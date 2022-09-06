ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
Gov. Ricketts hosts recently discharged service members in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Recently discharged military service members were welcomed back to Nebraska Wednesday night in Lincoln. Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event at the Governor's Residence. Service members who have discharged over the past year were invited, along with their families, to attend the backyard picnic with food, games, and exhibitor tables from Nebraska veteran service organizations, State of Nebraska recruiters, and others.
Kregel Windmill Factory Museum installs windmill at Nebraska State Fairgrounds

The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the Nebraska State Fair have started a brandnew partnership called the “Saving Farm Culture Initiative,” which is a 10year pledge of partnership between the Nebraska State Fair, the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the greater Nebraska community that aims to preserve Nebraska history and agricultural heritage by utilizing windmills and educational community programs.
Nebraska Repertory Theatre 2022-2023 Season Tickets on Sale Now

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Nebraska Repertory Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Nebraska Repertory Theatre, visit https://nebraskarep.org. Tickets for the Nebraska Repertory Theatre’s 2022-2023 season titled “Just Out of Reach” are on...
Nebraska State Fair Attendance Numbers Released

Attendance numbers at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair are in. Event management says more than 287-thousand people attended this year's Fair, which marked about an eight-percent increase over last year. The State Fair board says almost perfect weather helped boost numbers, with only a single significant rain event. They say...
Exceptional drought in Nebraska worries farmers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in a decade, part of our area is in an exceptional drought. A map was released from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday and taking a closer look you can see most of Douglas County is in a moderate drought. But just a little to the north in Dodge and Colfax, the dark red is the most severe level. Exceptional drought.
Nebraska voters will decide minimum wage

Douglas County is reporting improvement in the latest hospital numbers. The numbers are in from the Nebraska State Fair. Its 11-day run wrapped up Monday. One of the biggest acts on tour is stopping in Omaha this year. Staff, city clear tents around homeless shelter in Omaha. Updated: 7 hours...
Hunting on state recreation areas begins in Nebraska

Hunters are reminded Nebraska’s state recreation areas are closed to hunting until Sept. 6. Several hunting seasons open in early September, including archery deer, dove, grouse and other small game and furbearer seasons on Sept. 1. Early teal opens Sept. 3 and fall turkey on Sept. 15. Regulations state...
Platte River runs dry again

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Driving down Highway 281, one may notice there’s not a single drop of water in the Platte River. Local hydrologists say there’s nothing to be concerned about, as this is something that happens more often than you think. The last time the Platte...
Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days

LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
Nebraska State Patrol news

School safety reminder issued by State Patrol, education department. As the new school year is now in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education are reminding parents, students, and schools officials of the options available to report school or student safety issues. “The safety of our...
