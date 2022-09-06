Read full article on original website
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Man who was once homeless is now thriving, working for organization that rescued him
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is hoping his testimony of turning his life around from homelessness will inspire others struggling in life to never stop fighting for better circumstances. Now, he is giving back to the very organization that rescued him from hitting rock bottom. Joshua Haley, 42,...
WDBJ7.com
21 years later, Roanoke emergency organizations remember 9/11
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”We pulled out a TV at the church and turned it on and started watching in horror just like everybody else.”. Most of us remember where we were on September 11, 2001. That’s no different for Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue’s community outreach coordinator Brian Clingenpeel.
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County Humane Society eager for completion of central location
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Floyd County Humane Society owns over eight acres of land purchased through an estate gift. “Our volunteers have been working for 20 years out of rented space, out of their own personal space, out of various businesses,” Volunteer Mary Weeks said. With this...
WDBJ7.com
Community discussion shines spotlight on lynching history in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday night’s program on lynching in Roanoke has been years in the making. “Bill (Bestpitch) and I had a lunch engagement on October 2, 2019. We discussed at great length, two black men that were lynched in Roanoke and the organization Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama,” said Dr. Brenda Hale, chair of the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative Community Remembrance Projects Coalition.
WSLS
Southwest Virginia resident named Hardee’s Best Biscuit Baker Competition finalist
FLOYD, Va. – Taking fresh-made biscuits to a competitive level. On Wednesday, Hardee’s announced the four competitors that are moving on to the Final Biscuit Challenge – and one of them is from Floyd. With two years of experience in the field, Crystal Link with Boddie Noell...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke’s outdoor refreshment area ends
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, for downtown Roanoke came to an end Wednesday. In a post to its Facebook page, Downtown Roanoke Inc. explained the decision. According to the group, DRI initially planned to have the DORA in place through September 25 but had...
WDBJ7.com
AGING IN PLACE: WDBJ7′s new segment to help families navigate the changing needs of older loved ones
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As family members age, their needs grow. Beckie Spaid is a Senior Home Care Specialist with Care Advantage, and will become a regular guest on our 7:00 am program on WZBJ24. Her goal is to help educate viewers about the healthiest ways to “age in place,”...
WDBJ7.com
7@Four: Downtown Roanoke hosting first Taco Fest to benefit Huddle Up Moms
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke it’s first-ever Taco Fest on September 10th at Elmwood Park, with proceeds going to Huddle Up Moms. Huddle Up Moms is a Roanoke-based non-profit that works to promote women’s health and wellness. The event will have a plethora of food vendors such...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Murder Mystery event at Olde Salem Brewing Company
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jump into Mystery is inviting all of you detectives out there to bring your skills and be ready to mingle and meet new friends this Saturday at Olde Salem Brewing Company in downtown Roanoke. Entry is $35 and you are able to bring your own food...
WSLS
Roanoke’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area ends sooner than anticipated
ROANOKE, Va. – The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, DORA, has ended, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. The area began on June 10, and since then, the Downtown area has seen increased foot traffic as well as a wide variety of positive feedback. Downtown officials had originally planned to keep...
WSLS
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital to allow one visitor for adult patients, with some exceptions
ROANOKE, Va. – After Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital announced they would no longer allow visitors last week, they have updated their visitation guidelines again – this time, to allow more visitors. The new guidelines will go into effect on Wednesday at 8 a.m. when Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital...
WSLS
Horizon Behavioral Health opens women’s recovery center in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. – Horizon Behavioral Health announced the opening of a women’s recovery residence in Bedford. The program was recently relocated from Lynchburg. According to a release, the program will provide “supportive, stable housing and residential treatment for women with co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorders.”
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley Libraries attempting to improve online experience
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley Libraries have signed on to implement OCLC Wise, the first community engagement system for public libraries. The organization says users can expect an easy-to-use online platform, with the ability to personalize profiles to help them find what they want to read. “Many people are...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS appoints its first female fire marshal
NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke Fire-EMS is pleased to announce that Rebecca “Becky” Smith has been appointed to the position of Fire Marshal/Battalion Chief of Fire Prevention. Chief Smith has served Roanoke Fire-EMS for almost 19 years, beginning as a firefighter/EMT in 2003. In 2007, she became a certified fire investigator for the department, and a fire inspector in 2010. Smith was promoted to Assistant Fire Marshal in 2019, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal in 2021. In addition to her service with Roanoke Fire-EMS, she worked for Franklin County Public Safety as a firefighter/EMT and fire investigator from 2008 to 2019, and she has served on the staff of the Virginia Fire Officer Academy since 2015. Smith is a graduate of the Virginia Fire Marshal Academy Fire Marshal Law Enforcement School, the Virginia Fire Officers’ Academy, and she holds an Executive Certificate in Leadership from the Hollins University Batten Leadership Institute.
wfxrtv.com
Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke
Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the Country
There is nothing like a trip to the pumpkin patch to celebrate the arrival of fall and while Virginia has tons of gorgeous farms, none are quite as beautiful as Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg. Keep reading to learn more.
WDBJ7.com
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital updates visitation policy
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion has announced that Franklin Memorial Hospital will adjust its visitation policies to a yellow-level, effective Wednesday, September 7 at 9 a.m. The facility had been at a red-level since August 31. “Generally, the yellow level allows one visitor for adult patients in the inpatient...
virginialiving.com
Shenandoah Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2022
1st: Virginia Food Truck Battle and Beer Competition. This one-day competition benefits the MaDee Project, a nonprofit providing financial support to pediatric cancer patients and their families in Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta County, and the surrounding area, and features entertainment and children’s activities. Food trucks, breweries, and wineries from across the state compete to see who will walk away the “Grand Champion” of food and drink.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City emergency crews responding to morning fire
Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are currently on the scene of a working fire on the 1500 block of Wise Ave SE. No word on possible injuries.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke wants to hear from citizens with 911 survey
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new survey is now available for citizens of Roanoke to give feedback in an effort to point out any areas where emergency services may improve. The survey is being conducted by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center, and will be accessible from September 6 through September 20 through the department’s webpage and Facebook.
