OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in a decade, part of our area is in an exceptional drought. A map was released from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday and taking a closer look you can see most of Douglas County is in a moderate drought. But just a little to the north in Dodge and Colfax, the dark red is the most severe level. Exceptional drought.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO