Botetourt County, VA

WDBJ7.com

21 years later, Roanoke emergency organizations remember 9/11

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”We pulled out a TV at the church and turned it on and started watching in horror just like everybody else.”. Most of us remember where we were on September 11, 2001. That’s no different for Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue’s community outreach coordinator Brian Clingenpeel.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community discussion shines spotlight on lynching history in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday night’s program on lynching in Roanoke has been years in the making. “Bill (Bestpitch) and I had a lunch engagement on October 2, 2019. We discussed at great length, two black men that were lynched in Roanoke and the organization Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama,” said Dr. Brenda Hale, chair of the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative Community Remembrance Projects Coalition.
ROANOKE, VA
County
Botetourt County, VA
Botetourt County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
WDBJ7.com

Downtown Roanoke’s outdoor refreshment area ends

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, for downtown Roanoke came to an end Wednesday. In a post to its Facebook page, Downtown Roanoke Inc. explained the decision. According to the group, DRI initially planned to have the DORA in place through September 25 but had...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Murder Mystery event at Olde Salem Brewing Company

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jump into Mystery is inviting all of you detectives out there to bring your skills and be ready to mingle and meet new friends this Saturday at Olde Salem Brewing Company in downtown Roanoke. Entry is $35 and you are able to bring your own food...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Horizon Behavioral Health opens women’s recovery center in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Horizon Behavioral Health announced the opening of a women’s recovery residence in Bedford. The program was recently relocated from Lynchburg. According to a release, the program will provide “supportive, stable housing and residential treatment for women with co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorders.”
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley Libraries attempting to improve online experience

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley Libraries have signed on to implement OCLC Wise, the first community engagement system for public libraries. The organization says users can expect an easy-to-use online platform, with the ability to personalize profiles to help them find what they want to read. “Many people are...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke Fire-EMS appoints its first female fire marshal

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke Fire-EMS is pleased to announce that Rebecca “Becky” Smith has been appointed to the position of Fire Marshal/Battalion Chief of Fire Prevention. Chief Smith has served Roanoke Fire-EMS for almost 19 years, beginning as a firefighter/EMT in 2003. In 2007, she became a certified fire investigator for the department, and a fire inspector in 2010. Smith was promoted to Assistant Fire Marshal in 2019, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal in 2021. In addition to her service with Roanoke Fire-EMS, she worked for Franklin County Public Safety as a firefighter/EMT and fire investigator from 2008 to 2019, and she has served on the staff of the Virginia Fire Officer Academy since 2015. Smith is a graduate of the Virginia Fire Marshal Academy Fire Marshal Law Enforcement School, the Virginia Fire Officers’ Academy, and she holds an Executive Certificate in Leadership from the Hollins University Batten Leadership Institute.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke

Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital updates visitation policy

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion has announced that Franklin Memorial Hospital will adjust its visitation policies to a yellow-level, effective Wednesday, September 7 at 9 a.m. The facility had been at a red-level since August 31. “Generally, the yellow level allows one visitor for adult patients in the inpatient...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
virginialiving.com

Shenandoah Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2022

1st: Virginia Food Truck Battle and Beer Competition. This one-day competition benefits the MaDee Project, a nonprofit providing financial support to pediatric cancer patients and their families in Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta County, and the surrounding area, and features entertainment and children’s activities. Food trucks, breweries, and wineries from across the state compete to see who will walk away the “Grand Champion” of food and drink.
LEXINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke wants to hear from citizens with 911 survey

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new survey is now available for citizens of Roanoke to give feedback in an effort to point out any areas where emergency services may improve. The survey is being conducted by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center, and will be accessible from September 6 through September 20 through the department’s webpage and Facebook.
ROANOKE, VA

