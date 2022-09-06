ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KRQE News 13

Mozzy Dee nominated for the Rockabilly Female of the Year

The Southwest Queen of Rock and Roll born in El Paso and now residing in Albuquerque, Mozzy Dee has an unmistakable sound and it’s being noticed in an interview for Vintage Rock Magazine’s June 2022 Edition. She has been named one of the top 10 Hot Prospects of the Vintage Rock Scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFOX 14

Traveling Thai chef 'The Noodle Man' stops in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dream Kasestatad, also known as "The Noodle Man," stopped in El Paso during his Pacific Northwest tour to Portland. Kasestatad who is the featured chef on Pranom Pop-Up, prepared a traditional dish for Salina Madrid. Thai food lovers can visit with Kasestatad Tuesday at...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

The City of El Paso ranks as most affordable city

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has been ranked as the third best affordable city to visit in the United States. According to a new ranking list which was published by Traveling Lifestyle, out of the 50 cities that were listed, El Paso was ranked number one in affordability and number […]
EL PASO, TX
LoneStar 92

TikTok Video Shows How Much of a Disaster El Paso Really Is

El Paso can be a hot mess sometimes. Don't get me wrong, I love it here; but you have to admit, sometimes, El Paso, you're too much. It's really not that bad, and really not something all native El Pasoans can't handle. Much like any other city across the nation, it comes with the good and the bad. But sometimes, you don't realize how bad it is until it's blatantly pointed out to you!
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Beautiful weekend for some football fans🏈🏟

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!! Expect a beautiful weekend for some football fans.🏈🏟. Expect a high of 94 degrees, another nice warm day.⛅️ Still a little hazy outside but we are going to see some moisture move in that is going to push some of that smoke and haze away.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

TV Show Reunites Musician With Caboots In El Paso 30 Years Later

Here's how a new Netflix TV show about cars inadvertently reunites a musician with one of El Paso's most famous boot makers, Caboots, thirty years later. For four generations, Caboots, one of El Paso's most famous and oldest boot makers in the Sun City, continues to make custom cowboy boots for celebrities and rock stars worldwide.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Kelly Clarkson Interviews El Paso Artist At Uvalde TX Mural Site

Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson was spotted at the Downtown District of Uvalde interviewing Texas artists, including El Paso's own Tino Ortega, about the portrait mural project. Created by Abel Ortiz, a professor at Southwest Texas Jr. College and Uvalde-based artist, and Monica Maldonado, director and founder of...
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Lowbrow Palace opens new and improved venue

Lowbrow Palace is a live music venue that held its grand opening of its new and improved location in Central El Paso at 1006 Texas Ave. Sept. 2-4 by hosting different events to commemorate its 11-year anniversary. The Lowbrow Palace kicked off its grand opening weekend by hosting indie rock...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces Harvest Wine Fest highlights

Labor Day weekend brought the Las Cruces Harvest Wine Festival to Doña Ana County. This well attend event featured New Mexico wineries, live music, plenty of food and other vendors.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Hazy and comfortable

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Expect a hazy, cloudy day in the Borderland.☁️☁️☁️. Expect a high of 92 degrees, another nice warm day, however expect to be rather hazy and see high cloud cover today.☁️. The reason we...
EL PASO, TX

