FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
veronapress.com
Boys soccer: Verona moves to 2-0 in Big Eight with shutout win over Madison East
Verona defeated Madison East 2-0 on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Verona High School. The Wildcats also earned a 3-1 victory over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Verona. After a scoreless first half, Verona (5-0, 2-0 Big Eight) broke through with a goal from senior Alex Klimm in the 49th minute. Junior Connor Gage was awarded with the assist.
veronapress.com
Girls tennis: Verona captures four sweeps in 7-0 win against Beloit Memorial
The Verona girls tennis team earned four sweeps during a 7-0 Big Eight Conference win over Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Beloit Memorial High School. Naisha Nagpal and Nicole Repka won 6-0, 6-0 at No 1 singles and No. 3 singles, respectively. Nagpal defeated Andrea Aleman, while Repka topped Alexandra Cabrera.
veronapress.com
For the history books: Verona volleyball wins first-ever match on Sun Prairie West’s home court
Put it in the history books. Verona is the first team ever to win a match on Sun Prairie West’s home court. The Wildcats spoiled the Wolves’ inaugural home game in the competition gymnasium as the Verona volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep against Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the new Sun Prairie High School.
Radio Ink
Two Additions For Big Radio
Big Radio based in Janesville, Wisconsin has added to its News and Sports Staff. Big Radio owns ten local radio stations throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. Sean Maloney will be part of the news team across the group and will also be part of local high school sports broadcasts. He joins Big Radio from Magnum Media stations in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin John Barry joins the staff from the Janesville Gazette, where he was a sports writer and editor.
nbc15.com
Hilldale to welcome new store this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
veronapress.com
Verona Hometown Access Television schedule 9/8-915
10 p.m. Town Pump at Hist. Soc. 4:30 p.m. Town Pump at Hist. Soc. 10 p.m. Town Pump at Hist. Soc. 4:30 p.m. Town Pump at Hist. Soc. 10 p.m. Town Pump at Hist. Soc. 7 a.m. Gum Disease & Heart Disease at Senior Center. 8 a.m. Zumba Gold. 9...
Beloit's Bird scooter program suddenly ends, future uncertain in Janesville
While Milwaukee's electric scooter program is back on the streets, a similar one in Beloit has collapsed. Not by city officials, but by the contractor working for scooter company Bird.
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
All westbound lanes of I-90 back open after being closed for 8+ hours at Wisconsin Dells
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 have reopened following a crash between two semi-trucks at U.S. Highway 12 Wednesday night. According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said there were minor injuries from the crash. The interstate opened up again at 4 a.m....
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
wpr.org
Burlington’s Echo Lake Dam must be removed or modified. Voters will decide themselves what they want this November.
A survey found 60 percent of city residents want the dam repaired. Echo Lake is a centerpiece of Downtown Burlington. It’s a short walk from Adrian's Frozen Custard. Fans watching baseball games at Burlington’s Beaumont Field can see the lake from the stands. A park and playground sit next to it, including the Veterans Terrace at Echo Park.
CBS 58
'If I can find a car, I'll be there:' Driver involved in scary crash ready to get back on track at Slinger Super Speedway
SLINGER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Slinger Super Speedway owner Todd Thelen estimates roughly 500,000 laps have been turned at "The World's Fastest Quarter Mile" since the track was repaved in 1974. During those hundreds of thousands of laps, a lot of wrecks have taken place, but not like Sunday night.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Semi hits pickup truck in head-on I-90 crash in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was hospitalized after a head-on crash between a semi and a pickup truck on I-90 at the Irene Road exit ramp. The Boone County Fire Protection District 2 responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. A Lifeline ambulance was called to transport the pickup truck driver to […]
WISN
Racine couple dies in motorcycle crash in Caledonia
CALEDONIA, Wis. — A Racine couple is dead after a motorcycle crash in Caledonia. It happened Friday night at 6 Mile Road and Douglas Avenue. Officers said 47-year-old Rickey Baas was driving the motorcycle eastbound on 6 Mile Road and ran a red light. A vehicle traveling northbound struck...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
wearegreenbay.com
After two days of searching, drowning victim found in Wisconsin River
DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Chicago man has been identified as a drowning victim in the Wisconsin Dells area. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, on September 4 around 4:10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in regarding a swimmer in the Wisconsin River that went underwater. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office also received a call about the same incident.
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun
Judy Faulkner Net Worth, Family, Salary, Sibling, Tattoos!
Judy Faulkner is a lady who has built a successful career for herself and is accountable for his fortune. She came into this world in 1943 in the city of Madison, which is located in the state of Wisconsin, United States. They estimated that she was 73 years old. She...
captimes.com
Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer
Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
