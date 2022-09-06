ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Local teen tells her story for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

BARBOURSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month., and one young cancer patient is sharing her story to raise awareness. Jelena Colasurdo suffers from a rare form of brain cancer. She's hoping this month will bring awareness to children like her. "So, before I was diagnosed, I...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Meeting on housing for elderly residents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An upcoming meeting will talk about housing for seniors. The Senior Statesmen of Virginia will host the Charlottesville Area Alliance on Sept. 14. According to a release, the CAA will be presenting a program on the future of housing and benefits for seniors, specifically Accessory...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Health
cbs19news

New COVID booster shots available for free in the BRHD

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--The new COVID boosters are specifically designed to prevent the newer strains of the virus, and they're officially available here in Charlottesville. "It's exactly what we've been doing for years with influenza,'' said Dr. Bill Petri, a UVA Infectious Disease expert. A familiar yearly shot, like the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA Law students awarded international doctoral fellowship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A doctorate candidate at the University of Virginia School of Law has been awarded an international doctoral fellowship. Marilyn Hajj, a 2025 S.J.D. candidate, is studying tax law through poverty relief. According to a release, the Lebanon native is in her third year at the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Issue#Genetics#Linus Women Health#Diseases#General Health
cbs19news

Preliminary data shows a growth pattern for students post-pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Preliminary data from Charlottesville City Schools shows a growth pattern for students post-pandemic. A Charlottesville City School official spoke about what the data is showing and what people can expect in the coming weeks. "So, gaps did exist pre-pandemic. And with the preliminary data that...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Sentara Martha Jefferson HealthWise: Pet Therapy

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Pet therapy dogs are regular visitors to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Sentara Martha Jefferson has a number of pet volunteers who come through the hospital to brighten the days of patients and staff members alike. One of those volunteers is Joyce Blanton and her...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Local student creates math game

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After the test scores from the National Center for Education Statistics showed a decrease in scores, a high school senior at Center One has stepped up. He wants to help conquer the national decline in reading and math scores in nine-year-olds through a digital...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
cbs19news

Louisa Police Department launching Lights On program

LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Louisa Police Department has announced that they are launching a program called Lights on. The Lights On program would be the first ever non-profit organization to take off in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The non-profit is an organization that will pay $250 to...
LOUISA, VA
cbs19news

RSWA announces special waste disposal days for fall 2022

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who need to properly dispose of certain items will be able to do so beginning later this month. The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering its Electronic Waste, Residential Household Waste, and Bulky Waste Amnesty Days. The Electronic Waste Collection will take place...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Civic leader, longtime WINA gardening host Duane Snow dead at 77

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – Duane Snow, 77, a former Albemarle Supervisor and WINA radio host, died surrounded by his wife and children after a five-year battle with cancer on Sep 3, 2022. A devout Mormon who made multiple mission trips, he also successfully ran the multigenerational family business that bore his name before retiring and selling it to his son, Corbin, in 2003.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

CPD is modifying police response to online citizen reports

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- A city officer shortage is impacting the way you report crimes. Police want you to go online first. "I had to place at least three phone calls into the police department," said Elinor Williams. Williams and Joe Finazzo, say there's a problem with Charlottesville’s police...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Avian influenza found in Virginia poultry flock

A case of high-path avian influenza was recently found in a poultry flock in Woodford. Poultry producers in Virginia are on high alert due to a single case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza recently detected in a backyard poultry flock. Officials with the VDACS say the detection was found in Caroline County in a flock of pet chickens, ducks, and geese. Commercial chicken and turkey growers in Virginia are being encouraged to step up their practices concerning biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry should report unusual poultry illnesses or deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office.
WOODFORD, VA
cbs19news

JMRL recognized by the Virginia Library Association

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library was recognized by the Virginia Library Association as the Library of the Year for 2022. JMRL was chosen for the award because of how it celebrated 100 years of library service in Charlottesville. The first library in Charlottesville was established in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Bus stop: ACPS transportation efforts thwarted by unfit leadership

Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) bus driver “shortage” may be—at least in part—self-created. Correspondence received from an anonymous source within the ACPS transportation system takes aim at Transportation Director, Charmane White, and purports that incompetent management is impeding the implementation of obvious driver-shortage solutions. According...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy