorebrew.com
Updated DPW boil water map excludes Anne Arundel County
Anne Arundel should not have been included because it hasn’t used city water for years. Howard County turned off a key city water source as soon as the issue arose, officials said. [INTERACTIVE MAP link below]. After releasing a “precautionary” boil water map yesterday that included a portion of...
Wbaltv.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Woodbine crash on Frederick Road
WOODBINE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Woodbine that left a man dead and another man injured. County police said officers were called around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, where a Honda Accord struck a tree. The driver, Samuel Wayne...
WBOC
Eastern Shore Counties Fall Behind in Rollout of State Mandated Police Accountability Boards
SALISBURY, Md. - The death of 19-year-old Anton Black while in the custody of the Greensboro Police Department in 2018 led Maryland lawmakers to pass the Police Reform and Accountability Act, or Anton's Law. Part of the legislation requires each county in Maryland to form a civilian police accountability board.
Wbaltv.com
'It's really special': Harford County dads take part in Million Fathers March on first day of school
ABERDEEN, Md. — A group of Harford County fathers took part in a national movement by walking their children back to school Tuesday morning for the first day of class. The Million Fathers March is active in more than 80 cities. In Harford County, it took place in the pouring rain along parts of puddle-filled Paradise Road, West Bel Air Avenue and Baker Street in Aberdeen.
Fire Causes $300K In Damage To Global Food Processing Plant In Harford County
New details have been released by the Maryland Fire Marshal after a fire broke out inside a global food processing facility in Harford County and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, first responders were dispatched to Ingrredion in the 4600...
Commercial Observer
National Security Firm Relocating to Bowie’s Melford Town Center
National security firm Peraton will move its global health and financial solutions headquarters from Northern Virginia to Bowie, Md., this fall., the company announced. The company has inked an 18,102-square-foot-lease at the Melford Town Center, a 466-acre mixed-use business community, with landlord St. John Properties. Peraton will occupy 16901 Melford Boulevard, a four-story, 150,000-square-foot office building that was delivered in 2019.
