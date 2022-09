-College football season is underway—and Mekanism’s most recent creative work for Sling TV is a love letter to the game—showcasing some of the greatest plays in college game day history—from Michigan fumbling a rivalry win to Stanford’s infamous “The Play” that involved the band. Mekanism led creative and strategy behind the campaign, helping to bring Sling’s extensive live football offering to college football fans everywhere. The work was created by director Olivier Gondry, who pioneered the 90-camera technique used in the spot to create a 3D effect.

