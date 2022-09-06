Read full article on original website
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman Reunion: Jane Seymour and Joe Lando to Star in Lifetime Christmas Movie
Lifetime has an early Christmas present for fans of CBS’ long-running Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. Jane Seymour is set to reunite with Dr. Quinn costar Joe Lando (aka Sully) in the made-for-TV Christmas movie A Christmas Spark. Hailing from executive producer Toni Braxton, A Christmas Spark follows Seymour’s recently widowed Molly, who has “lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again,” according to the official logline. “But when she decides to visit her daughter for Christmas she has no idea what holiday magic is in store for her. “A former drama teacher, Molly reluctantly takes on the job of...
Vince Staples Comedy From black-ish Creator Ordered to Series at Netflix
Netflix has placed a series order for a scripted comedy series starring rapper and occasional actor Vince Staples. black-ish creator Kenya Barris serves as an EP on the project, which is loosely based on Staples’ life. Other EPs include Staples himself, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Edelman and Williams are co-showrunners. “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” said Staples in a statement. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.” Added Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Head of Comedy: “It’s our mission to...
Emily Deschanel Reacts to Bones' Futuristic Reboot, Previews Her Dance With the Devil — Video QA
Emily Deschanel was wholly unaware that Bones had gotten a futuristic reboot (of sorts), until TVLine looped her in during the video Q&A above. TVLine spoke with Deschanel ahead of this Friday’s premiere of Devil in Ohio, an eight-episode Netflix drama in which she plays Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a hospital psychiatrist who quietly shelters a cult escapee named Mae (played by Snowpiercer alum Madeleine Arthur). Suzanne’s world is soon turned upside down as the mysterious Mae’s presence threatens to tear her own family apart. Sam Jaeger (Parenthood) plays Suzanne’s husband, while Alisha Newton (Heartland), Xaria Dotson (American Vandal) and Naomi Tan play the...
David A. Arnold, Comedian and ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Creator, Dead at 54
David A. Arnold, a comedian and showrunner, has died. He was 54. Arnold, who had multiple Netflix comedy specials and helped create the Nickelodeon series That Girl Lay Lay, died Wednesday (Sept. 7), Deadline reports. His death was confirmed in a statement sent out by his family, which said he died of “natural causes.”
Original Hocus Pocus Star Omri Katz Confirms He's Not in Sequel but Will 'See It': 'It'll Be Good'
Omri Katz "would have loved to be involved" in the upcoming sequel to 1993's Hocus Pocus, and tells Entertainment Weekly, "I hope fans will go see it" Omri Katz may not be appearing in Hocus Pocus 2, but he can't wait to see how it all plays out. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly for an interview published Wednesday, the former actor said "unfortunately" he's "not in" the sequel to the 1993 movie, in which he played Max Dennison, the teenage protagonist who lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected...
Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer’s ‘Password’ Reboot Ratings Rise 43% With Digital Viewing Post-NBC Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
NBC’s “Password” reboot from executive producer Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer has picked up its key demo ratings by 43% and its viewership by 27% with delayed and digital viewing following the show’s Aug. 9 premiere, Variety has learned exclusively. Over its first two episodes (the second airing Aug. 16), “Password” is averaging an 0.63 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.2 million total viewers, when combining both linear and digital viewing through Wednesday. That’s up from the premiere episode’s initial performance, which managed a 0.44 rating and 4.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day...
‘The Goldbergs’ EP Teases Beverly Dating the ‘Anti-Murray,’ Season 10 Movie Tribute & More
When Season 10 of the ’80s-set family sitcom opens, several months will have passed since the offscreen death of patriarch Murray (Jeff Garlin), and widow Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) has a full house. Pregnant newlywed daughter Erica (Hayley Orrantia) moves home with her husband, Geoff (Sam Lerner), to save money.
Twitter outages across US sparked by social media frenzy following Queen’s death
Twitter users across the country reported outages on the platform on Thursday in the aftermath of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The website Downdetector, which notes when various websites are experiencing issues, documented more than 2,600 reports of outages around 1:40 p.m. ET on Friday, just as the royal family announced the queen’s death.
'Pinocchio's Benjamin Evan Ainsworth dishes on recreating the beloved puppet
There's a new Pinocchio in town. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth plays the puppet who becomes a boy in the new Disney+ movie, streaming now. Ainsworth didn't want to give too much of the film away, but told ABC Audio some of what's new this time around, like "new characters...new songs [and] new bits here and there that are really exciting...so you've got to tune in to Disney+ to see it."
HBO Lands Streaming Rights to Laura Poitras’ ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’
Laura Poitras’ “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” has been acquired for U.S. television and streaming by HBO Documentary Films, where it will debut on both HBO and HBO Max. Neon snapped up theatrical rights on Aug. 18 prior to the documentary’s world premiere at Venice Film...
Seth Rich Limited Series About His Death & Its Aftermath In Works At Sony Pictures TV From Hank Steinberg & Andy Kroll
EXCLUSIVE: The murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich and the wild conspiracy theories it spawned is the subject of a limited series in development at Sony Pictures Television. Titled #I Am Seth Rich, the series, inspired by Andy Kroll’s book A Death on W Street: The Murder of Seth Rich and the Age of Conspiracy, hails from Kroll and For Life and Without A Trace creator Hank Steinberg. Sony Pictures Television, where Steinberg and his Channel Road Productions are under a deal, is the studio. Written by Steinberg, #I am Seth Rich chronicles the birth of the modern-day conspiracy movement that...
Muslim-American Comedy In The Works At ABC From Dan Ahdoot & Vali Chandrasekaran
EXCLUSIVE: Dan Ahdoot, who has starred in series such as Cobrai Kai, and Vali Chandrasekaran, an exec producer on Modern Family are behind a new Muslim-American comedy that is in development at ABC. The Disney-owned broadcast network is working up the untitled comedy from 20th Television. It is centered around Mohammad “Mo” Al-Hayati, a young Muslim-American doctor in rural red state America, who struggles to become a trusted pillar of his community despite not knowing anything about how real life works there. Or anywhere. The series is loosely based on a chapter in Ahdoot’s upcoming book of essays – Undercooked: How I Let...
