Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska can't capitalize on chances in draw with NC State
The Nebraska soccer team had 17 shots on goal but couldn't convert in a scoreless draw with NC State on Thursday at Hibner Stadium. The Huskers had two shots on goal. NC State, which had five total shots, didn't test Nebraska in goal. With the draw, Nebraska is 2-3-2 this...
North Platte Telegraph
Tempo, turnovers and tackling: Inside the improvements Nebraska still needs to make
As he reflected on Nebraska’s win over North Dakota, Scott Frost thought back to a piece of advice passed down from his old coach. “Coach (Tom) Osborne told us every single week we’ve got to be a more physical team. We’ve got to play better than the other team on special teams, and we've got to win the turnover battle,” Frost said on Saturday. “We're 0-2 in trying to win the turnover battle and that's one of the major things that needs to get fixed.”
North Platte Telegraph
John Cook on the radio: Future scheduling, injury update and Nebraska’s missing slide attack
The Nebraska volleyball team will have a fan-friendly road trip next season when it takes on Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas. Nebraska is making the trip as part of an agreement — Kansas State played in a tournament in Lincoln last season. Kansas State is opening a new 3,000-seat arena in 2023.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning brings pressure, but familiar Nebraska softball squad feeling confident
After a strong 2022 season that saw Nebraska softball win the Big Ten Tournament, the Huskers start their 2023 season with a level of clarity they didn’t have last year. Following the first of three fall intrasquad scrimmages Thursday, NU coach Rhonda Revelle felt the team understands what their expectations are for the upcoming 2023 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska seeks to channel Tommi Hill's on-field fire in the right direction
LINCOLN — Nebraska cornerback Tommi Hill is always talking. He’s loud enough at practice, where he dared quarterback Casey Thompson to “throw it my way” during the spring. But during games? “He’s even louder,” safety Myles Farmer said. And unrelenting. Two starts into...
North Platte Telegraph
Watkins: Breaking down the toughest and most manageable parts of Nebraska's schedule
The Big Ten released Nebraska basketball’s conference schedule on Wednesday, which means we have a complete picture of NU’s full 2022-23 schedule. Here are three takes on the Huskers’ hoops slate. The hard part: Beginning Nov. 24, Nebraska will play seven (and possibly eight) games against high-major...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Nebraska, Creighton's five-set thriller worthy of Mount Rushmore spot
OMAHA — Extraordinary. CHI Health Center — and all its former names — has been home to epic moments regardless of sport since it opened in 2003, but Wednesday’s thriller of a five-set volleyball match between No. 2 Nebraska and No. 17 Creighton deserves a spot on the building’s Mount Rushmore.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska basketball receives tough Big Ten conference schedule
The Big Ten unveiled Nebraska basketball’s conference schedule on Wednesday. Conference play for Nebraska’s 20-game league slate begins Dec. 7 at Indiana. The first home conference game is three days later against Purdue. And NU ends its conference slate at Iowa on March 5. That’s one of seven...
RELATED PEOPLE
North Platte Telegraph
In-state volleyball showcase cranks up a notch as Huskers edge Creighton in five sets
OMAHA — It took about two hours, but the Nebraska-Creighton volleyball match finally got its huge moment Wednesday at the end of the third set. Fans from both sides were on their feet. The Creighton students in the top section of the CHI Health Center were rowdy. There was a stretch of about 10 points when great plays from both sides were being made, and then Creighton finally won the set, 27-25, to extend the match.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Nebraska-Creighton rematch back in Omaha would be quite a gift in December
Let’s do this again in December. In an epic match in front of an epic crowd, Nebraska and Creighton went the distance. And left us wanting more. See you in three months at the NCAA Final Four at CHI Health Center?. You can’t predict a Final Four berth. The...
North Platte Telegraph
Mark Whipple’s scripts a hit to start each Nebraska half
LINCOLN – The scripts have had terrific opening scenes. Eight plays, 75 yards. Eight plays, 88 yards. Eight plays, 87 yards. Six plays, 75 yards. Four touchdowns. That’s how Nebraska football has begun the first and second halves of the Northwestern and North Dakota games. If quick starts...
North Platte Telegraph
After first TD produces 'special moment,’ walk-on tight end Nate Boerkircher hoping for more
When senior tight end Travis Vokolek went down with an ankle injury against Northwestern, his absence left a 6-foot-7 hole in the middle of Nebraska’s starting lineup. The tight end plays an important role in the Husker offense, both as a blocker and as a receiver across the middle of the field. Someone would need to step up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Ochaun Mathis talks his first sack at Nebraska — and almost getting his second
LINCOLN — One play after recording his first sack at Nebraska, Ochaun Mathis nearly nabbed his second. Mathis dipped his shoulder past North Dakota tackle Sam Hagen and grabbed quarterback Tommy Schuster’s arm with 11:13 to play in the fourth quarter. Schuster broke free, and the play resulted in an incomplete pass. But Mathis had found his pass-rushing rhythm.
North Platte Telegraph
No. 2 Nebraska volleyball downs No. 17 Creighton in five sets
Another in-state rivalry match ended with another Nebraska volleyball victory — though the Huskers had to fight for it. In a match that featured long rallies, five sets and a record-breaking crowd, No. 2 Nebraska downed No. 17 Creighton 25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 16-25, 15-9 Wednesday at the CHI Health Center.
North Platte Telegraph
Creighton-Nebraska volleyball match could set NCAA record
There are many college volleyball teams who play home matches in large basketball arenas, but there are usually large curtains to cover up the upper sections of open seats and create a more intimate setting. That’s not what happens when Creighton and Nebraska play volleyball at the 17,000-seat CHI Health...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Red Balls: 2-25, White Balls: 5-21 (Red Balls: two, twenty-five; White Balls: five,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: two, twenty-five; White Balls: five, twenty-one) (four, eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six; Lucky Ball: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
North Platte Telegraph
Julie Geiser: Ash Hollow SHP rendezvous is this weekend
Come to Ash Hollow State Historical Park for the annual rendezvous. The public is invited to partake in the festivities this Friday through Sunday and absorb themselves in the pre-1840 history, unique culture and educate themselves of an era gone by. Park guests can see demonstrations of black powder shooting,...
North Platte Telegraph
Higher education should lean into political debates, UNL professor argues
Institutions of higher education should lean into the idea that they are an arena for political debate, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty member argued in a lecture Tuesday, and in fact should serve as a crucible for the most intense of debates. Instead of trying to stay out of the...
North Platte Telegraph
Officials: Car left running in garage led to 3 Omaha deaths
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A car left running inside a garage led to the carbon monoxide deaths of three Omaha residents last week, investigators said. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The car was the source...
Comments / 0