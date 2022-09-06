As he reflected on Nebraska’s win over North Dakota, Scott Frost thought back to a piece of advice passed down from his old coach. “Coach (Tom) Osborne told us every single week we’ve got to be a more physical team. We’ve got to play better than the other team on special teams, and we've got to win the turnover battle,” Frost said on Saturday. “We're 0-2 in trying to win the turnover battle and that's one of the major things that needs to get fixed.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO