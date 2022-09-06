ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska can't capitalize on chances in draw with NC State

The Nebraska soccer team had 17 shots on goal but couldn't convert in a scoreless draw with NC State on Thursday at Hibner Stadium. The Huskers had two shots on goal. NC State, which had five total shots, didn't test Nebraska in goal. With the draw, Nebraska is 2-3-2 this...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Tempo, turnovers and tackling: Inside the improvements Nebraska still needs to make

As he reflected on Nebraska’s win over North Dakota, Scott Frost thought back to a piece of advice passed down from his old coach. “Coach (Tom) Osborne told us every single week we’ve got to be a more physical team. We’ve got to play better than the other team on special teams, and we've got to win the turnover battle,” Frost said on Saturday. “We're 0-2 in trying to win the turnover battle and that's one of the major things that needs to get fixed.”
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning brings pressure, but familiar Nebraska softball squad feeling confident

After a strong 2022 season that saw Nebraska softball win the Big Ten Tournament, the Huskers start their 2023 season with a level of clarity they didn’t have last year. Following the first of three fall intrasquad scrimmages Thursday, NU coach Rhonda Revelle felt the team understands what their expectations are for the upcoming 2023 season.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska basketball receives tough Big Ten conference schedule

The Big Ten unveiled Nebraska basketball’s conference schedule on Wednesday. Conference play for Nebraska’s 20-game league slate begins Dec. 7 at Indiana. The first home conference game is three days later against Purdue. And NU ends its conference slate at Iowa on March 5. That’s one of seven...
LINCOLN, NE
Scott Frost
North Platte Telegraph

In-state volleyball showcase cranks up a notch as Huskers edge Creighton in five sets

OMAHA — It took about two hours, but the Nebraska-Creighton volleyball match finally got its huge moment Wednesday at the end of the third set. Fans from both sides were on their feet. The Creighton students in the top section of the CHI Health Center were rowdy. There was a stretch of about 10 points when great plays from both sides were being made, and then Creighton finally won the set, 27-25, to extend the match.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Mark Whipple’s scripts a hit to start each Nebraska half

LINCOLN – The scripts have had terrific opening scenes. Eight plays, 75 yards. Eight plays, 88 yards. Eight plays, 87 yards. Six plays, 75 yards. Four touchdowns. That’s how Nebraska football has begun the first and second halves of the Northwestern and North Dakota games. If quick starts...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker notes: Ochaun Mathis talks his first sack at Nebraska — and almost getting his second

LINCOLN — One play after recording his first sack at Nebraska, Ochaun Mathis nearly nabbed his second. Mathis dipped his shoulder past North Dakota tackle Sam Hagen and grabbed quarterback Tommy Schuster’s arm with 11:13 to play in the fourth quarter. Schuster broke free, and the play resulted in an incomplete pass. But Mathis had found his pass-rushing rhythm.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

No. 2 Nebraska volleyball downs No. 17 Creighton in five sets

Another in-state rivalry match ended with another Nebraska volleyball victory — though the Huskers had to fight for it. In a match that featured long rallies, five sets and a record-breaking crowd, No. 2 Nebraska downed No. 17 Creighton 25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 16-25, 15-9 Wednesday at the CHI Health Center.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Creighton-Nebraska volleyball match could set NCAA record

There are many college volleyball teams who play home matches in large basketball arenas, but there are usually large curtains to cover up the upper sections of open seats and create a more intimate setting. That’s not what happens when Creighton and Nebraska play volleyball at the 17,000-seat CHI Health...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Red Balls: 2-25, White Balls: 5-21 (Red Balls: two, twenty-five; White Balls: five,...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: two, twenty-five; White Balls: five, twenty-one) (four, eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six; Lucky Ball: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Julie Geiser: Ash Hollow SHP rendezvous is this weekend

Come to Ash Hollow State Historical Park for the annual rendezvous. The public is invited to partake in the festivities this Friday through Sunday and absorb themselves in the pre-1840 history, unique culture and educate themselves of an era gone by. Park guests can see demonstrations of black powder shooting,...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Higher education should lean into political debates, UNL professor argues

Institutions of higher education should lean into the idea that they are an arena for political debate, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty member argued in a lecture Tuesday, and in fact should serve as a crucible for the most intense of debates. Instead of trying to stay out of the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Officials: Car left running in garage led to 3 Omaha deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A car left running inside a garage led to the carbon monoxide deaths of three Omaha residents last week, investigators said. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The car was the source...
OMAHA, NE

