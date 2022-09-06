Read full article on original website
Related
Any El Paso Chihuahuas Fans Up for the “Glizzy Straw” Challenge?
Some people in El Paso have a particular craving for things others may find disgusting. For example, a lot of us have enjoyed dipping our fries in a chocolate frosty from Wendy's for quite some time now. That particular snack has been around for years now and some still enjoy...
KRQE News 13
Mozzy Dee nominated for the Rockabilly Female of the Year
The Southwest Queen of Rock and Roll born in El Paso and now residing in Albuquerque, Mozzy Dee has an unmistakable sound and it’s being noticed in an interview for Vintage Rock Magazine’s June 2022 Edition. She has been named one of the top 10 Hot Prospects of the Vintage Rock Scene.
KFOX 14
Traveling Thai chef 'The Noodle Man' stops in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dream Kasestatad, also known as "The Noodle Man," stopped in El Paso during his Pacific Northwest tour to Portland. Kasestatad who is the featured chef on Pranom Pop-Up, prepared a traditional dish for Salina Madrid. Thai food lovers can visit with Kasestatad Tuesday at...
The City of El Paso ranks as most affordable city
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has been ranked as the third best affordable city to visit in the United States. According to a new ranking list which was published by Traveling Lifestyle, out of the 50 cities that were listed, El Paso was ranked number one in affordability and number […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
Daughters of British Empire of El Paso comments after death of Queen Elizabeth II
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A member of the El Paso chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire spoke about the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Daughters of the British Empire El Paso chapter is an organization that does several charity works in El Paso and statewide.
An El Paso Mobile Bar Is the New Way Happy Hour Can Come to You
Adults who are 21 and over can finally rejoice about a new invention in El Paso. When we were kids we had all sorts of excitement when we would hear the ice cream truck roll around the block. Well, adults can look forward to something similar to that except they...
Get Ready As The German Heavy Metal Band Accept Comes To El Paso
We're already passed the halfway mark of 2022 but we still have plenty of more shows coming to El Paso. And we have another concert announcement right now: the Germany metal band Accept. You might remember this gem back in the 80s. The song that became their biggest hit: Balls...
TikTok Video Shows How Much of a Disaster El Paso Really Is
El Paso can be a hot mess sometimes. Don't get me wrong, I love it here; but you have to admit, sometimes, El Paso, you're too much. It's really not that bad, and really not something all native El Pasoans can't handle. Much like any other city across the nation, it comes with the good and the bad. But sometimes, you don't realize how bad it is until it's blatantly pointed out to you!
IN THIS ARTICLE
El Paso News
Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Beautiful weekend for some football fans🏈🏟
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!! Expect a beautiful weekend for some football fans.🏈🏟. Expect a high of 94 degrees, another nice warm day.⛅️ Still a little hazy outside but we are going to see some moisture move in that is going to push some of that smoke and haze away.
TV Show Reunites Musician With Caboots In El Paso 30 Years Later
Here's how a new Netflix TV show about cars inadvertently reunites a musician with one of El Paso's most famous boot makers, Caboots, thirty years later. For four generations, Caboots, one of El Paso's most famous and oldest boot makers in the Sun City, continues to make custom cowboy boots for celebrities and rock stars worldwide.
Kelly Clarkson Interviews El Paso Artist At Uvalde TX Mural Site
Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson was spotted at the Downtown District of Uvalde interviewing Texas artists, including El Paso's own Tino Ortega, about the portrait mural project. Created by Abel Ortiz, a professor at Southwest Texas Jr. College and Uvalde-based artist, and Monica Maldonado, director and founder of...
La Huevona Teaches Us How to Take Your Chico’s from El Paso to Chicago
Many El Pasoans are usually tasked with this very important mission: transporting Chico's Tacos to family members who no longer live in the Sun City. I feel like we've all been here at one point or another- whether it involved Chico's or not. My mom would sometimes export some Chico's Tacos to our family in Denver. It was weird, it involved dry ice and a ton of tape.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theprospectordaily.com
Lowbrow Palace opens new and improved venue
Lowbrow Palace is a live music venue that held its grand opening of its new and improved location in Central El Paso at 1006 Texas Ave. Sept. 2-4 by hosting different events to commemorate its 11-year anniversary. The Lowbrow Palace kicked off its grand opening weekend by hosting indie rock...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces Harvest Wine Fest highlights
Labor Day weekend brought the Las Cruces Harvest Wine Festival to Doña Ana County. This well attend event featured New Mexico wineries, live music, plenty of food and other vendors.
Five Dispensaries in New Mexico You Want to Visit At Least Once
If you're not over 21 (yet), please wait until your birthday to come back and enjoy this post. If you're in Texas, marijuana is illegal. It is illegal medicinally and for recreational use. However, it IS legal in New Mexico and Arizona. Stick around until the end of the article...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Hazy and comfortable
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Expect a hazy, cloudy day in the Borderland.☁️☁️☁️. Expect a high of 92 degrees, another nice warm day, however expect to be rather hazy and see high cloud cover today.☁️. The reason we...
5 El Paso Restaurants That Are Always Worth The Wait According To El Pasoans
Food. I love it and sometimes there is food that is well worth the wait and then… sometimes a girl CAN NOT wait to eat and she WILL NOT wait! Me. I’m the girl. However, when it comes to standing or sitting in line for certain local restaurants there are a few that I don’t mind waiting for.
Local advocate speaks up about massive Attendant Care shortage for people with disabilities
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso native brings awareness to the need for attendant care workers in the borderland. Nathan Coleman is an advocate for people with disabilities and a client of Caring Partners Home Care in El Paso. While his brother has been taking care of him for 36 years, he knows […]
One of the Largest Uniform Companies in Nation Moving to Texas
One of the largest school uniform manufacturers in the country is relocating to Texas and laying off over 70 employees in the process, but it's unclear how many jobs will be available in the new location. Dennis Uniform Relocation. Dennis Uniform offers custom uniforms for schools Pre-K through 12th grade.
Texas teacher fired after she told her class to call pedophiles 'minor attracted persons'
Some parents and one school board member argue that the comment captured on video was taken out of context.
Comments / 0