Man gets 5 years in prison for his part in 2021 shooting of Rhinelander woman

RHINELANDER – A 26-year-old Rhinelander man was sentenced Tuesday to 5½ years in prison for his part in the 2021 shooting death of a 26-year-old woman.

Seth A. Wakefield, of Rhinelander, pleaded no contest to a charge of being a party to the crime of second-degree reckless homicide in the death of Hannah R. Miller, of Rhinelander. As part of a plea agreement, the charge was reduced from a charge of being a party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide.

Oneida County Circuit Judge Michael Bloom gave Wakefield credit for 431 days already served in jail. Bloom also ordered Wakefield to spend 6½ years on extended supervision following his prison sentence.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 30, 2021, a man called 911 and reported he and his wife found Miller left lying on the side of the road after being shot near the intersection of River Bend Road and U.S. 8 in Oneida County.

The couple said they had driven passed the location and saw a man and a woman standing near a white SUV. They had gone home to get something they had forgotten and, when they drove back by the location again, the woman was lying by the road, according to the complaint.

The couple was able to identify the man they saw standing by the side of the road as Christopher T. Anderson, 31, of Rhinelander, according to the complaint.

Wakefield had allowed Anderson to stay at Wakefield's apartment for several weeks before Miller, Anderson's former girlfriend, was found dead.

Wakefield told an Oneida County detective that Anderson planned the murder of Miller for several weeks, according to the complaint. He also planned to kill Miller's parents and flee with Miller and Anderson's child, according to the complaint.

Wakefield said he rented a U-Haul vehicle after he and Anderson decided they needed a vehicle to conduct surveillance with and possibly use to commit the homicide, according to the complaint. Wakefield used the rental three times from June 24, 2021, to June 25, 2021, to drive Anderson to Miller's apartment and to a home outside the city of Rhinelander, according to the complaint. Detectives believe the home outside Rhinelander was the home of Miller's parents. Wakefield said Anderson would have killed Miller during the trips, if he had seen an opportunity to do it.

Wakefield said on at least two occasions, he walked from his own apartment in Rhinelander to the apartment where Miller lived after Anderson directed him to watch the apartment and learn if Miller was there, according to the complaint.

On one occasion, Anderson gave Wakefield the key to a vehicle and showed Wakefield a picture of a vehicle Wakefield thought belonged to Miller, according to the complaint. Anderson told Wakefield to go to a garage belonging to Miller's apartment and use the key fob to learn if Miller's vehicle was inside the garage, according to the complaint.

Wakefield told investigators he expected Anderson to pay him for his help.

Bloom ordered Wakefield to follow through with a mental health plan and take his medication as prescribed.

Anderson was sentenced Aug. 24 to life in prison without the possibility of release for first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Miller.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33.