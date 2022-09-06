Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Local teen tells her story for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
BARBOURSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month., and one young cancer patient is sharing her story to raise awareness. Jelena Colasurdo suffers from a rare form of brain cancer. She's hoping this month will bring awareness to children like her. "So, before I was diagnosed, I...
cbs19news
During Suicide Prevention Week, Region Ten's 'Lock and Talk' campaign works to help those with suicidal thoughts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) --This week is Suicide Prevention Week, and one local organization is trying to keep loved ones safe through its campaign called, Lock and Talk. "It saves lives,” said Region Ten Spokesperson, Joanna Jennings. Region Ten's campaign, Lock and Talk, addresses one of the most crucial...
cbs19news
Meeting on housing for elderly residents
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An upcoming meeting will talk about housing for seniors. The Senior Statesmen of Virginia will host the Charlottesville Area Alliance on Sept. 14. According to a release, the CAA will be presenting a program on the future of housing and benefits for seniors, specifically Accessory...
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: Ishan Gala Foundation turning tragedy into support for others
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local organization is working to create something positive for the community in the wake of one family’s tragedy. The Ishan Gala Foundation aims to improve the quality of life for children fighting cancer and their families. In 2008, Mayank and Sejal Gala lost...
cbs19news
New COVID booster shots available for free in the BRHD
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--The new COVID boosters are specifically designed to prevent the newer strains of the virus, and they're officially available here in Charlottesville. "It's exactly what we've been doing for years with influenza,'' said Dr. Bill Petri, a UVA Infectious Disease expert. A familiar yearly shot, like the...
cbs19news
UVA Law students awarded international doctoral fellowship
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A doctorate candidate at the University of Virginia School of Law has been awarded an international doctoral fellowship. Marilyn Hajj, a 2025 S.J.D. candidate, is studying tax law through poverty relief. According to a release, the Lebanon native is in her third year at the...
cbs19news
UVA nursing program receives $14 million in donations to help end nursing shortages
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) – University of Virginia’s nursing program has received a massive donation to help end nursing shortages. Long-time donors Joanna and Bill Conway have donated $14 million toward the nursing program. The donation will be used to provide 175 need and merit-based scholarships for clinical...
cbs19news
Preliminary data shows a growth pattern for students post-pandemic
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Preliminary data from Charlottesville City Schools shows a growth pattern for students post-pandemic. A Charlottesville City School official spoke about what the data is showing and what people can expect in the coming weeks. "So, gaps did exist pre-pandemic. And with the preliminary data that...
cbs19news
Red Cross looking for diverse blood donors during Sickle Cell Awareness Month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is working to raise awareness about the need for diverse blood and encourage people from all backgrounds to roll up their sleeves and donate. Sickle cell disease is the most common inherited blood disorder...
cbs19news
Sentara Martha Jefferson HealthWise: Pet Therapy
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Pet therapy dogs are regular visitors to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Sentara Martha Jefferson has a number of pet volunteers who come through the hospital to brighten the days of patients and staff members alike. One of those volunteers is Joyce Blanton and her...
cbs19news
Local student creates math game
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After the test scores from the National Center for Education Statistics showed a decrease in scores, a high school senior at Center One has stepped up. He wants to help conquer the national decline in reading and math scores in nine-year-olds through a digital...
cbs19news
Louisa Police Department launching Lights On program
LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Louisa Police Department has announced that they are launching a program called Lights on. The Lights On program would be the first ever non-profit organization to take off in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The non-profit is an organization that will pay $250 to...
cbs19news
RSWA announces special waste disposal days for fall 2022
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who need to properly dispose of certain items will be able to do so beginning later this month. The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering its Electronic Waste, Residential Household Waste, and Bulky Waste Amnesty Days. The Electronic Waste Collection will take place...
wina.com
Civic leader, longtime WINA gardening host Duane Snow dead at 77
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – Duane Snow, 77, a former Albemarle Supervisor and WINA radio host, died surrounded by his wife and children after a five-year battle with cancer on Sep 3, 2022. A devout Mormon who made multiple mission trips, he also successfully ran the multigenerational family business that bore his name before retiring and selling it to his son, Corbin, in 2003.
cbs19news
CPD is modifying police response to online citizen reports
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- A city officer shortage is impacting the way you report crimes. Police want you to go online first. "I had to place at least three phone calls into the police department," said Elinor Williams. Williams and Joe Finazzo, say there's a problem with Charlottesville’s police...
wsvaonline.com
Avian influenza found in Virginia poultry flock
A case of high-path avian influenza was recently found in a poultry flock in Woodford. Poultry producers in Virginia are on high alert due to a single case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza recently detected in a backyard poultry flock. Officials with the VDACS say the detection was found in Caroline County in a flock of pet chickens, ducks, and geese. Commercial chicken and turkey growers in Virginia are being encouraged to step up their practices concerning biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry should report unusual poultry illnesses or deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office.
cbs19news
JMRL recognized by the Virginia Library Association
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library was recognized by the Virginia Library Association as the Library of the Year for 2022. JMRL was chosen for the award because of how it celebrated 100 years of library service in Charlottesville. The first library in Charlottesville was established in...
schillingshow.com
Bus stop: ACPS transportation efforts thwarted by unfit leadership
Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) bus driver “shortage” may be—at least in part—self-created. Correspondence received from an anonymous source within the ACPS transportation system takes aim at Transportation Director, Charmane White, and purports that incompetent management is impeding the implementation of obvious driver-shortage solutions. According...
Hanover parents react to new transgender bathroom policy on the first day of school
As school doors opened today at Hanover County Public Schools for the new academic year, they also opened for the first time with a new policy in place.
