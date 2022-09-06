ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

veronapress.com

Boys soccer: Verona moves to 2-0 in Big Eight with shutout win over Madison East

Verona defeated Madison East 2-0 on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Verona High School. The Wildcats also earned a 3-1 victory over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Verona. After a scoreless first half, Verona (5-0, 2-0 Big Eight) broke through with a goal from senior Alex Klimm in the 49th minute. Junior Connor Gage was awarded with the assist.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Girls tennis: Verona captures four sweeps in 7-0 win against Beloit Memorial

The Verona girls tennis team earned four sweeps during a 7-0 Big Eight Conference win over Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Beloit Memorial High School. Naisha Nagpal and Nicole Repka won 6-0, 6-0 at No 1 singles and No. 3 singles, respectively. Nagpal defeated Andrea Aleman, while Repka topped Alexandra Cabrera.
VERONA, WI
Radio Ink

Two Additions For Big Radio

Big Radio based in Janesville, Wisconsin has added to its News and Sports Staff. Big Radio owns ten local radio stations throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. Sean Maloney will be part of the news team across the group and will also be part of local high school sports broadcasts. He joins Big Radio from Magnum Media stations in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin John Barry joins the staff from the Janesville Gazette, where he was a sports writer and editor.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Hilldale to welcome new store this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

Verona Hometown Access Television schedule 9/8-915

10 p.m. Town Pump at Hist. Soc. 4:30 p.m. Town Pump at Hist. Soc. 10 p.m. Town Pump at Hist. Soc. 4:30 p.m. Town Pump at Hist. Soc. 10 p.m. Town Pump at Hist. Soc. 7 a.m. Gum Disease & Heart Disease at Senior Center. 8 a.m. Zumba Gold. 9...
VERONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

All westbound lanes of I-90 back open after being closed for 8+ hours at Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 have reopened following a crash between two semi-trucks at U.S. Highway 12 Wednesday night. According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol,  the crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said there were minor injuries from the crash. The interstate opened up again at 4 a.m....
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
wpr.org

Burlington’s Echo Lake Dam must be removed or modified. Voters will decide themselves what they want this November.

A survey found 60 percent of city residents want the dam repaired. Echo Lake is a centerpiece of Downtown Burlington. It’s a short walk from Adrian's Frozen Custard. Fans watching baseball games at Burlington’s Beaumont Field can see the lake from the stands. A park and playground sit next to it, including the Veterans Terrace at Echo Park.
BURLINGTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Semi hits pickup truck in head-on I-90 crash in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was hospitalized after a head-on crash between a semi and a pickup truck on I-90 at the Irene Road exit ramp. The Boone County Fire Protection District 2 responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. A Lifeline ambulance was called to transport the pickup truck driver to […]
WISN

Racine couple dies in motorcycle crash in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Wis. — A Racine couple is dead after a motorcycle crash in Caledonia. It happened Friday night at 6 Mile Road and Douglas Avenue. Officers said 47-year-old Rickey Baas was driving the motorcycle eastbound on 6 Mile Road and ran a red light. A vehicle traveling northbound struck...
CALEDONIA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022

Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

After two days of searching, drowning victim found in Wisconsin River

DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Chicago man has been identified as a drowning victim in the Wisconsin Dells area. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, on September 4 around 4:10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in regarding a swimmer in the Wisconsin River that went underwater. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office also received a call about the same incident.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun

Judy Faulkner Net Worth, Family, Salary, Sibling, Tattoos!

Judy Faulkner is a lady who has built a successful career for herself and is accountable for his fortune. She came into this world in 1943 in the city of Madison, which is located in the state of Wisconsin, United States. They estimated that she was 73 years old. She...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
MADISON, WI

Community Policy