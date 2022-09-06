Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Ricketts hosts recently discharged service members in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Recently discharged military service members were welcomed back to Nebraska Wednesday night in Lincoln. Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event at the Governor's Residence. Service members who have discharged over the past year were invited, along with their families, to attend the backyard picnic with food, games, and exhibitor tables from Nebraska veteran service organizations, State of Nebraska recruiters, and others.
The Nebraska City News Press
Kregel Windmill Factory Museum installs windmill at Nebraska State Fairgrounds
The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the Nebraska State Fair have started a brandnew partnership called the “Saving Farm Culture Initiative,” which is a 10year pledge of partnership between the Nebraska State Fair, the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the greater Nebraska community that aims to preserve Nebraska history and agricultural heritage by utilizing windmills and educational community programs.
Northeast Nebraska elevated into ‘Exceptional Drought’ as dry weather drags on
The National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln, Neb., released their updated look at the Drought Monitor on Thursday morning revealing worsening conditions in Siouxland related to a lack of rainfall and relatively intense August & September heat.
1011now.com
Nebraska Repertory Theatre 2022-2023 Season Tickets on Sale Now
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Nebraska Repertory Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Nebraska Repertory Theatre, visit https://nebraskarep.org. Tickets for the Nebraska Repertory Theatre’s 2022-2023 season titled “Just Out of Reach” are on...
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
1011now.com
Mountain lion videos no reason for new concern in Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Terry Murphy has lived out by Lake Cunningham for 20 years and she’s never seen a bobcat crossing State Street before. Like a good neighbor, she shared it on social media to make sure people knew to keep their pets safe. And near Lincoln, back...
iheart.com
Nebraska State Fair Attendance Numbers Released
Attendance numbers at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair are in. Event management says more than 287-thousand people attended this year's Fair, which marked about an eight-percent increase over last year. The State Fair board says almost perfect weather helped boost numbers, with only a single significant rain event. They say...
1011now.com
Exceptional drought in Nebraska worries farmers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in a decade, part of our area is in an exceptional drought. A map was released from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday and taking a closer look you can see most of Douglas County is in a moderate drought. But just a little to the north in Dodge and Colfax, the dark red is the most severe level. Exceptional drought.
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
This Nebraska County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
WOWT
Nebraska voters will decide minimum wage
Douglas County is reporting improvement in the latest hospital numbers. The numbers are in from the Nebraska State Fair. Its 11-day run wrapped up Monday. One of the biggest acts on tour is stopping in Omaha this year. Staff, city clear tents around homeless shelter in Omaha. Updated: 7 hours...
1011now.com
Scholarship honors former Husker killed during 9/11 attacks at World Trade Center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This Sunday will mark 21 years since the September 11th attacks at the World Trade Center. Thousands of people lost their lives, including a Nebraska native whose legacy is certainly not forgotten. Julie Geis wasn’t even planning on being at the World Trade Center on September...
Hunting on state recreation areas begins in Nebraska
Hunters are reminded Nebraska’s state recreation areas are closed to hunting until Sept. 6. Several hunting seasons open in early September, including archery deer, dove, grouse and other small game and furbearer seasons on Sept. 1. Early teal opens Sept. 3 and fall turkey on Sept. 15. Regulations state...
Nebraska’s Lincoln ranked as third-best state capital for living in U.S.
LINCOLN — An online financial advice firm is ranking Lincoln as the nation’s third best state capital to live in, right behind Pierre, South Dakota, and Madison, Wisconsin. SmartAsset.com rated state capitals on a variety of factors, including estimated cost of living, unemployment rate, income growth, and high...
1011now.com
Platte River runs dry again
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Driving down Highway 281, one may notice there’s not a single drop of water in the Platte River. Local hydrologists say there’s nothing to be concerned about, as this is something that happens more often than you think. The last time the Platte...
EducationQuest awards 24 Nebraska high schools with $200,000 in grants
The grants help develop and enhance programs designed to increase the number of students who go to college.
CBS News
Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days
LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
journaldemocrat.com
Nebraska State Patrol news
School safety reminder issued by State Patrol, education department. As the new school year is now in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education are reminding parents, students, and schools officials of the options available to report school or student safety issues. “The safety of our...
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Governor Candidate: Jim Pillen
NTV's Chris Wagner sat down with Nebraska gubernatorial Republican nominee Jim Pillen.
